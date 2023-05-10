U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,662.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,274.50
    +9.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.30
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -0.48 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.60
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    +0.73 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2621
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2250
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,725.06
    +127.32 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.63
    +2.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.09
    -14.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,139.87
    -102.95 (-0.35%)
     

The housing slump is expanding quickly with home price declines the most widespread in 11 years

Filip De Mott
·1 min read
Woman holding for sale sign in front of house
As borrowing costs fall and buying power improves, home buyers are returning to the US real estate market.The Good Brigade/Getty Images

  • In the first quarter, 31% of US markets saw home price declines, the biggest share in 11 years.

  • That's up from 11% of markets in the fourth quarter, the National Association of Realtors said.

  • Meanwhile, 69% of housing markets saw home prices rise in the first quarter, down from 89% in the fourth quarter.

The slump in US home prices is becoming more widespread, with the share of markets seeing declines at the highest in over a decade.

According to a National Association of Realtors report Tuesday, 31% of US housing markets experienced declines. That's the highest in 11 years and up from 11% of markets that saw price declines in the fourth quarter.

The beginning of 2023 saw 30-year mortgage rates fluctuate between 6.1% and 6.7%, while the inventory shortage may also have played a role in pricing.

"Generally speaking, home prices are lower in expensive markets and higher in affordable markets, implying greater mortgage rate sensitivity for high-priced homes," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

But price declines could be short lived, he added, as inventory remains 40% below pre-COVID levels. Multiple offers are also returning, especially on affordable homes, Yun said.

Meanwhile, 69% of housing markets saw home prices rise in the first quarter, down from 89% in the fourth quarter.

Overall, the national median for a single-family home decreased by 0.2%, after having jumped 4% in the fourth quarter.

Read the original article on Business Insider