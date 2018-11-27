Houston, We Have a Resurrection: How Mission Control Came Back From the Brink

From Popular Mechanics

On a overcast day at Ellington Airport outside of Houston, a glistening metallic NASA Super Guppy opened up to reveal relics of the past freshly restored for the future. As their beige surfaces, pastel-colored buttons, rounded displays, and rotary dials gleamed, more than a dozen Apollo alum, the men who guided humanity to the Moon and back, stood on the tarmac in eager anticipation.

These Surgeon and CAPCOM consoles are not household names, unlike Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom, or Jim Lovell. But at Johnson Space Center’s historic Mission Control , they were an essential part of the nerve center that sent Apollo 8 into lunar orbit, put Armstrong on the moon, and returned Apollo 13 safely home. Now these flight consoles, along with the rest of Mission Control , are being brought back to life after decades of disuse-just in time for Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary next summer.

And, for one November day, those who worked behind these consoles for years will get to stand behind them one more time.

“I wish we could freeze this bit of history,” says Milton Windler says, a flight director for six Apollo missions who worked in Mission Control,“It’s hard to appreciate until you see them all in front of you again.”

We Have Liftoff

Photo credit: The LIFE Images Collection - Getty Images More

In 1965, the primary flight control for human space missions moved from Florida to Houston with the opening of NASA’s new 245,000 square foot Mission Control Center at the new Manned Spacecraft Center (later, renamed Johnson Space Center) in Houston. At the time, it was one of the most advanced facilities in the world .

It consisted of two identical rooms (MOCR 1 and MOCR 2) in which monitored nearly every Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and Space Shuttle mission up until 1998. Additionally, there were three other support rooms that helped feed, decipher, and organize information and data for those in the main control room, as well as a viewing room where dignitaries and family members could watch Mission Control in action.

Together those rooms had 1,100 feet of cabinet of electronic equipment, 140 feet of command consoles, 136 television cameras, 384 television receivers, 10,000 miles of wiring and more than two million wire connectors linking it all up. According to a 2015 Wired article , the facility had enough communications equipment to provide telephone service for a bustling city of 10,000. Giant screens that measured ten feet tall by sixty feet wide adorned the back wall of both MOCR 1 and MOCR 2.

In an era without email, a 53-station, 2-mile long pneumatic tube system with electrical switches and values gave everyone the ability to send messages without ever leaving their seat in front of their console. As a press release noted at a time, the best way to describe the new Mission Control is that it was a “multitude of superlatives.”

The first mission that Houston took the lead on was Gemini 4 in June 1965 when Ed White became the first American astronaut to spacewalk. Three years later, Houston monitored Apollo 8 as it whipped around the moon. It was the crew in Mission Control that helped Armstrong and Aldrin put boot prints on the moon in 1969 and it was the tireless courage of everyone in Mission Control that got our boys on Apollo 13 home safely.

Photo credit: Bettmann - Getty Images More