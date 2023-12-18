Housing Authority deputy director resigns

Dec. 18—ANDERSON — Two administrators with the Anderson Housing Authority terminated their employment with the agency last week.

Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said Friday that deputy director Mary Randol had her employment with the agency terminated.

Townsend said Randol's leaving the agency was by mutual consent and that no further details can be made available because a non-disclosure affidavit was signed by both parties.

Townsend announced Friday that maintenance supervisor Robert Hamer, who was on administrative leave without pay, resigned from his position.

Hamer was charged on Dec. 6 by the U.S. Attorney's office in Indianapolis on a charge of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

Last September, 21 people were charged in a federal indictment alleging trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

If convicted Hamer faces a possible prison sentence of five years.

