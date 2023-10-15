Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s real estate market.

This week, we look at the home sales in ZIP code 37082, Kingston Springs. The small town in Cheatham County is about 20 miles west of downtown Nashville on I-40 West.

A kayaker floats down the Narrows of the Harpeth River Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Residents and visitors enjoy canoeing, fishing and glamping in parks along the Harpeth River. The town also has boutiques and museums downtown, live music events and more.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37082 according to data from the Greater Nashville Realtors.

Home prices rise

Median sales price of homes in 37082 is $455,000 year to date. Last year at this time, median sales price was $432,000.

Homes on market longer

Homes are spending about 49 days on the market so far this year. Last year at this time, homes were spending about 32 days on the market.

Closings steady

Home buyers have closed on 75 homes so far this year. By this time last year, home buyers had closed on 77 homes. Current inventory here is 19 homes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Housing market spotlight: See the trends in 37082, Kingston Springs area