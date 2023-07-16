Housing market spotlight: See the trends in 37207, Brick Church area

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

Tucked between East Nashville and Madison to its east and Whites Creek to its west, ZIP code 37207, Brick Church and Bellshire area, begins at downtown wrapping the Cumberland River stretching north following 1-65 North.

The ZIP is home to American Baptist College and nearby attractions include Adventureworks Zipline forest, Fontanel mansion and its trails and conservation greenway and the historic Alexander Ewing House.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37207 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices dip

Median sales price for a home in 37207 is $389,000 year to date. Last year at this time, median sales price was $400,000.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending about 55 days on the market so far this year. Last year at this time, homes spent about 25 days on the market.

Closings steady

Home buyers have closed on 375 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 371 homes. Current inventory is 227 homes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: See the trends in 37207, Brick Church area