Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable ZIP Codes in America To Buy Your First Home

For many Americans, homeownership still feels like a distant dream. Between student loan payments and the rising cost of many items — least of all groceries — you may think you simply can’t afford it. But making the dream of homeownership a reality can still be possible — if you’re willing to be a little flexible in where you live.

There are still some ZIP codes across America where buying a first home is more affordable. From the famed steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Rocky Balboa had his great run, to the peach trees of Georgia, there are places that offer cultural richness as well as greater opportunities to buy a first home.

19134

City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average Home Value : $100,235

Average Monthly Mortgage: $589.32

Average Annual Mortgage: $7,071.78

19143

City and State: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average Home Value: $120,117

Average Monthly Mortgage: $706.21

Average Annual Mortgage: $8,474.51

60628

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $127,848

Average Monthly Mortgage: $751.66

Average Annual Mortgage: $9,019.88

30906

City and State: Augusta, Georgia

Average Home Value : $134,954

Average Monthly Mortgage: $793.44

Average Annual Mortgage: $9,521.28

31907

City and State: Columbus, Georgia

Average Home Value: $145,474

Average Monthly Mortgage: $855.29

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,263.48

60617

City and State : Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $151,593

Average Monthly Mortgage: $891.27

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,695.19

19124

City and State : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average Home Value: $151,594

Average Monthly Mortgage: $891.27

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,696.23

19120

City and State : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average Home Value: $152,061

Average Monthly Mortgage: $894.02

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,728.21

60619

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value : $153,582

Average Monthly Mortgage: $902.96

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,835.49

60620

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $153,787

Average Monthly Mortgage: $904.16

Average Annual Mortgage: $10,849.93

44035

City and State : Elyria, Ohio

Average Home Value: $156,216

Average Monthly Mortgage: $918.44

Average Annual Mortgage: $11,021.31

78521

City and State: Brownsville, Texas

Average Home Value: $159,051

Average Monthly Mortgage: $935.11

Average Annual Mortgage: $11,221.31

78577

City and State: Pharr, Texas

Average Home Value: $159,913

Average Monthly Mortgage: $940.18

Average Annual Mortgage: $11,282.16

48180

City and State: Taylor, Michigan

Average Home Value: $161,449

Average Monthly Mortgage: $949.21

Average Annual Mortgage: $11,390.54

79924

City and State: El Paso, Texas

Average Home Value : $176,303

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,036.54

Average Annual Mortgage: $12,438.53

78520

City and State: Brownsville, Texas

Average Home Value: $177,257

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,042.15

Average Annual Mortgage: $12,505.79

60623

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $183,815

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,080.71

Average Annual Mortgage: $12,968.49

78572

City and State: Mission, Texas

Average Home Value: $186,178

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,094.60

Average Annual Mortgage: $13,135.20

60085

City and State: Waukegan, Illinois

Average Home Value: $189,241

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,112.61

Average Annual Mortgage: $13,351.33

78501

City and State: McAllen, Texas

Average Home Value: $192,183

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,129.91

Average Annual Mortgage: $13,558.87

75217

City and State: Dallas, Texas

Average Home Value: $202,936

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,193.13

Average Annual Mortgage: $14,317.54

79936

City and State: El Paso, Texas

Average Home Value: $207,930

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,222.49

Average Annual Mortgage: $14,669.83

21222

City and State: Dundalk, Maryland

Average Home Value: $209,378

Average Monthly Mortgage : $1,231

Average Annual Mortgage: $14,771.98

27406

City and State: Greensboro, North Carolina

Average Home Value : $210,502

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,237.61

Average Annual Mortgage: $14,851.27

73160

City and State: Moore, Oklahoma

Average Home Value : $211,383

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,242.79

Average Annual Mortgage: $14,913.48

77072

City and State: Houston, Texas

Average Home Value: $217,747

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,280.20

Average Annual Mortgage: $15,362.44

60609

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $219,760

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,292.04

Average Annual Mortgage: $15,504.45

42101

City and State: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Average Home Value: $219,922

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,292.99

Average Annual Mortgage: $15,515.91

43055

City and State: Newark, Ohio

Average Home Value: $220,980

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,299.21

Average Annual Mortgage: $15,590.55

60651

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $228,884

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,345.68

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,148.20

60629

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $232,364

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,366.15

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,393.74

75211

City and State: Dallas, Texas

Average Home Value: $232,435

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,366.56

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,398.74

43130

City and State: Lancaster, Ohio

Average Home Value: $236,208

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,388.74

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,664.89

60804

City and State: Cicero, Illinois

Average Home Value: $236,648

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,391.33

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,695.96

70726

City and State : Denham Springs, Louisiana

Average Home Value: $238,007

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,399.32

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,791.83

60073

City and State: Round Lake, Illinois

Average Home Value: $240,306

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,412.84

Average Annual Mortgage: $16,954.03

60632

City and State: Chicago, Illinois

Average Home Value: $247,637

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,455.94

Average Annual Mortgage: $17,471.27

77373

City and State: Spring, Texas

Average Home Value: $248, 799

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,462.77

Average Annual Mortgage: $17,553.21

77521

City and State: Baytown, Texas

Average Home Value: $249,753

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,463.38

Average Annual Mortgage: $17,620.50

74012

City and State: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Average Home Value: $252,672

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,485.54

Average Annual Mortgage: $17,826.48

78504

City and State: McAllen, Texas

Average Home Value: $255,632

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,502.94

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,035.30

85364

City and State: Yuma, Arizona

Average Home Value: $256,610

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,508.69

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,104.32

40475

City and State: Richmond, Kentucky

Average Home Value: $256,842

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,510.06

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,120.68

73099

City and State: Yukon, Oklahoma

Average Home Value : $258,787

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,521.49

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,257.87

19720

City and State: Historic New Castle, Delaware

Average Home Value: $259,775

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,527.30

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,327.58

78245

City and State: San Antonio, Texas

Average Home Value: $265,457

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,560.70

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,728.45

44060

City and State: Mentor, Ohio

Average Home Value: $266,602

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,567.44

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,809.23

30058

City and State: Lithonia, Georgia

Average Home Value: $266,786

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,568.52

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,882.27

21740

City and State: Hagerstown, Maryland

Average Home Value: $267,888

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,575

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,900

32244

City and State: Jacksonville, Florida

Average Home Value: $268,422

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,578.14

Average Annual Mortgage: $18,937.69

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 500 zip codes in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each of the top 500 most populated zip codes, the average single family home value was found from the Zillow Home Value Index. The average mortgage can be calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national 30 year fixed rate mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The total population, total households, population aged 20 to 39, and median household income was all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable ZIP Codes in America To Buy Your First Home