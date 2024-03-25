Housing Market 2024: 5 Cities Where the Middle Class Can Live Comfortably

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

The recent runup in the real estate market has left many middle-class members feeling squeezed financially. Across the US, the median home sale price is $412,219, an increase of over $118,000 since four years ago, according to Redfin.

But, while cities such as New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles are well above these averages, there are still many great areas where you can find more affordable housing and a relatively low cost of living. Some of these cities offer similar vibrancy and job potential as other big cities, while others are smaller, under-the-radar cities that still have a lot to offer.

When looking for cities to live comfortably, consider not only housing costs but other factors like the local economy and quality of life, which can contribute to your overall success and enjoyment.

“Strong job growth and a variety of industries ensure opportunities for middle-class families,” said Kurt Carlton, president and co-founder of New Western, a marketplace for residential investment properties.

“Quality of life considers factors like public schools, healthcare access, safety, cultural amenities and access to outdoor recreation,” Carlon said. “By prioritizing these aspects, you can identify cities that empower the middle class to achieve a secure and fulfilling life.”

With that in mind, here are some of the top cities for the middle class to consider.

Austin, Texas

It may seem like Austin has been popular for so long that it’s past the point of affordability for the middle class, but it’s still possible to live well here without earning a ton of money.

The median home price is above the national average, at nearly $525,000, though the good news is that prices have ticked down by almost 3% since last year. And there are still plenty of nice 2- and 3-bedroom homes for sale priced below $300,000, for instance, so some young families might be able to afford starter homes here.

And while the high median housing price contributes to Austin having a 1% higher cost of living than the national average, according to PayScale, consider how other costs like groceries are 12% below the national average.

“While housing costs have grown, they remain lower than major coastal tech hubs. The dynamic job market, especially in technology and creative fields, attracts young professionals and families,” Carlton said. “Austin boasts a vibrant atmosphere with a renowned music scene, a plethora of outdoor activities and a thriving culinary scene.”

Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Raleigh and Cary are separate cities in North Carolina, but they’re often grouped as one metro area, sometimes with Durham included too.

“This area in North Carolina is a hub for the tech industry, attracting young professionals and families. While housing costs have risen in recent years, they remain more manageable compared to coastal cities,” Carlton said. “Raleigh offers a variety of cultural attractions, excellent schools and a growing restaurant scene. Additionally, North Carolina has a relatively low cost of living and no state income tax.”

Indeed, median housing costs in Raleigh fall below the national average, coming in at $378,830, according to Redfin. And the overall cost of living is 4% below the national average, PayScale highlights.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach is a popular vacation spot, but it can also be a great place for middle-class families to live. The median home sale price is $354,590, which is over $50,000 less than the national average, according to Redfin. Virginia Beach also tends to score highly on safety rankings.

“Beyond its famous beaches and resort atmosphere, Virginia Beach offers a surprisingly affordable place to live for the middle class. The city boasts a strong tourism industry but also has a growing government and military presence, providing job opportunities,” Carlton said. “Housing costs are more manageable compared to other coastal locations, and Virginia Beach offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle with ample access to outdoor activities.”

Dayton, Ohio

Dayton has changed a lot over the years, as much of the Midwest has dealt with the fallout of manufacturing shifts. However, the Dayton region has recently had record job growth, as the Dayton Daily News reported. Meanwhile, Dayton is still one of the most affordable cities in the U.S., particularly in terms of housing.

“Right now, according to Zillow, the average home value is $138,927, which is a number well within the middle-class family range — and a number you can’t find in most other places anymore,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant, a property management software provider. “Dayton itself is a great place, but it’s also pretty close to Cincinnati — about a 1- to 1.5-hour drive — which expands opportunities for jobs, schools, activities, etc.”

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay is another affordable Midwest city, though one that has somewhat of a small-town feel. Even if you’re not a football fan, Green Bay can be a great place for middle-class families to live. Housing prices, for example, fall far below the national average, with a median sales price of $232,000, according to Redfin.

“Green Bay is another location where employment opportunities are expansive, and in general, such areas in the Midwest are largely considered to be great places for families,” Nally said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: 5 Cities Where the Middle Class Can Live Comfortably