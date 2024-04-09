Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

Bet_Noire / iStock.com

Measured against the normal metrics, the U.S. is in the middle of a really weird housing market right now. Existing-home sales in 2023 fell 19% from the prior year to their lowest level in nearly three decades, according to the National Association of Realtors. Normally, slow sales lead to lower prices. Yet, as The Wall Street Journal reported, a lack of inventory pushed home prices to record highs last year and made home purchases “prohibitively expensive” for many prospective buyers.

Discover More: Housing Market 2024 — Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Trending Now: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Those high prices could remain in 2024. Nick Ron, founder and CEO of House Buyers of America, expects average home prices in the U.S. to rise around 3 to 4% this year.

“But at some point in 2024, I see a slowdown in price growth,” Ron wrote in email comments shared with GOBankingRates. “The slowdown will be due to a combination of factors such as rising interest rates, an increase in the supply of homes, a decrease in demand and affordability challenges for buyers. That said, I’m not anticipating a drop in prices nationwide. Rising construction costs and a slowing economy as a result of prolonged high interest rates will also impact the housing market in 2024.”

Nationally, home prices in February rose 0.3% year-over-year to a median price of $415,500, according to Realtor.com. But there are places where home prices are falling — and they’re scattered across different regions of the country.

“A lot of the [housing] inventory that’s coming onto the market is in a more affordable price tier,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in a press release. “When you have more affordable listings coming onto the market, it’s also going to push down the overall price.”

The number of homes for sale increased in all but two of top markets where prices are falling. As Realtor.com noted, when there are more options for buyers to choose from, prices tend to moderate.

Story continues

To come up with its findings, the Realtor.com economics team compared median list prices in February 2024 with February of 2023 in the 50 largest metropolitan areas. One thing they found was that several traditionally affordable Midwestern markets saw prices fall due to an increase in the number of smaller, cheaper homes going up for sale. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that prices on comparable homes fell in those areas, it did help “drag down” the median list prices in those markets, which means buyers have a better chance of finding an affordable home.

Meanwhile, prices have also fallen in pricey West Coast markets such as California’s Silicon Valley.

“Those areas are very closely tied to the technology industry, and tech has been on a bit of a roller coaster over the last couple of years,” Hale said.

Prices fell sharply in those metro areas during the Covid-19 pandemic as workers began working remotely and moving to cheaper parts of the country.

“We’re at a point in time where your experience in the real estate market depends on where you are,” Hale said. “It’s more local now than it has been at other points of time.”

Here are 10 markets that have seen a dip in prices this year.

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

February median home list price : $600,000

Median list price change year over year: -1.2%

Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Explore More: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

San Francisco, California

February median home list price: $989,000

Median list price change year over year: -1.3%

Find Out: 30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Antonio, Texas

February median home list price: $335,000

Median list price change year over year: -1.5%

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Raleigh, North Carolina

February median home list price: $440,000

Median list price change year over year: -2.2%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

February median home list price: $1.367 million

Median list price year over year: -2.3%

Be Aware: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver, Colorado

February median home list price: $610,000

Median list price year over year: -3.6%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

February median home list price: $421,000

Median list price change year over year: -4.9%

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

Cincinnati, Ohio

February median home list price: $337,000

Median list price change year over year: -6.4%

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

andresr / Getty Images

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

February median home list price : $323,000

Median list price change year over year: -7.4%

Wirestock / iStock.com

Miami, Florida

February median home list price: $550,000

Median list price change year over year: -8.2%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2024: Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets