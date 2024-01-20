Housing Market 2024: 5 Places Tenants Should Be Concerned About Evictions

Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eviction numbers are skyrocketing across the country. There were 1.06 million evictions over the last 12 months, and 73,376 in the past month alone, according to the eviction tracking website Eviction Lab.

In some states, tenants are more prone to being evicted than others, as shown by the rate of eviction filings recorded by Legal Services Corporation’s (LSC) Civil Court Data Initiative.

1. Clayton County, Georgia

In Clayton County, Georgia, there have been 52,584 evictions since March 16, 2020 and there were 1,588 evictions in September 2023 alone. The county has a 40.3% eviction filing rate.

Additionally, the county has 52.6% rent-burdened residents (those who pay more than 30% of their income for rent), well above the national figure (45.83%). Meanwhile, the poverty rate stands at 16.44%, above the national rate of 12.94%.

It should be noted that Georgia had no state-wide moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 epidemic (though a moratrium was put in place by the Center for Disease Control from September 4, 2020 to August 26, 2021).

2. Petersburg, Virginia

There were 6,745 evictions in Petersburg City, Virginia since March 16, 2020, and there were 260 eviction filings in September 2023.

47.3% of the city’s population is made up of rent-burdened residents, just below the national figure figure. The city has a poverty rate of 21.3%, and the eviction filing rate stands at 34.92%.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the CDC eviction moratorium, there were state-wide moratoria on evictions spanning March 16, 2020 to May 18, 2020, then from June 8, 2020 to June 29, 2020 and finally from August 10, 2020 to September 7, 2020.

3. Desoto County, Mississippi

This Mississippi county has had 10,587 evictions since March 16, 2020, and 385 eviction filings in September 2023 alone.

The county’s rent-burdened populace is just below the national figure at 43%. Meanwhile, the poverty rate stands at 9% and the filing rate stands at 26.87%.

Mississipi had a COVID-era moratorium on evictions from from April 3, 2020 to June 1, 2020, in addition to the CDC’s own moratorium.

4. Hampton, Virginia

There were 614,189 evictions in Hampton, Virginia since March 16, 2020, and 602 eviction filings in September 2023.

In addition, the county has 55.1% rent-burdened residents, well above the national rat of 45.83%. Hampton’s poverty rate is 9%, with an eviction filing rate of 14.4%.

5. Bibb County, Georgia

Bibb County, Georgia has had 18,485 evictions since March 16, 2020 and had 713 eviction filings in September 2023.

The county’s rent-burdened residents make up 57.8% of its population, a number far higher than the national average. The poverty is also far above the national average, standing at 25.3% and the eviction filing rate rests at 14.4%.

