Housing, housing, housing: What Vermont businesses want the legislature to change in 2024

Housing tops the Vermont business community's list of priorities for this year's legislative session, which kicked off last week, the second year of the biennium.

The shortage of housing in Vermont is consistently cited by business leaders as the biggest problem they face in recruiting prospective employees. Many prospective employees take a look at the state's housing market and decide it might not be a good idea to move here.

Austin Davis, director of government affairs for the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, said in an online advocacy update last week there's "ubiquitous agreement" that action is needed on housing.

Kristin Warner, public policy manager for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, says housing is the issue that "comes to the top of the list for our members." Megan Sullivan, vice president of government affairs for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, says addressing the housing crisis is the chamber's "top priority."

"When we're talking to employers this comes up first," Sullivan said. "The ability to recruit and retain employees hinges on availability of housing."

An artist's rendering of the Hillside East neighborhood now under construction at O'Brien Farm in South Burlington. Housing is the top priority for business advocacy groups in Vermont.

The housing shortage in Vermont affects all levels of housing and therefore all levels of employees, according to David Bradbury, president of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies.

"What can be lost is (the shortage) is really for all income levels in the context of employers who are hiring entry-level jobs to senior management," Bradbury said. "They're having real difficulties all across the board. I don't know that I hear that. There's less sympathy for upper-income levels."

Housing isn't the only issue Vermont's business community is concerned about. Other issues of concern include climate change and renewable energy, public safety and quality of life, budget shortfalls and taxes, healthcare, and paid family and medical leave.

And let's not forget Act 250 reform, which goes to the heart of the housing crisis and more broadly, economic development, according to critics of the law that has governed larger-scale development in Vermont since it was passed in 1970.

Developers are challenged by Act 250's 10 criteria

Act 250 requires developers to address impacts on a list of 10 criteria, ranging from traffic to soil erosion, and can often be unpredictable, says those who have dealt with it, as Architect Joe Greene told the Burlington Free Press in a 2021 story about Parro's Gun Shop in Waterbury.

Green said, Act 250 cost Henry Parro $125,000 in additional fees for applications and consultants and caused an eight-month delay in the construction of his new gun shop.

Architect Joe Greene in Parro's Gun Shop in Waterbury, which he designed, as seen on July 9, 2021.

"Act 250 is a challenge for a lot of people," Sullivan of the Vermont Chamber said. "People try to avoid it."

As proof, Sullivan cites the prevalence of 9-unit housing developments. Act 250 kicks in at 10 units.

"That's done intentionally so people don't have to go through the (Act 250) process and its additional costs," she said.

Vermont ends up with nine housing units where there should be 40 units, according to Sullivan. Added to that are Act 250 restrictions on how long developers have to wait to develop additional housing and how far away it has to be from their previous developments.

"I think it helps there are some developers in Chittenden County who know the process, who have been around for a long time, but if we're looking at other communities where developers just want to build 10 units of housing, we need to help those folks go through the process," Sullivan said.

Advocates want changes to development laws in Vermont

Kevin Chu, executive director of the Vermont Futures Project, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting long-term economic growth for Vermont, sees Act 250 as something of a relic, passed when Vermont's priorities were different than they are today.

At the time, there was a great deal of concern about rapid and haphazard development that would negatively impact the environment and local government services, according to a report prepared by the Environmental Mediation Center in December 2023.

"These things were put in place with good intentions most of the time, but we also need to be attentive to the needs of the population today," Chu said. "Act 250 was created 53 years ago. It made sense for that moment in time. The needs in Vermont have changed."

Megan Sullivan served on the steering committee that authored the Environmental Mediation Center report on Act 250, which set out to "Update Act 250 to support and promote growth in compact settlement patterns; facilitate appropriate rural economic development; focus on critical and increase protections for key natural resources; establish a clear consistent, and navigable permit process; and minimize redundancies with other local, state and federal regulations."

Sullivan hopes the legislature will take the report to heart as it addresses Act 250 reform in this session.

"I think we're going to see bills coming out of the recommendations in the Act 250 study done over the summer and sent to the legislature last week," Sullivan said.

Kelly Devine, executive director of the Burlington Business Association, is particularly focused on that aspect of Act 250 reform that deals with "redundancies" of local, state, and federal regulations. Simply put, Devine doesn't believe Burlington needs Act 250, given the city's robust regulations.

"There's plenty of evidence (Act 250) is duplicative," Devine said.

Overdose prevention centers expected to be on legislature's agenda

Devine is also paying close attention to legislation that would "ease the path to pilot overdose prevention centers or safe injection sites." Burlington's City Council has already passed a resolution declaring an opioid addiction crisis in the city and supporting overdose prevention centers, Devine said.

"It's fairly well established that Burlington would be welcoming (of overdose prevention centers)," she said. "I wouldn't say it's a priority to me that (legislation enabling overdose prevention centers) get passed, but it is a priority to me that it be passed in a way that minimizes any additional social challenges on the downtown and reduces our burden rather than increasing it."

Devine said she would like to see some evidence from other cities that prevention centers actually work.

"The jury is out on whether they work," she said. "There seems to be a really fine line between preventing overdosing and enabling (drug use)."

Devine also wants to see some "real action" from the legislature to address Vermont's mental health crisis, which has a direct impact on Church Street Marketplace.

"We have people who are mentally ill, suffering from addiction and there seems to be a lack of inpatient services," Devine said. "I would like to see the state legislature do what it can to try to create more service models for people who are mentally ill and people suffering from substance use disorder. It really has a direct impact on business."

Will a climate change superfund and paid family medical leave fund be passed in 2024?

Kristin Warner of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility said she's working with a coalition to see that climate issues are tackled this session, including the establishment of a "climate superfund" to deal with the costs of events like last year's flooding, particularly in July.

"As a business organization, it's important for us to secure funding for businesses in the face of climate disasters like we saw in July," Warner said. "We're focused very much on climate and on seeing family medical leave insurance is passed into law."

The Winooski River rages over the dam in Essex Junction and under Vermont 2-A the afternoon of Dec. 19, 2023 following a major rain and snowmelt event. The river reached 21 and a half feet, more than nine feet above flood stage at 12 feet.

A bill passed in the House last year to establish family medical leave insurance administered by a new department that would be created in the office of the Vermont State Treasurer, according to Austin Davis of the Lake Champlain Chamber. The bill would provide up to 12 weeks of paid time off for a serious medical diagnosis like cancer, or anyone on leave for the birth or adoption of a child. It also covers caregiving for elderly family members, and "safe leave" for employees dealing with domestic abuse or drug addiction.

Now the Senate will take up the issue of family medical leave. Warner sees it as critical to the success of Vermont businesses in recruiting and retaining employees.

"We have seen this as a successful tool across the country," Warner said. "We have data that shows it stabilizes the workforce. People don't have to quit jobs. Any time you have staffing upheaval it has tremendous costs."

The Vermont State House stands on Feb. 14, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. Business groups are watching closely to see what happens with paid family medical leave in this session.

Davis noted that paid family medical leave is a "longtime political football … tossed back and forth between the Legislature and Governor for nearly seven years."

"We're looking to see if these two branches of government can work together," Davis said.

From Davis' perspective, it makes sense to move forward with Gov. Phil Scott's plan to offer family medical leave to businesses beginning on July 1, 2024, through The Hartford, which already provides paid leave insurance to the state's 8,500 employees. Businesses would benefit from joining an already large risk pool, according to Davis.

"The larger the group the cheaper the rate," Davis said. "From our perspective, the governor's way doesn't grow state government too much and still gets benefits. We're interested to see if the legislature will try to cut off that effort in favor of creating their own version."

