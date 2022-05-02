Houston Methodist and BioIntelliSense Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance New Remote Care and Clinical Intelligence Solutions

BioIntellisense, Inc.

The strategic collaboration will accelerate development of leading-edge healthcare delivery models to improve patient care and address growing healthcare workforce shortages

HOUSTON and DENVER, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Methodist and Colorado-based BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced a new collaboration to advance cutting-edge remote monitoring and analytics technologies across the healthcare continuum, from in-hospital to at-home. The recently executed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) identifies several areas of strategic focus for improving patient care, increasing clinical workflow efficiencies, and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.



BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton® wearable devices, along with its algorithmic-based data services, enable effortless remote data capture and continuous multi-parameter monitoring of 20+ biometrics for up to 30 days on a single device. These patient-friendly wearables capture and wirelessly transmit up to 1,440 sets of vital sign measurements per day at a fraction of the cost of traditional, manually-collected vital sign measurements 4-6 times per day. In combination with BioIntelliSense’s advanced BioCloud™ data analytics, patient-specific trending and clinical intelligence allow for early detection of adverse trends and proactive interventions.

“This new strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense exemplifies Houston Methodist’s continued commitment to advancing world-class expertise and greater efficiency to deliver the highest quality and most impactful care,” said Dr. Sarah Pletcher, Vice President and Executive Medical Director, Strategic Innovation, Houston Methodist. “This collaboration keeps the patient at the center as we continue to maximize our leadership in healthcare innovation.”

The collaboration will also address the rising costs and burdens of the growing healthcare workforce shortage. BioIntelliSense and Houston Methodist will jointly design and develop a state-of-the-art virtual care control center at Houston Methodist to enable seamless, scalable, continuous monitoring of patients across in-hospital to home care settings.

“Data-driven remote patient monitoring that is simple, clinically accurate, and cost-effective, is the future of healthcare delivery,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “We are proud to work alongside our partners at Houston Methodist to pioneer a continuous care model that provides actionable data and clinical intelligence to enable our overburdened healthcare workforce take better care of patients in any care setting.”

The MOU further establishes the use of leading biosensor technology and the development of advanced algorithms, care models, and data analytics for monitoring and treating a range of complex conditions spanning heart and vascular, orthopedics, oncology, infectious diseases, transplants, and others.

