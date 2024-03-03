Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 25 Texas Cities

©Shutterstock.com

Not all Texas housing markets are created equal. While there are many parts of Texas where buyers can find their dream homes and experience an excellent quality of life, home values may decline over time in other areas.

How do you know which areas to steer clear of purchasing a home in? To determine the Texas cities where you should avoid buying a home, GOBankingRates reviewed the January 2023 and January 2024 average single-family home value for every Texas city as well as the average single-family home value for Texas and the United States. The year-over-year change was then calculated using these home values in various Texas cities, the state of Texas and the U.S. The livability index was also factored in as cities with a livability under 70 represent the areas with the poorest quality of life.

In descending order, with the No. 1 city offering the poorest quality of life, see which 25 Texas cities you should avoid purchasing a home in.

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

25. Buchanan Dam, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $390,776

January 2024 average home value: $357,933

YOY (%) change in average home value: -9.176%

Difference from USA average home value: $13,981

Livability score: 63

Roschetzky / iStock.com

24. Granite Shoals, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $400,914

January 2024 average home value: $371,851

YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.816%

Difference from USA average home value: $27,900

Livability score: 60

franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Jonestown, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $538,398

January 2024 average home value: $506,794

YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.236%

Difference from USA average home value: $162,842

Livability score: 69

Pgiam / iStock.com

22. Medina, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $433,135

January 2024 average home value: $407,397

YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.318%

Difference from USA average home value: $63,445

Livability score: 59

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Mustang Ridge, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $396,870

January 2024 average home value: $370,690

YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.062%

Difference from USA average home value: $26,738

Livability score: 57

TrongNguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. New Hope, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $449,523

January 2024 average home value: $429,496

YOY (%) change in average home value: -4.663%

Difference from USA average home value: $85,545

Livability score: 56

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Enchanted Oaks, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $614,645

January 2024 average home value: $605,247

YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.553%

Difference from USA average home value: $261,295

Livability score: 57

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

18. Point Venture, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $483,616

January 2024 average home value: $442,229

YOY (%) change in average home value: -9.359%

Difference from USA average home value: $98,278

Livability score: 68

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Graford, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $646,409

January 2024 average home value: $629,753

YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.645%

Difference from USA average home value: $285,801

Livability score: 62

Art Wager / Getty Images

16. Burton, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $435,120

January 2024 average home value: $428,660

YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.507%

Difference from USA average home value: $84,708

Livability score: 42

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Port Aransas, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $763,202

January 2024 average home value: $748,111

YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.017%

Difference from USA average home value: $404,160

Livability score: 65

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

14. Wimberley, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $578,536

January 2024 average home value: $540,420

YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.053%

Difference from USA average home value: $196,468

Livability score: 66

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

13. McDade, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $454,495

January 2024 average home value: $427,490

YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.317%

Difference from USA average home value: $83,538

Livability score: 52

Ryan Conine / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Kingsland, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $499,192

January 2024 average home value: $466,171

YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.084%

Difference from USA average home value: $122,219

Livability score: 58

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Cresson, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $434,425

January 2024 average home value: $384,246

YOY (%) change in average home value: -13.059%

Difference from USA average home value: $40,294

Livability score: 63

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Tiki Island, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $740,561

January 2024 average home value: $729,967

YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.451%

Difference from USA average home value: $386,016

Livability score: 56

RyanJLane / Getty Images

9. Horseshoe Bay, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $838,401

January 2024 average home value: $817,937

YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.502%

Difference from USA average home value: $473,985

Livability score: 65

dszc / Getty Images

8. Highland Haven, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $719,705

January 2024 average home value: $681,808

YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.558%

Difference from USA average home value: $337,856

Livability score: 68

RyanJLane / Getty Images

7. Mountain City, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $558,060

January 2024 average home value: $503,307

YOY (%) change in average home value: -10.879%

Difference from USA average home value: $159,356

Livability score: 67

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

6. Hudson Bend, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $836,364

January 2024 average home value: $803,319

YOY (%) change in average home value: -4.114%

Difference from USA average home value: $459,367

Livability score: 64

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. The Hills, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $957,744

January 2024 average home value: $907,686

YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.515%

Difference from USA average home value: $563,735

Livability score: 66

Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Round Top, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $1,188,546

January 2024 average home value: $1,161,900

YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.293%

Difference from USA average home value: $817,948

Livability score: 61

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Driftwood, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $976,110

January 2024 average home value: $926,039

YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.407%

Difference from USA average home value: $582,088

Livability score: 61

dszc / Getty Images

2. Volente, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $1,035,378

January 2024 average home value: $972,538

YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.461%

Difference from USA average home value: $628,586

Livability score: 57

Davel5957 / Getty Images

1. Lost Creek, Texas

January 2023 average home value: $1,379,756

January 2024 average home value: $1,299,012

YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.216%

Difference from USA average home value: $955,060

Livability score: 65

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed housing markets across cities in Texas to find the places you should avoid buying. GOBankingRates started by using the Zillow Home Value Index to find the [1] January 2023 average single-family home value for every city in Texas, [2] January 2024 average single-family home value for every city in Texas, [3] overall Texas state January 2024 average single-family home value, and the [4] overall USA national January 2024 average single-family home value all sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. Using the home values from each city, the year-over-year change in USD and percentage can be calculated, as well as the differences from the Texas average and national average. To qualify for this study, the year-over-year change in home value had to be negative, the home value had to be inflated over the state average, and the home value had to be inflated over the national average. For each city left on the list, the livability index was sourced and all the cities with a livability below 70 were kept as they represent the places with the poorest quality of life. The year-over-year change in home value was scored and weighted at 1.50x, the difference from the Texas state average was scored and weighted at 0.75x, the difference from USA national average was scored and weighted at 0.75x, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 0.75x. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the 2024 housing markets to avoid buying a home in Texas. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024.

