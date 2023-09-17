Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

This week, we focus on 37055, Dickson, which sits about 35 miles from Nashville in Dickson County. The city is 20 square miles and surrounded by natural beauty that includes 12 miles of hiking trails and three lakes.

People filled Downtown Dickson for the 3rd Annual Dickson Street Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Attractions in the county include Montgomery Bell State Park, historical sites, shopping and restaurants.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37055 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median home prices had a modest increase in 37055 rising from $319,900 at this time in 2022 up to $325,000 so far this year. For context, median home price was $220,000 in 2020 and jumped to $265,000 in 2021.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending about 51 days on the market so far this year. Last year at this time, homes spent about 25 days on the market.

Closings dip a bit

Home buyers have closed on 329 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 369 homes. Current inventory is 111 homes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37055, Dickson area