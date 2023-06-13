Hove residents fight mobile phone roof mast plans

Hove Park residents fought off plans to install 5G masts in 2021

A group of neighbours living in a Hove block of flats are fighting plans to install mobile phone masts on their roof.

Cornerstone, a mobile phone infrastructure business, has signalled its intention to position 12 masts and four dishes on the roof of Park Lodge in Dyke Road on behalf of O2 and Vodafone.

The company also intends to build a compound the size of two parking spaces in the communal garden - a space that residents say hosts wildlife.

"We give great consideration to the location and design of our developments," said a spokesperson from Cornerstone.

The firm argued the plans would improve network coverage for local residents and visitors to the area.

Mobile phone companies can take "uncooperative landowners" to a land tribunal if they refuse to let construction go ahead.

The neighbours successfully contested a proposal by O2 and Vodafone to build masts and dishes on their roof in 2021.

One resident said it was clear Cornerstone had not visited the site as it made no reference to the new orchard residents planted in honour of the late Queen.

"They say our garden is overgrown and suitable for herbicide treatment and concreting," said Valerie Bundy.

But she argued the space hosted "bats, badgers and starlings who see this as their home".

In response, Cornerstone said: "We are aware that some residents have expressed their concern about the environmental impact of our proposed developments."

The proposed compound will be at the edge of the communal outdoor area, close to a brick wall, a spokesperson said.

Hove Park residents feel "let down" by a lack of planning guidance

Brighton and Hove residents on O2 have expressed frustration over a lack of mobile phone network coverage and the network said it was "working to boost capacity".

Meanwhile, EE said it was installing mini mobile masts in parts of Brighton to improve network coverage.

These take advantage of existing infrastructure such as telephone boxes in busy areas where it is not practical to install larger masts.

