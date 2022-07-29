U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.74
    +55.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,811.52
    +281.89 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,379.57
    +216.97 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.08
    +10.06 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.79
    +2.37 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.37 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6310
    -0.0500 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3280
    -0.9920 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,892.47
    +79.98 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.52
    -1.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Houston Back on Track launches campaign connecting Houstonians to hiring resources

Houston Back on Track
·4 min read

Job seekers are eligible for free career coaching and job skills resources

Start Your New Career

To learn more about Houston Back on Track, the journey and its partners, visit (https://www.houstonbackontrack.org/ today. Anyone who fills out the contact form will be directed to community partners who can assist them in starting their career journey.
To learn more about Houston Back on Track, the journey and its partners, visit (https://www.houstonbackontrack.org/ today. Anyone who fills out the contact form will be directed to community partners who can assist them in starting their career journey.

Comienza Tu Nueva Carrera

Para obtener más información sobre Houston Back on Track, el viaje y sus socios, visite https://es.houstonbackontrack.org hoy. Cualquiera que complete el formulario de contacto será dirigido a socios de la comunidad que pueden ayudarlo a comenzar su carrera profesional.
Para obtener más información sobre Houston Back on Track, el viaje y sus socios, visite https://es.houstonbackontrack.org hoy. Cualquiera que complete el formulario de contacto será dirigido a socios de la comunidad que pueden ayudarlo a comenzar su carrera profesional.

Houston, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Back on Track, the employer-led job recovery initiative of the Greater Houston Partnership, is launching a campaign to connect job seekers to employers and community organizations. The campaign includes a new website, enhanced social channels and an extensive network of employers and community organizations offering services in both English and Spanish to encourage strong job growth in Houston.

Dave Edwards, director of human resources with Houston Back on Track employer partner Mustang Cat says, “We realized a long time ago we’re not going to be able to find enough candidates with the experience we need. So, we committed to training people and developing them for our roles.” Edwards continued, “the great thing about Houston Back on Track is it provides us the opportunity to re-skill people who may have come from another industry and give them valuable skills to grow in their career.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 214,000 Houstonians lost their jobs. They now find themselves navigating a post-pandemic economy requiring better skills and the uncertainty of growing inflation and a softening economy. Good jobs are available in Houston, a region that usually creates 60,000 to 70,000 jobs a year. Houston Back on Track connects Houstonians looking for quality employment to programs that best suit their career and education goals, typically within the customer service, energy, medical and transportation industries.

A program like this can be life-changing for the person and their family because it provides them an opportunity to learn a new skill set, training and access to the education they didn’t have the first time around,” Edwards said. “Those skills provide entry into an organization that may offer opportunities down the road. To me, that’s life-changing for any family.”

To address the region’s workforce needs, Houston Back on Track is forging partnerships with organizations such as WorkFaith, Houston Area Urban League, the Wesley Community Center and more to offer job seekers career and financial coaching at no cost. Some provide in-house training programs, while others work with third-party providers. Partners may also offer wraparound services like childcare and education, serve as food pantries and help meet other critical needs.

“We understand taking the first steps toward a new career can be intimidating, especially for anyone who has spent months or years out of the workforce,” said Greater Houston Partnership’s Director of Regional Workforce Recovery Carl Salazar. “Houston Back on Track is here to support you in your search for a new career. If you visit our new website, you can get started today. We will direct you to our partners’ best career coaches and resources.”

Houston Back on Track partners with some of the largest employers in the region, including Houston Methodist, Mustang Cat, Silver Eagle Houston, Primary Services and HCA Houston Healthcare. These employers are currently hiring for high-quality, long-term jobs. If you are presently searching for a job but are interested in learning more about a new, rewarding career and would like to speak with a career coach, visit the Houston Back on Track website to start your new career path.

About Houston Back on Track

Houston Back on Track is an employer-led job recovery initiative developed by the Greater Houston Partnership and Boston Consulting Group with a mission to help Houstonians affected by the pandemic and the current economic climate get back into the workforce. By partnering with community and education organizations and area employers, Houston Back on Track provides access to short-term training, certification programs and career coaching, offering job seekers the confidence and tools to find a new, rewarding career.

Attachments

CONTACT: Desmond Smith Citrus Advertising 469-831-6498 Dsmith@citrusadv.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Gran

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Seniors, Here's How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTC suit to thwart Meta's 'campaign to conquer' VR could be a long shot

    The Federal Trade Commission is making good on its promise to scrutinize Big Tech, though antitrust lawyers say its new bid to block Meta's "campaign to conquer virtual reality" is a long shot.

  • How to Manage Income During Retirement

    Moving from a paycheck to multiple retirement income is complicated. Understanding retirement income types and how to manage them can be beneficial.

  • Job switchers saw a greater increase in salary than people who decided to stay put. Here’s what’s at stake.

    The number of job switchers reporting wage gains has expanded while the number of job stayers reporting wage gains actually contracted as inflation exacts its toll, according to Thursday findings from the Pew Research Center. “Most workers who switched employers continued to experience an increase in real earnings, and amid a surge in demand for new hires, their advantage over other workers in this respect appears to be widening,” researchers Rakesh Kochhar, Kim Parker and Ruth Igielnik wrote.

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • Exxon Skips Its Victory Lap

    More than a year after an activist investor-led shake-up, Exxon Mobil has ticked a lot of boxes to endear itself to its shareholders. Exxon Mobil on Friday said it generated nearly $16.9 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter, the highest since 2008 and roughly $900 million more than analysts polled by Visible Alpha had expected. Quarterly net income for both Exxon and Chevron hit a record—not entirely surprising given that Brent crude prices averaged $113.78 a barrel in the second quarter, a $12 per barrel increase compared with the first quarter.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiw

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • How to make the most of your retirement

    The definition of retirement has vastly changed from that of previous generations. This comes from Edward Jones’ and Age Wave’s latest representative study of more than 11,000 North American adults, “Longevity and the New Journey of Retirement.” The study offers some key insights about the changing definition of retirement, the patterns of people’s experience in retirement and, most importantly, the keys to thriving along the way.

  • FTC’s Khan Overruled Staff to Sue Meta Over VR App Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan led her fellow Democrats in the agency’s majority vote to sue Meta Platforms Inc. this week, despite the staff recommending against bringing a case to challenge the company’s acquisition of Within Unlimited Inc., according to three people with knowledge of the decision. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision

  • 1 in 4 Workers Are Making an Alarming Assumption About Their Retirement Income

    Most workers expect to rely upon diverse sources of income in retirement. While most workers plan to rely upon retirement savings, Social Security, a pension, or even a job, nearly one in four workers expects support from family members to be a source of income in retirement, according to a recent Anytime Estimate survey. It would be nice if we could count on assistance from others in retirement, but it's dangerous to build this assumption into your retirement plan.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • U.S. majors Exxon, Chevron post blowout earnings, ramp up buybacks

    The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, posted record revenue on Friday, bolstered by surging crude oil and natural gas prices and following similar results for European majors a day earlier. The U.S. pair, along with UK-based Shell and France's TotalEnergies, combined to earn nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, almost double what the group brought in for the year-ago period. All four have ramped up share buybacks in recent months, capitalizing on high margins derived from selling oil and gas.

  • Twitter's battle with Elon Musk over $44 billion deal heads to Oct. 17 trial

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Twitter's bid to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion deal for the social media platform will head to a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, and Musk must reveal by the end of Friday any legal claims he has against the company, a Delaware judge ruled. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, has until 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday to file any counterclaims, according to the order signed late Thursday by Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery. Musk's lawyers have said he might file counterclaims - essentially his own lawsuit against Twitter - in which he could seek financial damages for the disputed deal.

  • Target-date funds are showing why they can shine when inflation and economic uncertainty are high

    Rising inflation and the sharpest increase in U.S. interest rates since 1994 have contributed to a widespread sense of unease as many retirement fund participants watch their savings dissolve. Uncertainty is an ideal market environment for investors to consider how a target-date fund — equipped with professional management and low maintenance — might fit into their retirement plan. While many employees end up contributing to a target-date fund because it’s the default option of their 401(k) plans, others consciously select it as a comprehensive strategy to managing retirement savings while rebalancing risk.