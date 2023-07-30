Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37204, 12 South area

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

People patronize shops and restaurants on 12th Avenue South in 2020.

The 37204 ZIP code of Nashville encompasses some or all of the following neighborhoods: 12 South, Belmont, Lipscomb, Green Hills, Oak Hill, and Edgehill.

This ZIP is home to Lipscomb University and Belmont University. Nearby is Vanderbilt University. Attractions include Sevier Park and 12South area with shops and restaurants.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37204 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices steady

Median home price in 37204 is $1.11 million year to date. That’s the same price as last year at this time. Back in 2021 about this time of year, median sales price was $760,000.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending an average of 62 days on the market so far this year. Last year at this time, homes spent about 28 days on the market.

Closings dip

Home buyers closed on 127 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 178 homes. Current inventory is 92.

