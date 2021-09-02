U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,349.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,653.00
    +43.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.40
    +4.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    +0.34 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0070
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,073.94
    +2,261.73 (+4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,304.53
    +91.36 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.71
    -7.13 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Houston-Based Marble Capital Closes Its Third Fund North of $650 Million

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Capital is pleased to announce the successful closing of Marble Capital Fund III ("The Fund") with over $650 million in commitments. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed based on its initial target of $350 million having received unprecedented support from both new and existing investors.

Consistent with the company's strategy since inception, the Fund is focused primarily on making preferred equity investments in multifamily developments across the country. To date, the Fund has already closed on or committed to $590 million of investments in high-growth Sunbelt markets where demand for housing is growing.

"We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming support provided by our investor base," stated Adam Allen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Marble Capital. "We believe that the severe shortage of housing across the country has created a unique opportunity to capitalize on despite the headwinds of a global pandemic."

Added Co-Founder and Managing Principal David Oelfke, "Multifamily has held up remarkably well through the pandemic as it did in previous downturns. With the prospect of inflation in front of us, we believe real estate serves as an excellent hedge and investment safe haven."

Since inception in 2016, Marble Capital has raised over $1 billion of commitments across three funds.

Holland & Knight, LLP served as outside fund counsel for the Fund.

About Marble Capital

Marble Capital is a principal investor providing flexible capital solutions for multifamily developers and operators nationwide. The company is managed by a group of accomplished real estate professionals with over 150 years of combined experience in real estate finance, capital markets, development and operations. Since inception in 2016, the company has invested in over 16,000 multifamily units worth over $3 billion in total capitalization.

www.marblecapitallp.com

Marble Capital, LP
10000 Memorial Drive, Suite 950
Houston, TX 77024

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-based-marble-capital-closes-its-third-fund-north-of-650-million-301367920.html

SOURCE Marble Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Is Pfizer a Buy?

    Most of the headlines over the past two years about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have involved its vaccine for COVID-19. The stock's value going forward will likely be based more on its other drugs and pipeline. Let's dig in to see if there is enough once we get past COVID-19 to make the stock a good value right now.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release