Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable Cities for Homebuyers

cristianl / iStock.com

The average home price in the U.S. is now $347,442, but there are still many major cities where you can find homes for less.

For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Trending Now: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To find the 50 most affordable cities for homebuyers, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest housing markets and found the cities with the greatest difference between the national average home price and city-level home prices. Home prices had to be above $100,000 for the city to qualify.

Here’s a look at the affordable cities that made the cut.

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Toledo, Ohio

Average home value: $111,704

Difference from national average ($): -$235,738

Difference from national average (%): 67.85%

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Find Out: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

2. Birmingham, Alabama

Average home value: $120,106

Difference from national average ($): -$227,336

Difference from national average (%): 65.43%

Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Akron, Ohio

Average home value: $120,422

Difference from national average ($): -$227,019

Difference from national average (%): 65.34%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

Average home value: $129,635

Difference from national average ($): -$217,807

Difference from national average (%): 62.69%

Be Aware: 9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Dayton, Ohio

Average home value: $134,238

Difference from national average ($): -$213,204

Difference from national average (%): 61.36%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Montgomery, Alabama

Average home value: $137,928

Difference from national average ($): -$209,514

Difference from national average (%): 60.30%

Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock.com

7. Rockford, Illinois

Average home value: $142,218

Difference from national average ($): -$205,223

Difference from national average (%): 59.07%

Kruck20 / Getty Images

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Average home value: $142,858

Difference from national average ($): -$204,584

Difference from national average (%): 58.88%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

9. Columbus, Georgia

Average home value: $156,385

Difference from national average ($): -$191,057

Difference from national average (%): 54.99%

Check Out: Dave Ramsey: 15 Cheap Vacation Ideas in the US

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Erie, Pennsylvania

Average home value: $165,731

Difference from national average ($): -$181,711

Difference from national average (%): 52.30%

Stephen Emlund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. St. Louis

Average home value: $166,639

Difference from national average ($): -$180,802

Difference from national average (%): 52.04%

Story continues

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Syracuse, New York

Average home value: $172,364

Difference from national average ($): -$175,078

Difference from national average (%): 50.39%

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Baltimore

Average home value: $175,763

Difference from national average ($): -$171,679

Difference from national average (%): 49.41%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Evansville, Indiana

Average home value: $180,121

Difference from national average ($): -$167,321

Difference from national average (%): 48.16%

Trending: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com

15. Brownsville, Texas

Average home value: $180,961

Difference from national average ($): -$166,481

Difference from national average (%): 47.92%

peeterv / Getty Images

16. Mobile, Alabama

Average home value: $183,826

Difference from national average ($): -$163,616

Difference from national average (%): 47.09%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

17. Wichita, Kansas

Average home value: $186,772

Difference from national average ($): -$160,670

Difference from national average (%): 46.24%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Milwaukee

Average home value: $191,487

Difference from national average ($): -$155,955

Difference from national average (%): 44.89%

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Des Moines, Iowa

Average home value: $193,394

Difference from national average ($): -$154,048

Difference from national average (%): 44.34%

Read Next: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

Gimas / Shutterstock.com

20. Amarillo, Texas

Average home value: $194,550

Difference from national average ($): -$152,892

Difference from national average (%): 44.01%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

21. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average home value: $199,735

Difference from national average ($): -$147,706

Difference from national average (%): 42.51%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

22. Oklahoma City

Average home value: $200,917

Difference from national average ($): -$146,525

Difference from national average (%): 42.17%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Rochester, New York

Average home value: $204,149

Difference from national average ($): -$143,292

Difference from national average (%): 41.24%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

24. Lubbock, Texas

Average home value: $204,585

Difference from national average ($): -$142,857

Difference from national average (%): 41.12%

Learn More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Little Rock, Arkansas

Average home value: $205,626

Difference from national average ($): -$141,816

Difference from national average (%): 40.82%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Laredo, Texas

Average home value: $206,379

Difference from national average ($): -$141,063

Difference from national average (%): 40.60%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Average home value: $208,202

Difference from national average ($): -$139,239

Difference from national average (%): 40.08%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Philadelphia

Average home value: $209,615

Difference from national average ($): -$137,827

Difference from national average (%): 39.67%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Buffalo, New York

Average home value: $211,629

Difference from national average ($): -$135,813

Difference from national average (%): 39.09%

Find Out: Here’s How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?

©Shutterstock.com

30. Corpus Christi, Texas

Average home value: $214,407

Difference from national average ($): -$133,035

Difference from national average (%): 38.29%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. El Paso, Texas

Average home value: $217,115

Difference from national average ($): -$130,327

Difference from national average (%): 37.51%

©Shutterstock.com

32. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average home value: $219,713

Difference from national average ($): -$127,728

Difference from national average (%): 36.76%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Indianapolis

Average home value: $221,203

Difference from national average ($): -$126,239

Difference from national average (%): 36.33%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Pittsburgh

Average home value: $221,713

Difference from national average ($): -$125,729

Difference from national average (%): 36.19%

Try This: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average home value: $221,946

Difference from national average ($): -$125,495

Difference from national average (%): 36.12%

Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com

36. Killeen, Texas

Average home value: $223,307

Difference from national average ($): -$124,135

Difference from national average (%): 35.73%

JTGrafix / iStock.com

37. Springfield, Missouri

Average home value: $223,542

Difference from national average ($): -$123,900

Difference from national average (%): 35.66%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Columbia, South Carolina

Average home value: $228,281

Difference from national average ($): -$119,161

Difference from national average (%): 34.30%

tankbmb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Cincinnati

Average home value: $230,372

Difference from national average ($): -$117,070

Difference from national average (%): 33.69%

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

40. Kansas City, Missouri

Average home value: $231,413

Difference from national average ($): -$116,028

Difference from national average (%): 33.40%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Reading, Pennsylvania

Average home value: $235,757

Difference from national average ($): -$111,685

Difference from national average (%): 32.14%

THEPALMER / Getty Images

42. New Orleans

Average home value: $236,243

Difference from national average ($): -$111,199

Difference from national average (%): 32.01%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Louisville, Kentucky

Average home value: $238,487

Difference from national average ($): -$108,955

Difference from national average (%): 31.36%

Good To Know: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. York, Pennsylvania

Average home value: $249,583

Difference from national average ($): -$97,859

Difference from national average (%): 28.17%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

45. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Average home value: $249,988

Difference from national average ($): -$97,453

Difference from national average (%): 28.05%

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Columbus, Ohio

Average home value: $251,660

Difference from national average ($): -$95,782

Difference from national average (%): 27.57%

BDphoto / Getty Images

47. Pensacola, Florida

Average home value: $253,524

Difference from national average ($): -$93,918

Difference from national average (%): 27.03%

Trending: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. San Antonio

Average home value: $255,223

Difference from national average ($): -$92,219

Difference from national average (%): 26.54%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Greensboro, North Carolina

Average home value: $256,284

Difference from national average ($): -$91,158

Difference from national average (%): 26.24%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Average home value: $263,538

Difference from national average ($): -$83,904

Difference from national average (%): 24.15%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest housing markets, according to Zillow, and found the 50 cities where there was the greatest difference between national average home prices and city-level home prices. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 10, 2024. Home prices had to be above $100,000 for the city to qualify.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable Cities for Homebuyers