U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,438.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,395.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.25
    -34.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    16.18
    -0.61 (-3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4930
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,560.30
    -1,527.97 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.85
    -18.99 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.78
    -18.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

Housing Problem Solved: Fusion Marketplaces Alleviates Stress for Traveling Healthcare Professionals

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketplace is changing the game by making it easier for healthcare travelers to find housing. There is now a housing feature provided by Furnished Finder that gives the traveler the ability to look at their lodging options as they browse jobs.

The Fusion Marketplace team did the research to figure out what healthcare travelers needed in order to make the process of finding their next assignment easier. There was an overwhelming amount of responses about organizing housing, so the team got to work to fix the problem.

"Housing is the most stressful part of starting a new assignment," said healthcare traveler Carolyn Davidson. "The housing feature on Fusion Marketplace will relieve a lot of stress we have when trying to find housing options."

Now everything is all in one place. Travelers can now browse their next job while simultaneously look for housing that fits their exact needs. This housing feature makes Fusion Marketplace a one stop shop.

"Most apartment complexes don't want someone who is staying less than six months, and traveling with pets makes other temporary housing options limited," healthcare traveler Shannon Nielsen said. "It's nice to have a new resource so I'm not forced to pay a ridiculous amount of money to stay in hotels."

The housing feature provided by Furnished Finder is just one more thing on Fusion Marketplace that is eliminating barriers and paving the way for a simple, streamlined process for healthcare travelers to find the next step in their career.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About Furnished Finder:

Furnished Finder is a short-term housing provider for travel nurses and other business travelers who need furnished housing. They boast a 92-day average stay, and are major data providers for corporate housing coordinators and medical staffing companies across the US. Property owners list their available short-term apartments on Furnished Finder, as healthcare travelers command a consistent appetite for traditional corporate housing and alternative housing types alike.

Media Contact

Leah Kemple
877-230-3885
316448@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/housing-problem-solved-fusion-marketplaces-alleviates-stress-for-traveling-healthcare-professionals-301353711.html

SOURCE Fusion Marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • The eventual end of the eviction moratorium will hurt renters — and not in the way you expect

    An estimated 3 million households nationwide are at risk of eviction, but not all of those families will be displaced from their homes.

  • House hunter inquiries fall as stamp duty holiday tapered

    A net balance of 9% of property professionals reported new buyer inquiries falling rather than rising in July.

  • Despite government ban, eviction threat looms for Spanish family

    By the door to their humble apartment, a Spanish family beset by disabilities keeps a few bags with essential belongings in case the threat of eviction turns real. Since May, Noemi Oset, her daughters aged 9 and 23, and her partner have avoided being dislodged from the two-bedroom Barcelona apartment three times. The last time, a crowd of neighbours and activists gathered round to drive away the eviction officials.

  • Canada Invests nearly $1 million to Build Housing Research Capacity

    Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in building the expertise we need to address affordable housing challenges through research.

  • Government of Canada provides 254 units of rental housing in Vancouver

    Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada, residents of Vancouver will now have access to more stable rental housing options.

  • Affordable and Improved Housing Units in Sherbrooke

    Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

  • Student loans: Bipartisan bankruptcy reform bill proposes alternative to forgiveness hope or lifelong debt

    There's a bipartisan effort underway to overhaul the student loan system by making bankruptcy more accessible for student debtors.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Millennials are quitting jobs to become crypto day traders. Here's the risk, reward.

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans as they invest money in the current stocks market and cryptocurrency boom.

  • Good Problems: Jay-Z, Roc-Nation Backed ‘Fanatics’ Now Valued At $18 Billion

    Fanatics, a sports merchandise company conceived by Michael Rubin, now has an $18B valuation after an investment by Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • NIO Reports Earnings Today. Expect a Wild Ride for the Stock.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO reports second-quarter numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. Wall Street is looking for an 8 cent per share loss.

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • Hemp-Focused Cryptocurrency Quannabu (QBU) Launches: 'This Will Solve A Global Problem'

    Hemp-focused cryptocurrency Quannabu has finally gone live on the market after months of preparation. This project is aiming to leverage the blockchain to create open and transparent supply chains across hemp, CBD and other commodity sectors. The company hopes to raise funds through a token, QBU, to help fund the creation of a payments system, QuannabuPay. According to management, the company also plans to have its own state-of-the-art testing and growing facilities for hemp biomass in the futur

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc