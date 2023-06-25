Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37035, Chapmansboro area

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

This week we travel northeast to ZIP code 37035, which is in Cheatham County. One city in this ZIP is Chapmansboro, which is 33 miles from downtown Nashville.

The area’s southern end borders on the Cumberland River, with Cheatham Dam and campgrounds.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37035 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median sales price in 37035 is $340,000 year to date. Last year, median sales price was $310,000. In 2021 at about this time, median sales price was $237,500.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending about 49 days on the market so far this year. That’s up from last year at this time when homes spent just about 27 days on the market.

Closings steady

Home buyers have closed on 21 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 23 homes. Current inventory is 16 homes.

