Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hovnanian Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$345m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$431m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Hovnanian Enterprises has an ROCE of 17%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 17%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hovnanian Enterprises' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Hovnanian Enterprises' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hovnanian Enterprises Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Hovnanian Enterprises are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 52%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Hovnanian Enterprises' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Hovnanian Enterprises can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 71% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Hovnanian Enterprises does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

