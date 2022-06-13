U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,847.75
    -51.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,094.00
    -294.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,621.00
    -219.00 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.60
    -25.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.52
    -2.15 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.10
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    +1.66 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9200
    +0.5000 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,161.92
    -2,153.79 (-7.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.03
    -107.57 (-16.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,074.77
    -749.52 (-2.69%)
     

Houze, a Vietnamese Proptech Startup Raises Another $2 Million for Rapid Growth and Expansion

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houze, a proptech startup based in Vietnam that offers a fully integrated real estate ecosystem for agents and customers through its offline-to-online platform, has raised a $2 million of funding led by DKRA Group, giving the company resources to continue expanding its services and growing its team to meet the demand in Vietnam and beyond.

Revolutionary platform

With the original vision, Houze has created multi-platform for both real-estate agents and home-buyers, offering integrated services from transaction, management, investment, and financing options.

Houze features services such as Houze Agent (digital brokerage), Houze Commerce (property management platform under SaaS), Houze Invest (Fintech resulted from real estate) among others. All these services are integrated and linked in Houze, providing a seamless experience for its users, managing to combine the elements into one unique platform.

Vietnam has emerged as a thriving real estate market in Southeast Asia. Despite the global crisis, Vietnam has reached its target of over 2.58% GDP growth in 2021. According to Vietnam National Real Estate Association, the scale of real estate market will reach $1.2 billion, accounting for 22% of the total assets of the economy by 2030.

Continuous growth and expansion

According to Houze, this fund will continue to complete leadership team as well as enhance core product. In addition, a strategic partnership with DKRA Group creates the advantage of exclusive inventories as well as enhances battlefield experience in the real estate industry in Vietnam.

DKRA Group is the leading real estate service brand in Vietnam with more than 10 years of operation and development, providing comprehensive solutions from market research, investment consulting, marketing and distribution, building management.

Houze also revealed that it is in the process of closing a additional fund with venture capital to launch new products such as Houze Portal, Houze Super App and Houze Finance.

"Technology will disrupt geographical limitations, human capital, close the gap between agents and home-buyers, professionalize the brokerage community." - said Founder of Houze, Pham Lam.

Pham Lam - Founder of Houze
Pham Lam - Founder of Houze

About Houze

Founded in 2020 by Mr. Pham Lam, Houze is a multi-platform for real estate needs, including: transaction, management, investment and financing. The founder is a serial entrepreneur behind numerous leading real estate company. For more information, you can visit its website: https://houze.group/en/.

SOURCE Houze

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Flashes Bearish Signals As Recession Risks Grow

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • 3M's 4% Dividend Yield Isn't a Reason to Buy the Stock

    Industrial giant 3M's (NYSE: MMM) stock is now yielding more than 4% and is very tempting for income-seeking investors. On the first-quarter earnings call, management left its full-year guidance unchanged despite revealing a host of headwinds. For example, it said 3M was making a slow start to the quarter.

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • Will The Stock Market Crash Soon? This Leading Indicator Says Not Yet

    To anticipate if a stock market crash will happen soon, a deep dive into this leading indicator is required to understand how the smart money accumulates or distributes the shares.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Treasury Two-Year Yield Surges as CPI Shock Spurs Fed Repricing

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on benchmark Treasury two-year notes surged again Monday as Friday’s US inflation surprise spurred investors to price in more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Futures Fall as Inflation Shock Saps Sentiment: Markets WrapUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for Internati

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and few wise individuals would challenge that notion. Two businesses Buffett holds that I think are great long-term investments are Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Visa (NYSE: V). Snowflake is exactly the opposite of a stock you'd think Buffett would invest in; it's a fast-growing tech player in the data cloud space.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Following the world's greatest investor can pay handsome rewards during tough market conditions.

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.

  • China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised US$4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing. That move was announced on Friday in the US by Chicago-based Options Clearing Corp, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing house, which said the Chinese firm's trading symbol will change from

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Growth stocks are falling out of favor with investors in 2022. Interest rates are rising quickly, a trend that makes the present value of future cash flows worth less. Despite how the market feels about growth stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are operating excellent businesses that seem unstoppable.

  • Treasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury traders are throwing down the gauntlet to a Federal Reserve that’s fallen further behind in its fight to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan Strait‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceUS Futures Fall as Inflation Shock Saps Sentiment: Markets WrapUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelA b

  • Crypto crash gathers steam in the weekend as inflation marks fastest pace of rise since 1981

    Bitcoin was trading just over $27,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.