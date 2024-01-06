Housing Authority finally awards bid that would end discrimination settlement

Jan. 6—The Decatur Housing Authority finally has a path to meeting its obligations under an agreement with HUD almost four years after the federal agency accused it of racial discrimination.

The authority plans to redo 46 apartments at Westgate Gardens — and is required to do so under a voluntary compliance agreement reached in 2021 — but has been unable to get the multiple bids required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Housing Authority board finally awarded a contract to Ryzec Building Group LLC at Thursday's monthly meeting, accepting the Franklin, Tennessee, company's bid of $598,000.

HUD charged Decatur Housing Authority in March 2020 with discriminating against Blacks who were on waiting lists for Jordan-Neill and Summer Manor apartments, the multi-story buildings that bookend Rhodes Ferry Park and offer views of the Tennessee River.

Instead, according to HUD, Blacks were steered toward Westgate Gardens, a Northwest Decatur housing project off West Moulton Road.

DHA Executive Director Taura Denmon said the authority has been working on this project since before she started working for DHA in May 2021.

"Just the fact we're awarding this contract is a mighty dang big deal," Denmon said.

Denmon said awarding the contract "points us in the right direction." She then added, "as far as we know," the Westgate project "is what we believe" will complete the requirements of the voluntary compliance agreement.

Chairman Miles Wright is the only board member remaining from when the authority entered into the voluntary compliance agreement (VCA). He called the awarding of the bid "a big step forward."

"It's a relief to get that bid going, that's for sure. To the best of my knowledge, that's the last requirement of the VCA. It's a good step. I'm real pleased we're going to be able to accomplish this and close that VCA out," he said.

After receiving a single bid in at least three attempts to hire a contractor, five contractors submitted bids prior to the Dec. 6 bid opening.

Denmon said the architect, EDT-THA Architecture, of Huntsville, used its connections to help find additional bidders.

"I guess it matters who knows who and they know the right people," Denmon said. "They told us coming in they thought we would get at least three bids, and we got five. We also did some outreach here at the authority."

Denmon said Ryzec's bid was the fourth lowest "in a dollar-wise value," but the company "was the most responsive and most responsible bidder."

The other three were not considered responsible bids because they didn't bid on all of the categories in the authority's published bid requirements, she said.

"We were thrilled with as many responses as we got," Chief Financial Officer Donna Gibson said.

Gibson said the authority has the money in its capital plan for the Westgate project because "we've been stingy in saving that money. We could not present it to the board without having enough money to cover the project."

Denmon said now they will notify the contractor that it won the project followed by notifying the residents of the authority's plans to move them to temporarily move them to new homes during the renovations.

She said they also plan to hire several movers to help the residents with their moves.

As part of the 46-apartment renovation, Gibson said they will redo the bathrooms. She said some of the kitchens are in "very good condition" so they don't plan to replace them, but there are kitchens that are in "terrible condition." They will get new cabinets, flooring, light fixtures and appliances.

Denmon said they plan to divide the apartment moves and renovations into five phases. Starting March 1, the first phase will be 19 apartments.

Gibson said they have 15 vacant apartments at Westgate that they plan to use for the temporary relocations.

The other four, plus anyone with a physical disability, will move into either Jordan-Neill or Summer Manor, Denmon said.

After the residents return to their newly renovated apartments, the temporary apartments will be cleaned and painted so more tenants can move in, Denmon said.

