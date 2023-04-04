Housing expert: 'Mortgage rates are becoming much better'

Mortgage rates have declined for three weeks in a row, giving homebuyers a bigger opportunity to purchase a house, according to one housing expert.

“The mortgage rates are becoming much better for the consumers,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun recently told Yahoo Finance. “And for people who are considering buying, well, someone who may have been priced out at 7% are now beginning to be very eager as the mortgage rates are approaching 6%.”

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.32% last week from 6.42% the prior week, according to Freddie Mac. That’s down from around 7% in early November, but remains well over the 4.67% rate from a year ago.

Yun explained that slowing interest rates are making housing available to those who found themselves priced out of the market.

According to Yun, last year saw an exceptionally low turnout of entry-level homebuyers. Only 26% of all buyers were first-time buyers, according to NAR’s 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. During pre-COVID days, 40% was the norm, Yun said.

Last year’s quickly rising interest rates deterred first-time buyers, in particular millennials who found themselves squeezed out of the market, Yun said.

According to a recent National Association of Realtors report, baby boomers overtook millennials as the largest generation of homebuyers. Boomers now constitute 39% of buyers, an increase from 29% last year. Millennials, who had been the top buyers since 2014, meanwhile, saw their share fall from 43% in 2021 to 28% last year.

"From the future perspective, we want homeownership opportunity for all age groups," Yun said. "So the high mortgage rate last year really killed off the younger adult generation."

The Fed recently forecasted just one more rate hike in 2023. Yum pointed out that increased apartment building construction will likely lower rents in the coming year, a key component to higher inflation. Additionally, consumer price inflation will decline and Yun said this may end the Fed’s need to raise rates.

Yun pointed out that while current homeowners, who saw 30% to 40% price gains in a just three years, can sell their homes and use the proceeds for their next purchase, first-time buyers don’t have that option.

“The Federal Reserve clearly needs to understand that when they raise interest rates, it will cause some harm to the economy,” Yun said.

But Yun said if even if mortgage rates continue to decrease, millennials will face further challenges as they re-enter the housing market.

“Millennials did not participate in the market in the last year, but there is aspiration for homeownership among the younger adults,” Yun said. “And we need to assure there is adequate supply to meet that future demand.”

He noted that the U.S. only has 1 million homes out in the marketplace in contrast to the roughly 2 million before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He also questioned whether the country has too many regulations targeting homebuilding activity and land use. Yun asserted that the U.S. should change zoning laws to increase home construction.

“So we have to really think about bringing more supply to the market," Yun said, "because, clearly, there is a pent-up demand.”

