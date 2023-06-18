Housing Values Are Expected To Rise in These Metros This Summer — Is Yours One of Them?

Housing prices in the U.S. have generally been on the rise over the past couple years, and that trend is expected to continue. According to an October 2020 report by RenoFi, housing prices in the U.S. increased 48.55% over the last decade. Though we are seeing some dips in real estate prices in some areas, many cities are experiencing a boom -- and costs there are going up.

New research conducted by GOBankingRates, using resources from Zillow, found that home values are expected to rise in select metros this summer. At first glance, it's hard to determine what these areas have in common that may be driving an increase in each of them. But there are a few connections to be made.

"The primary driver of the rising housing prices in these areas is the limited supply of homes," said Gagan Saini, the CEO of JiT Home Buyers. "The demand for housing is high, but the supply is low. This has caused home prices to increase significantly in the past year."

The pandemic also plays a huge role here, as it "has caused people to move out of cities and into suburban areas, which has increased the demand for housing in these areas," Saini said. "This has caused prices to increase even more. Additionally, the low inventory of homes is causing competition among buyers, which is further driving up prices."

Utica, New York

April 2023 home value: $187,171

Projected home value in July 2023: $189,979

Percentage increase: 1.50%

A home in Utica, New York, will have the value of $189,979 in July. That's up $2,808 from April. According to Stacker, Utica is the 14th most expensive city in the Utica metro area.

Kingsport, Tennessee

April 2023 home value: $200,767

Projected home value in July 2023: $203,778

Percentage increase: 1.50%

As home values rise in this city (up $3,012 in July over April), the duration of time spent on the market is shrinking. According to Rocket Homes, the average listing age in Kingsport was 761 days in May 2021. In May 2023, it was 226 days.

Roanoke, Virginia

April 2023 home value: $256,967

Projected home value in July 2023: $260,821

Percentage increase: 1.50%

According to Rocket Homes, this city is definitely a seller's market right now. That will apparently continue through July, when the typical home value will be $3,854 more than it was in April.

Spartanburg, South Carolina

April 2023 home value: $252,444

Projected home value in July 2023: $256,230

Percentage increase: 1.50%

According to Redfin, in April 2023, homes in Spartanburg, South Carolina, median sale prices were down 2.4% compared to the previous year -- but that trend looks to be reversing itself, as experts anticipate a 1.50% increase in home values there in July.

York, Pennsylvania

April 2023 home value: $269,399

Projected home value in July 2023: $273,440

Percentage increase: 1.50%

In York, Pennsylvania, you can expect the typical home value to be $273,440 in July -- up $4,041 from April. This is the continuation of a relatively long upward trend.

Portland, Maine

April 2023 home value: $480,653

Projected home value in July 2023: $487,863

Percentage increase: 1.50%

According to Zillow projections, the home value in Portland, Maine, in July will be $387,863 -- $7,210 more than it was just a few months earlier. This area has seen a huge uptick in population since the onset of the pandemic and is predicted to get even more popular.

El Paso, Texas

April 2023 home value: $204,721

Projected home value in July 2023: $207,792

Percentage increase: 1.50%

In El Paso, Texas, the home value is predicted to be $207,792 in July. That's up $3,071 from $204,721 in April. Home values here have been consistently going up over the past year.

McAllen, Texas

April 2023 home value: $173,838

Projected home value in July 2023: $176,446

Percentage increase: 1.50%

Over in McAllen, Texas, home values are expected to be up $2,608 in July, reaching $176,446. In April 2023, median sale prices in this area were up 11.2% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

April 2023 home value: $316,638

Projected home value in July 2023: $321,387

Percentage increase: 1.50%

In July, home values in Albuquerque are predicted to be $321,387 -- up $4,750. Redfin describes this city's housing market as very competitive.

Greenville, South Carolina

April 2023 home value: $275,172

Projected home value in July 2023: $279,299

Percentage increase: 1.50%

By July 2023, home values in Greenville will be $279,299 -- $4,128 more than where where they were in April. Then, Greenville home sales prices were up 4.1% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

April 2023 home value: $305,491

Projected home value in July 2023: $310,073

Percentage increase: 1.50%

In July 2023, it is forecast that home values in Grand Rapids will be $310,073 -- $4,582 more than what home values were at in April.

Buffalo, New York

April 2023 home value: $242,408

Projected home value in July 2023: $246,044

Percentage increase: 1.50%

In July, a home in Buffalo will be about $3,636 higher in value than it was in April 2023 -- weighing in at $246,044. This could represent a stabilization, as housing prices have been down year over year in this city.

Reading, Pennsylvania

April 2023 home value: $266,820

Projected home value in July 2023: $271,089

Percentage increase: 1.60%

In Reading, a typical home will be valued at $271,089 in July -- $4,269 more than it was at in April 2023. Home sale prices were already up 11.6% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

April 2023 home value: $265,238

Projected home value in July 2023: $269,482

Percentage increase: 1.60%

In Harrisburg, a typical home will be valued at $269,482 in July -- $4,244 more than it was valued at in April 2023. This increase won't offset just how dramatically sale prices fell year over year in April, when they were down 11.9%, according to Redfin.

Syracuse, New York

April 2023 home value: $201,159

Projected home value in July 2023: $204,377

Percentage increase: 1.60%

Projections show that the typical home in Syracuse will be valued at $3,219 more in July than it was in April, landing at $204,377. This is the continuation of a sharp incline. In April, Syracuse home sale prices were up 14.9% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Knoxville, Tennessee

April 2023 home value: $310,903

Projected home value in July 2023: $315,877

Percentage increase: 1.60%

This is another city that doesn't exactly "need" the increase in value to flourish.

"Knoxville, Tennessee, was never able to recover itself from the scenario of underbuilt housing back in the great recession of 2008," said Theresa Raymond, a real estate professional and broker. "It is one of the biggest reasons why the prices around here are always expensive. In Knox County, since then the building permits per capita depreciated by 49% over the years. Following that, home prices are to increase more this summer."

A typical abode in Knoxville will be valued at $315,877 this July, up $4,974 from what it was valued at in April.

Wilmington, North Carolina

April 2023 home value: $407,766

Projected home value in July 2023: $414,698

Percentage increase: 1.70%

Wilmington, North Carolina, is an area that is experiencing higher-than-normal demand for housing -- driven by a few factors.

"Wilmington is in New Hanover County, which sits in the lower 20% of property tax rates in the state," said Matthew Ricci, a home loan specialist for Churchill Mortgage, who specializes in the North Carolina market. "It also has close access to many beaches and the coast. In addition, Wilmington is within 50 miles of Camp Lejeune. So, while Wilmington's supply vs. demand curve is certainly driven by the national macro factors mentioned above, it also has historically high demand due to the convenience, location and low property tax alternative it provides."

A typical home in Wilmington is projected to be valued at $414,698 in July, up by $6,932.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

April 2023 home value: $365,778

Projected home value in July 2023: $371,996

Percentage increase: 1.70%

The typical home in Myrtle Beach is projected to be valued at $371,996 in July, up $6,218 from just a few months prior. In April 2023, Myrtle Beach home sale prices were already up significantly -- 9.2% compared to the previous year, according to Redfin.

Savannah, Georgia

April 2023 home value: $302,625

Projected home value in July 2023: $308,375

Percentage increase: 1.90%

In Savannah, Georgia, July will usher in the typical home value of $308,375 -- up $5,750 and 1.90% from April. At that time Savannah home sale prices were up 6.8% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Springfield, Missouri

April 2023 home value: $244,444

Projected home value in July 2023: $249,088

Percentage increase: 1.90%

In July, the typical home value in Springfield will be $249,088, up $4,644 from the value in April. This area has been a strong seller's market for the past year, according to Rocket Homes.

Winston, North Carolina

April 2023 home value: $249,818

Projected home value in July 2023: $254,565

Percentage increase: 1.90%

An increase of about $4,747 in the typical home value is expected for the Winston market this July. That means the home value there will be $254,565. In April 2023, Winston-Salem home sale prices were up 2.1% compared to April 2022, according to Redfin.

Topeka, Kansas

April 2023 home value: $191,674

Projected home value in July 2023: $195,890

Percentage increase: 2.20%

This July, Topeka will see the typical home value go up to $195,890, representing a $4,217 increase from April, when home sale prices were already up 11% compared to last year, according to Redfin.

Rochester, New York

April 2023 home value: $227,055

Projected home value in July 2023: $232,050

Percentage increase: 2.20%

Also seeing a pretty significant jump in value is the Rochester market, where the typical home value in July is projected to be $232,050 -- up $4,995 from April. Nicholas McMillan, founder and owner of Hire Realty LLC, attributes this soaring in price to a powerful job sector, increasing demand among millennials and Gen Zers and the extensive home improvements often required before a home hits the market.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Zillow's April 2023 data to find the following for the 250 largest housing markets by metro: (1) April 2023 home value; (2) projected growth rate for home value to July 2023; (3) projected home value for July 2023; and (4) change in home value from April 2023 to July 2023. Only those metros with a 1.5% projected or more home value growth were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 31, 2023.

