Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable ZIP Codes in America To Buy Your First Home

Laura Bogart
·9 min read
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

For many Americans, homeownership still feels like a distant dream. Between student loan payments and the rising cost of many items — least of all groceries — you may think you simply can’t afford it. But making the dream of homeownership a reality can still be possible — if you’re willing to be a little flexible in where you live.

There are still some ZIP codes across America where buying a first home is more affordable. From the famed steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Rocky Balboa had his great run, to the peach trees of Georgia, there are places that offer cultural richness as well as greater opportunities to buy a first home.

emiliomarin66 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
emiliomarin66 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19134

  • City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $100,235

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $589.32

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $7,071.78

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19143

  • City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $120,117

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $706.21

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $8,474.51

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60628

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $127,848

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $751.66

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $9,019.88

Boogich / iStock.com
Boogich / iStock.com

30906

  • City and State: Augusta, Georgia

  • Average Home Value: $134,954

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $793.44

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $9,521.28

Ianm35 / iStock.com
Ianm35 / iStock.com

31907

  • City and State: Columbus, Georgia

  • Average Home Value: $145,474

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $855.29

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,263.48

smontgom65 / Getty Images
smontgom65 / Getty Images

60617

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $151,593

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $891.27

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,695.19

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19124

  • City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $151,594

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $891.27

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,696.23

Jia He / Getty Images
Jia He / Getty Images

19120

  • City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $152,061

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $894.02

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,728.21

stevegeer / Getty Images
stevegeer / Getty Images

60619

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $153,582

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $902.96

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,835.49

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60620

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $153,787

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $904.16

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $10,849.93

J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44035

  • City and State: Elyria, Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $156,216

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $918.44

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $11,021.31

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

78521

  • City and State: Brownsville, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $159,051

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $935.11

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $11,221.31

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

78577

  • City and State: Pharr, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $159,913

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $940.18

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $11,282.16

wellesenterprises / iStock.com
wellesenterprises / iStock.com

48180

  • City and State: Taylor, Michigan

  • Average Home Value: $161,449

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $949.21

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $11,390.54

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

79924

  • City and State: El Paso, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $176,303

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,036.54

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $12,438.53

Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com
Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com

78520

  • City and State: Brownsville, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $177,257

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,042.15

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $12,505.79

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60623

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $183,815

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,080.71

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $12,968.49

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

78572

  • City and State: Mission, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $186,178

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,094.60

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $13,135.20

ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60085

  • City and State: Waukegan, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $189,241

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,112.61

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $13,351.33

Eric Urquhart / Shutterstock.com
Eric Urquhart / Shutterstock.com

78501

  • City and State: McAllen, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $192,183

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,129.91

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $13,558.87

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

75217

  • City and State: Dallas, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $202,936

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,193.13

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $14,317.54

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

79936

  • City and State: El Paso, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $207,930

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,222.49

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $14,669.83

AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21222

  • City and State: Dundalk, Maryland

  • Average Home Value: $209,378

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,231

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $14,771.98

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com
Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

27406

  • City and State: Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Average Home Value: $210,502

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,237.61

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $14,851.27

Diane079F / Shutterstock.com
Diane079F / Shutterstock.com

73160

  • City and State: Moore, Oklahoma

  • Average Home Value: $211,383

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,242.79

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $14,913.48

LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto

77072

  • City and State: Houston, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $217,747

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,280.20

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $15,362.44

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60609

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $219,760

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,292.04

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $15,504.45

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42101

  • City and State: Bowling Green, Kentucky

  • Average Home Value: $219,922

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,292.99

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $15,515.91

Jrdphotography / Wikimedia Commons
Jrdphotography / Wikimedia Commons

43055

  • City and State: Newark, Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $220,980

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,299.21

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $15,590.55

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60651

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $228,884

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,345.68

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,148.20

Page Light Studios / Getty Images
Page Light Studios / Getty Images

60629

  • Zipcode: 60629

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $232,364

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,366.15

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,393.74

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

75211

  • City and State: Dallas, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $232,435

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,366.56

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,398.74

Veronaa / iStock.com
Veronaa / iStock.com

43130

  • City and State: Lancaster, Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $236,208

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,388.74

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,664.89

EKIN KIZILKAYA / iStock.com
EKIN KIZILKAYA / iStock.com

60804

  • City and State: Cicero, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $236,648

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,391.33

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,695.96

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

70726

  • City and State: Denham Springs, Louisiana

  • Average Home Value: $238,007

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,399.32

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,791.83

ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ronniechua / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60073

  • City and State: Round Lake, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $240,306

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,412.84

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $16,954.03

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

60632

  • City and State: Chicago, Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $247,637

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,455.94

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $17,471.27

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

77373

  • City and State: Spring, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $248, 799

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,462.77

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $17,553.21

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

77521

  • City and State: Baytown, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $249,753

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,463.38

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $17,620.50

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

74012

  • City and State: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • Average Home Value: $252,672

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,485.54

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $17,826.48

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

78504

  • City and State: McAllen, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $255,632

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,502.94

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,035.30

MattGush / iStock.com
MattGush / iStock.com

85364

  • City and State: Yuma, Arizona

  • Average Home Value: $256,610

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,508.69

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,104.32

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40475

  • City and State: Richmond, Kentucky

  • Average Home Value: $256,842

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,510.06

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,120.68

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com
Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

73099

  • City and State: Yukon, Oklahoma

  • Average Home Value: $258,787

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,521.49

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,257.87

Robert Kirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Robert Kirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19720

  • City and State: Historic New Castle, Delaware

  • Average Home Value: $259,775

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,527.30

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,327.58

Travel_with_me / Shutterstock.com
Travel_with_me / Shutterstock.com

78245

  • City and State: San Antonio, Texas

  • Average Home Value: $265,457

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,560.70

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,728.45

Ryan Farrar / Shutterstock.com
Ryan Farrar / Shutterstock.com

44060

  • City and State: Mentor, Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $266,602

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,567.44

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,809.23

©Google Maps
©Google Maps

30058

  • City and State: Lithonia, Georgia

  • Average Home Value: $266,786

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,568.52

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,882.27

Darren Welch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Darren Welch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21740

  • City and State: Hagerstown, Maryland

  • Average Home Value: $267,888

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,575

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,900

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32244

  • City and State: Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average Home Value: $268,422

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,578.14

  • Average Annual Mortgage: $18,937.69

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 500 zip codes in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each of the top 500 most populated zip codes, the average single family home value was found from the Zillow Home Value Index. The average mortgage can be calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30 year fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The total population, total households, population aged 20 to 39, and median household income was all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

