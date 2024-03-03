Advertisement
Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 25 Texas Cities

Heather Taylor
·7 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Not all Texas housing markets are created equal. While there are many parts of Texas where buyers can find their dream homes and experience an excellent quality of life, home values may decline over time in other areas.

How do you know which areas to steer clear of purchasing a home in? To determine the Texas cities where you should avoid buying a home, GOBankingRates reviewed the January 2023 and January 2024 average single-family home value for every Texas city as well as the average single-family home value for Texas and the United States. The year-over-year change was then calculated using these home values in various Texas cities, the state of Texas and the U.S. The livability index was also factored in as cities with a livability under 70 represent the areas with the poorest quality of life.

In descending order, with the No. 1 city offering the poorest quality of life, see which 25 Texas cities you should avoid purchasing a home in.

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

25. Buchanan Dam, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $390,776

  • January 2024 average home value: $357,933

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -9.176%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $13,981

  • Livability score: 63

Roschetzky / iStock.com
Roschetzky / iStock.com

24. Granite Shoals, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $400,914

  • January 2024 average home value: $371,851

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.816%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $27,900

  • Livability score: 60

franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Jonestown, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $538,398

  • January 2024 average home value: $506,794

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.236%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $162,842

  • Livability score: 69

Pgiam / iStock.com
Pgiam / iStock.com

22. Medina, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $433,135

  • January 2024 average home value: $407,397

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.318%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $63,445

  • Livability score: 59

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Mustang Ridge, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $396,870

  • January 2024 average home value: $370,690

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.062%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $26,738

  • Livability score: 57

TrongNguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TrongNguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. New Hope, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $449,523

  • January 2024 average home value: $429,496

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -4.663%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $85,545

  • Livability score: 56

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Enchanted Oaks, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $614,645

  • January 2024 average home value: $605,247

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.553%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $261,295

  • Livability score: 57

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock.com

18. Point Venture, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $483,616

  • January 2024 average home value: $442,229

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -9.359%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $98,278

  • Livability score: 68

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Graford, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $646,409

  • January 2024 average home value: $629,753

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.645%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $285,801

  • Livability score: 62

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

16. Burton, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $435,120

  • January 2024 average home value: $428,660

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.507%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $84,708

  • Livability score: 42

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Port Aransas, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $763,202

  • January 2024 average home value: $748,111

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.017%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $404,160

  • Livability score: 65

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

14. Wimberley, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $578,536

  • January 2024 average home value: $540,420

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.053%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $196,468

  • Livability score: 66

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

13. McDade, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $454,495

  • January 2024 average home value: $427,490

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.317%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $83,538

  • Livability score: 52

Ryan Conine / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Conine / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Kingsland, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $499,192

  • January 2024 average home value: $466,171

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -7.084%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $122,219

  • Livability score: 58

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Cresson, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $434,425

  • January 2024 average home value: $384,246

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -13.059%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $40,294

  • Livability score: 63

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Tiki Island, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $740,561

  • January 2024 average home value: $729,967

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -1.451%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $386,016

  • Livability score: 56

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

9. Horseshoe Bay, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $838,401

  • January 2024 average home value: $817,937

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.502%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $473,985

  • Livability score: 65

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

8. Highland Haven, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $719,705

  • January 2024 average home value: $681,808

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.558%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $337,856

  • Livability score: 68

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

7. Mountain City, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $558,060

  • January 2024 average home value: $503,307

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -10.879%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $159,356

  • Livability score: 67

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

6. Hudson Bend, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $836,364

  • January 2024 average home value: $803,319

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -4.114%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $459,367

  • Livability score: 64

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. The Hills, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $957,744

  • January 2024 average home value: $907,686

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.515%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $563,735

  • Livability score: 66

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

4. Round Top, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $1,188,546

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,161,900

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -2.293%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $817,948

  • Livability score: 61

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Driftwood, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $976,110

  • January 2024 average home value: $926,039

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -5.407%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $582,088

  • Livability score: 61

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

2. Volente, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $1,035,378

  • January 2024 average home value: $972,538

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.461%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $628,586

  • Livability score: 57

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

1. Lost Creek, Texas

  • January 2023 average home value: $1,379,756

  • January 2024 average home value: $1,299,012

  • YOY (%) change in average home value: -6.216%

  • Difference from USA average home value: $955,060

  • Livability score: 65

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed housing markets across cities in Texas to find the places you should avoid buying. GOBankingRates started by using the Zillow Home Value Index to find the [1] January 2023 average single-family home value for every city in Texas, [2] January 2024 average single-family home value for every city in Texas, [3] overall Texas state January 2024 average single-family home value, and the [4] overall USA national January 2024 average single-family home value all sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. Using the home values from each city, the year-over-year change in USD and percentage can be calculated, as well as the differences from the Texas average and national average. To qualify for this study, the year-over-year change in home value had to be negative, the home value had to be inflated over the state average, and the home value had to be inflated over the national average. For each city left on the list, the livability index was sourced and all the cities with a livability below 70 were kept as they represent the places with the poorest quality of life. The year-over-year change in home value was scored and weighted at 1.50x, the difference from the Texas state average was scored and weighted at 0.75x, the difference from USA national average was scored and weighted at 0.75x, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 0.75x. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the 2024 housing markets to avoid buying a home in Texas. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 28, 2024. 

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 25 Texas Cities

