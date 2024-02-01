Housing Catalyst gets Prop 123 funds to buy land for affordable apartments in Fort Collins

A rendering of a three-story, 73-unit affordable housing project slated for Eastbrook Drive in Fort Collins.

Housing Catalyst is among the first recipients of Proposition 123 funds, monies provided by a 2022 voter-approved initiative to fund affordable housing throughout Colorado. Housing Catalyst will receive $1.6 million to buy 2.9 acres on Eastbrook Drive to build 73 affordable apartments known as Village on Eastbrook.

Prop 123 created a State Affordable Housing Fund and dedicated 0.1% of annual state income tax revenue to affordable housing programs administered by the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

On Wednesday, the state announced the first allocation of $25.3 million in Proposition 123 Land Banking funds. Village on Eastbrook will be a three-story apartment building and comes nearly shovel ready. In December 2022, the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission approved the 73 units for a development then known as Seven Generations multifamily project.

A developer approached Housing Catalyst with an offer to sell 2.9 acres of vacant land adjacent to Seven Generations Office Park with all architectural plans, permits and approvals for a fully entitled apartment complex at 3221 Eastbrook Drive, allowing an expedited process, Housing Catalyst spokesperson Rachel Gaisford said.

Housing Catalyst hopes to break ground in 2025 with residents moving in in late 2026 or early 2027, she said.

The Prop 123 money covers the cost of the land.

Availability of land is considered one of the most significant barriers to affordable housing development. The Land Banking program provides grants to local and tribal governments and forgivable loans to nonprofits with a demonstrated history of providing affordable housing to support the acquisition and preservation of land for affordable for-sale and rental housing development.

The 16 recipients receiving Prop 123 funds are projected to create an estimated 1,380 housing units across the state, including housing for at-risk young adults and people transitioning out of homelessness.

Housing Catalyst plans to apply for low-income housing tax credits through the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority this year to help pay for the $36.5 million project, Gaisford said.

"The LIHTC program is still a critical source of development funding as Prop 123 Land Banking funds only cover a fraction of total development costs," she said. "Housing Catalyst also plans to pursue additional funding through the city of Fort Collins competitive funding process."

Housing Catalyst envisions a community for all ages, incorporating senior- and family-friendly amenities working with local partners including the Partnership for Age Friendly Communities and the Institute for the Built Environments Lifelong Homes program to make it accessible for people of all ages and abilities, Housing Catalyst said in a press release announcing the funding.

The average income for residents moving in to Eastbrook will not exceed 60% of the Area Median Income. The 2022 AMI in Fort Collins, set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is $75,200 for one person, $85,800 for two and $107,300 for a family of four. HUD lists these incomes as qualifying for 60% AMI: $45,120 for a single person, $51,540 for two and $64,380 for a four-person family.

HUD has not released its 2023 AMI yet.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins nonprofit gets Prop 123 funds for affordable housing