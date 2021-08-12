Housing Problem Solved: Fusion Marketplaces Alleviates Stress for Traveling Healthcare Professionals

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketplace is changing the game by making it easier for healthcare travelers to find housing. There is now a housing feature provided by Furnished Finder that gives the traveler the ability to look at their lodging options as they browse jobs.

The Fusion Marketplace team did the research to figure out what healthcare travelers needed in order to make the process of finding their next assignment easier. There was an overwhelming amount of responses about organizing housing, so the team got to work to fix the problem.

"Housing is the most stressful part of starting a new assignment," said healthcare traveler Carolyn Davidson. "The housing feature on Fusion Marketplace will relieve a lot of stress we have when trying to find housing options."

Now everything is all in one place. Travelers can now browse their next job while simultaneously look for housing that fits their exact needs. This housing feature makes Fusion Marketplace a one stop shop.

"Most apartment complexes don't want someone who is staying less than six months, and traveling with pets makes other temporary housing options limited," healthcare traveler Shannon Nielsen said. "It's nice to have a new resource so I'm not forced to pay a ridiculous amount of money to stay in hotels."

The housing feature provided by Furnished Finder is just one more thing on Fusion Marketplace that is eliminating barriers and paving the way for a simple, streamlined process for healthcare travelers to find the next step in their career.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About Furnished Finder:

Furnished Finder is a short-term housing provider for travel nurses and other business travelers who need furnished housing. They boast a 92-day average stay, and are major data providers for corporate housing coordinators and medical staffing companies across the US. Property owners list their available short-term apartments on Furnished Finder, as healthcare travelers command a consistent appetite for traditional corporate housing and alternative housing types alike.

Story continues

Media Contact

Leah Kemple

877-230-3885

316448@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/housing-problem-solved-fusion-marketplaces-alleviates-stress-for-traveling-healthcare-professionals-301353711.html

SOURCE Fusion Marketplace