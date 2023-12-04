Houston-based firm Hines breaks ground on massive industrial project, its first in Austin

Houston-based Hines has started construction on its first industrial project in Austin. The development will have more than 684,000 square feet of space in four buildings

As demand for industrial space continues surging in Central Texas, Houston-based Hines has launched construction on a large project in Northeast Austin, its first industrial development in the capital city.

Bluebonnet Business Center will have four buildings totaling 684,344 square feet of space, said officials with Hines, a global real estate investment, development and property management firm. There will be a mix of industrial building types, including cross-dock, front-load and rear-load buildings to accommodate a variety of tenants ranging in size from 20,000 square feet to 685,000 square feet.

The site is just off of U.S. 290 and Johnny Morris Road, near both U.S. 183 and the Texas 130 toll road.

Houston-based Hines has started construction on its first industrial project in Austin. The development will have more than 684,000 square feet of space in four buildings.

“Bluebonnet Business Center is a strategic development for Hines’ first industrial development in Austin and continued growth across Texas,” said Laura Denkler, managing director at Hines. “The infill location, multi-tenant building design, and strong leasing activity in Austin are driving factors in Hines’ decision to move forward with this development now.”

Bluebonnet Business Center is set to be ready for occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2024. Leigh Ellis, Omar Nasser and Blake Patterson with Austin-based AQUILA Commercial will behandling the leasing for the project.

Ellis, a principal at AQUILA, said Hines' inaugural industrial development in Austin is located "within a highly dynamic and flourishing submarket" and "exemplifies Hines' commitment to the Austin industrial market."

"This development is strategically located in Austin’s premier industrial submarket and will be an ideal option for logistics and manufacturing companies as well as Tesla and Samsung vendors looking for Class A industrial space in the area," Ellis said.

The buildings are designed by Powers Brown Architecture and Burton Construction isthe general contractor.

E-commerce boom helping fuel demand

Austin's industrial property sector continues to expand across the region with a thriving construction pipeline, global real estate advisor Avison Young said in a new report. Here are a few highlights from the report:

Driven by the e-commerce boom, strong population growth and large occupiers entering the market, the industrial inventory in the Austin area has expanded by 33.8% with 28.6 million square feet of space delivered over the past three years.

Construction pipelines remain robust with 6.2 million square feet of new space delivered year-to-date. In addition, under-construction levels remain at near record highs with 19.9 million square feet of space due to open through 2025.

Owner-user properties account for 6.4 million square feet of construction largely due to Samsung's and Tesla’s manufacturing projects. Another 13.5 million square feet consists of speculative space — that is, without a tenant or tenants on board — and build-to-suit leased product.

Areas of significant industrial development include southeast Austin; the Interstate 35 corridor in Hays County south of Austin and the Georgetown/Round Rock area to the north.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hines breaks ground on massive industrial project, its first in Austin