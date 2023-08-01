Need housing information? Tampa launches Tenant Services Team to help

TAMPA — City staff unveiled a new service Tuesday dedicated to assisting Tampa renters navigate a housing affordability crisis that shows few signs of abating.

“Whether they are having trouble finding a unit within their budget, landlords who are willing to accept tenants with a prior eviction, or need to ask a housing related question, but do not know who to turn to, residents are encouraged to reach out to our new Tenant Services Team,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “Serving as the frontlines, this new team is providing valuable guidance, insight, and more importantly, solutions.”

The branch is comprised of two employees, serving as a resource guide for renters within city limits.

Last summer, residents poured into council meetings, pleading for relief from spiraling rents, relaying the realities of deplorable living conditions and sharing fears of being pushed out of the city.

Last June, City Council members unanimously approved asking the mayor to create a $400,000, two-person tenant advocacy office to help residents affected by ballooning housing costs, modeled on a similar program in Miami-Dade County.

Though initially noncommittal on the idea of the advocacy office, less than a week later Castor announced the launch of a housing information hotline to offer guidance. Over the first six months, staff fielded more than 2,300 calls, according to city data, though calls declined in subsequent months.

The newly created Tenant Services Team absorbed the hotline last month, fielding calls from 51 people in its first week.

City Council member Guido Maniscalco, who led the effort to create an advocacy office, called the launch of the Tennant Services Team “welcome news.”

He had argued that having a centralized resource for residents to seek guidance would help them locate resources more quickly and efficiently.

“This new team meets those goals,” he said Tuesday. “This situation is not getting better. We’re doing what we can.”

Story continues

Since 2018, rent has spiked 38% in Tampa and 36% in St. Petersburg, according to data from the real estate firm CoStar.

To reach the Tenant Services Team, residents can dial (813) 307-5555, the same number as the Housing Information Line, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Times has a team of reporters focusing on rising costs in our region. If you have an idea, question or story to tell, please email us at costofliving@tampabay.com.

