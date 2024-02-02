Housing a problem, but UGA experts predict strong economy for Athens in 2024

Business people and officials from Northeast Georgia gathered in Athens Wednesday to hear a message on the economy for 2024.

The University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon held this week in Athens carried a positive outlook on the state’s economy, which appears especially strong for the Athens area.

Benjamin C. Ayers, dean of the Terry College of Business, projected there will be an economic slowdown nationwide as inflation declines. A slow economic growth this year will “foster accelerated economic growth in 2025,” according to the dean.

“We are not predicting a recession,” Ayers told a gathering that filled a banquet hall at The Classic Center in downtown Athens.

The annual event carries its economic message to venues throughout the state including Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Albany, and Macon.

On the local level, Jeffrey Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth in the business college, said Athens should expect a faster job growth than the rest of the state due what he considers a remarkable success in private-sector development projects that will widen the area’s economic base.



In his address, he mentioned the Meissner Corporation’s decision to enlarge its manufacturing campus to create more than 1,700 jobs, along with Boehringer Ingelheim’s plans to expand its plant and create 55 more jobs. Two other industries with UGA ties will add approximately 450 new jobs in Athens, he said.

“The number and breadth of recent economic development project announcements is outstanding for a relatively small metro area,” Humphreys said.

While the educated labor force in Athens is outpacing the nation or state, he said wages and salaries must rise to retain those employees.

Humphries mentioned other workplaces such as the local film industry, which ties in with the strong film industry in the state. He noted that Reynolds Capital opened a new 350,000-square-foot studio in Athens and Athena Studios recently purchased 65 more acres for its location.

Demographics also plays a role in Athens’ economic condition, according to Humphries, who noted there are more young residents than older residents. And the area’s close location to Atlanta also has benefits.

He said that 8% of workers living in Athens commute to Atlanta for jobs, while people commuting from Atlanta occupy 10% of the jobs in Athens.

But there are challenges faced by Athens.

One concern is the area’s “overvalued single-family housing market and tight apartment market,” he said.

Humphreys said that while the housing market is overvalued, the demand for housing and the scant listings of homes for sale will prevent prices from dropping.

This recent increase in rentals and home ownership may slow the immigration of retirees who move to Athens due to the area being "an amenity-rich, yet very affordable, place to live,” he said.

“Athens living costs have already risen to about 97% of the U.S. average,” he said, but it remains below the cost of living in Atlanta.

However, he noted that Athens is “less exposed to the ups and downs of real estate development than the nation.” He said housing-related employment comprises only 7% of the area’s total job count.

“In closing, you can expect job growth to slow down, but not stop,” he said.

