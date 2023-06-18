Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

If you’re a boater, hiker or just someone looking for a ZIP code in Davidson County near lots of water, 37076 is for you. Situated east of Nashville around Percy Priest Lake, ZIP 37076 has several trailheads, hiking paths and boat launches. Long Hunter State Park is one of these spots, with lots of day hike and fishing spots around the lake.

People spend the unofficial last weekend of summer on Percy Priest Lake on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

A historic destination in 37076 is Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, which includes the seventh U.S. president’s mansion, garden and grounds. Learn more at thehermitage.com

Percy Priest Lake is about 12 miles from downtown Nashville. Hermitage area is about 14 miles from downtown.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37076, according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices dip

The median sales price of a home in 37076 is $398,000 year to date. That’s down from last year at this time when the median sales price was $405,325.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending about 54 days on the market so far this year. That’s up from last year when homes spent about 29 days on the market. Back in 2021 around this time, the average days on market for a home was just 17 days.

Closings dip a bit

Home buyers have closed on 306 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 371 homes. Current inventory is 152 homes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: See the trends in 37076, Percy Priest Lake area