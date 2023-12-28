Housing Market 2023: America’s Most and Least Affordable Cities

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s more difficult than ever to afford a home, according to a recent Redfin report focused on the least and most affordable cities in the U.S.

Discover: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

According to the report, in 2023, someone making the median U.S. income of $78,642 would’ve had to put 41.4% of their earnings toward monthly mortgage payments on a $408,806 median-priced U.S. home.

That’s the highest share it’s ever been, and an increase from 38.7% in 2022. For reference, many personal finance experts support adhering to the 28% rule — spending no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on housing costs.

Here’s a look at the least and most affordable U.S. cities — plus, a realtor’s take on where homes might become more affordable in 2024.

5 Least Affordable Cities

Here are the five least affordable cities in 2023, according to the Redfin report.

Anaheim, California

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 88.3%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $6,794

Median estimated household income: $92,306

Median home sale price: $1,022,075

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 3.1%

San Francisco, California

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 85.4%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $9.597

Median estimated household income: $134,815

Median home sale price: $1,444,700

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: -3.5%

Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade

San Jose, California

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 73.0%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $9,528

Median estimated household income: $156,643

Median home sale price: $1,433,625

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 0.7%

Los Angeles, California

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 72.9%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $5,611

Median estimated household income: $92,306

Median home sale price: $844,500

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: –1.0%

Story continues

San Diego, California

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 64.6%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $5,604

Median estimated household income: $104,072

Median home sale price: $843,450

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 3.2%

5 Most Affordable Cities

Here are the most affordable cities, according to the report. All five have lower median home sale prices than anywhere else in the U.S. and, at less than $300,000, they are also much lower than the $408,806 median-priced U.S. home.

Detroit, Michigan

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 18.5%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $1,155

Median estimated household income: $74,971

Median home sale price: $173,785

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: -2.6%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 23.5%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $1,456

Median estimated household income: $74,279

Median home sale price: $218,973

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 1.5%

Cleveland, Ohio

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 23.8%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $1,362

Median estimated household income: $68,588

Median home sale price: $204,773

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 2.4%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 23.9%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $1,761

Median estimated household income: $88,497

Median home sale price: $265,100

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: -1.0%

St. Louis, Missouri

Share of income spent on monthly housing costs: 25.2%

Median monthly housing payment for homebuyers: $1,647

Median estimated household income: $78,407

Median home sale price: $247,852

Change in median home sale price from 2022-2023: 4.1%

Where Might Homes Become More Affordable in 2024?

Joy Aumann, a licensed realtor (CIPS) and co-founder of La Jolla Life, said that Redfin’s assessment of Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Philadelphia and St. Louis as the most affordable housing markets makes perfect sense to her.

“As someone who sells million-dollar homes in LA, I can tell you those median prices under $300k seem like a steal,” she said. “In my professional opinion, these already budget-friendly cities will get even more affordable in 2024 as mortgage rates decline while more homes hit the market. Buyers in these Midwest spots should see the biggest benefits.”

Aumann said that Pittsburgh and Cleveland, in particular, stand out to her as markets poised for improved affordability. She also shared the following: “Strong local economies are attracting new residents, yet aging housing stock and declining populations limit price surges in cities like Detroit and St. Louis.”

Aumann suggested, “for buyers tired of the insane prices here in SoCal, these overlooked Midwest cities might be a smart move in 2024. Saving on monthly costs thanks to lower rates and more options sure sounds nice!”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: America’s Most and Least Affordable Cities