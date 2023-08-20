Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

ZIP code 37130, Murfreesboro, sits about 34 miles southeast of Nashville via 1-24 East. The city’s greenway system has 15 miles of trails, bridges and boardwalks much of which hugs the Stones River.

A biker makes his way across the wooden bridge of the Manson Pike Trailhead along the Stones River Greenway in Murfreesboro in 2014.

Home to one of Tennessee’s largest universities, Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro also has a historic downtown area offers shopping and restaurants. The university actually has its own ZIP code, 37132.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37130 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Sales price drops

Median sales price of a home in 37130 is $358,700 year to date. Last year at this time, median sales price was $395,000. This follows a couple years of price increases. At about this time in 2021, the median home price in 37130 was $286,000.

Homes sell quickly

Homes are spending about 39 days on the market so far this year. Last year at this time, homes spent just 21 days on the market.

Closings dip

Home buyers have closed on 400 homes in 37130 so far this year. That’s down from last year by this time when home buyers had closed on 570 homes. Current inventory is 132.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37130, Murfreesboro