Housing Finance Market Projected to Reach $33,298.79 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the need to streamline housing lending services, surge in need for money by businesses & individuals to purchase houses, increase in prices of residential properties, and rising urbanization drive the global housing finance market growth. An increase in unemployment and a rise in the financial crisis among people during the pandemic delayed the purchases of new homes among people, thereby negatively impacting the global market growth.

Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global housing finance market generated $4,520.67 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33,298.79 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 358 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17596

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$4,520.67 billion

Market Size in 2031

$33,298.79 billion

CAGR

22.3%

No. of Pages in Report

358

Segments Covered

Application, Providers, and Region

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Rise in need to streamline housing lending service

Opportunities

Surge in need money among businesses and individuals to purchase housing

Rise in prices of residential properties and increase in urbanization

Restraints

Enforcement of strong rules by banks and financial institutions for providing finance

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The housing finance market experienced a negative impact due to the presence of strict regulatory mandates imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe.

  • There was a huge financial crisis among people living in both developing and developed countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to the closure of various shops, businesses, manufacturing facilities, and warehouses.

  • This subsequently resulted in decreased expenditure among customers. Preferences of consumers during the pandemic, in terms of buying real estate, were reversed, owing to imminent job losses and pay cuts, forcing customers to postpone purchases of new homes.

  • In addition, an increase in business uncertainty led to a decline in new building & new land purchase rates among the business owners, which further hampered the growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global housing finance market based on application, providers, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17596

Based on application, the home purchase segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The home improvement segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Based on providers, the banks segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The real estate agents segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Housing Finance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17596?reqfor=covid           

The key players analyzed in the global housing finance market report include Bank of America Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., Citigroup, Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd., Goldman Sachs, HSBC Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Lloyd's Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland plc., UBS, Wells Fargo, Divvy Homes, Inc., and Pronto Housing.

The report analyses these key players in the global housing finance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps analyze recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the housing finance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing housing finance market opportunities.

  • In-depth analysis of the housing finance market share assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global housing finance market forecast.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global housing finance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Housing Finance Market Key Segments:
By Application:

  • Home Purchase

  • Refinance

  • Home Improvement

  • Other Purpose

By Providers:

  • Banks

  • Housing Finance Companies

  • Real Estate Agents

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America  (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe  (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

  
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

Trending Reports in BFSI Sector (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Home Insurance Market By Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Personal Finance Software Market By Product Type (Web-Based Software and Mobile-Based Software) and End-User (Small Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Extended Warranty Market By Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, and Others), Coverage (Standard Protection Plan and Accidental Protection Plan), Application (Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Mobile Devices and PCs, and Others), End User (Individuals and Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
Buy Now Pay Later Market By Channel (Online and POS), Application (Retail Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Automotive, Home Improvement, and Others), and End User (Generation X, Generation Z/Millennials, and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


