U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.42
    +32.27 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,660.86
    +164.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,944.76
    +55.94 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.77
    -2.17 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    +0.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9780
    +0.1780 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,533.73
    -272.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.73
    +7.07 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Apple became one of the largest companies in the world

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
    Watchlist

Apple (AAPL) is one of the world’s most recognizable companies. With a market valuation well north of $2 trillion, after briefly touching $3 trillion last year, its devices are universal; used everywhere from Alaska to Zimbabwe. From the advent of the personal computer, to the dark days following Steve Jobs' ouster, to the unprecedented success of the iPhone, Apple is easily one of the biggest, most successful companies on Earth. And here’s how the tech giant made it all happen.

The two Steves

Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne founded Apple in 1976. Shortly after founding the company, Wayne sold off his 10% stake, leaving Jobs and Wozniak.

Wozniak created Apple's first device, the Apple I, building the original by hand with a wooden casing as a kit computer.

The Apple II, also designed by Wozniak, launched a year later, achieving far more commercial success. It was a self-contained system with a plastic case and keyboard. However, it was the VisiCalc spreadsheet app which ran on the Apple II that helped make it a must-have for businesses and business users alike.

In 1980 Apple released Apple III, the first computer Wozniak didn't design. The computer had a litany of problems, including heating issues that caused the solder on the motherboard to melt, and chips to pop out of their sockets. Jobs later called the losses from the Apple III “incalculable.”

Apple then began work on the Lisa and Macintosh, both of which used graphical user interfaces. The Lisa landed in 1983, but failed due to its $10,000 price tag. The $2,495 Macintosh, however, was a mass market success, and ushered in the age of modern personal computing.

Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs delivers the keynote address at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. Jobs strode back into the spotlight on Monday to unveil the iCloud, a music-streaming service that the company hopes will power its next stage of growth and popularize Web-based consumer services. REUTERS/Beck Diefenback (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS SCI TECH PROFILE)
Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs delivers the keynote address at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenback

Wozniak and Jobs leave

Apple’s first CEO was Michael Scott, who came from National Semiconductor in 1977. Mike Markkula, an early investor and Apple's third employee, took over from Scott in 1981, leading the company until 1983.

That year, Jobs pitched then-Pepsi CEO John Sculley to become Apple's CEO by asking if he wanted to sell sugared water the rest of his life, or change the world. Sculley and Jobs initially hit it off, but their relationship soon soured and, in 1985, Jobs attempted to oust Scully.

The move backfired, and Apple's board moved Jobs into the role of chairman, far from the hands-on position he wanted. He subsequently left Apple and founded the NeXT computer company.

Wozniak left the same year, after becoming frustrated with no longer working as an engineer. He sold much of his stock on the way out.

A run of CEOs

Sculley led Apple from 1983 through 1993, taking the company from annual revenue of $569 million to $8.3 billion. But the board later fired him, blaming him for moving Apple computers to PowerPC chips instead of Intel processors and for the failed launch of the Newton PDA.

The company turned the reins over to Michael Spindler, who served in the role until 1996, and oversaw the company as it licensed its OS 7 operating system to other computer manufacturers that created a handful of Mac clones. Those systems, however, undercut Apple's prices and ate into its bottom line.

In 1996 Gil Amelio became CEO and purchased Steve Jobs' NeXT for $400 million to use that company's operating system in Apple's computers. The next year, however, with Apple’s losses continuing to mount, Amelia was fired and Jobs was named interim CEO of Apple.

Tim Cook arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tim Cook arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The return of Steve Jobs and revival of Apple

Back at the company he helped create, Jobs cut back on products and projects with the goal of returning the company to profitability. Jobs went on to lead Apple during a period of major growth with the introduction of the colorful iMac all-in-one computer, Mac OS X, the iPod, and iTunes.

In 2007, Jobs launched the company’s crown jewel: the iPhone. The next year, Jobs announced the App Store, and later launched the iPad. Jobs also oversaw the launch of the MacBook Air, which revolutionized the design and construction of laptops and computers.

Jobs, however, also suffered from pancreatic cancer later in his tenure, and at times had to hand over the company to Tim Cook, while seeking treatment. When Jobs died from the disease in 2011, Tim Cook took over as CEO.

The trillion dollar company

Cook has overseen Apple’s continued expansion with new products ranging from a slew of iPhones to iPads, entering into new business categories including smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and subscription services like Apple Music+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

After 42 years in business, Apple’s market capitalization crossed the $1 trillion mark in 2018. Two years later, Apple’s market cap topped out above $2 trillion. And in January 2022, the iPhone maker became the first publicly traded company with a market cap of more than $3 trillion. While it’s fallen back since, analysts are already predicting when Apple will hit $4 trillion.

In the years since its founding, Apple helped launch the computer revolution, the explosion of digital music and ushered in the smartphone age. In its wake, it left behind fewer competitors that simply couldn't match its products or staying power. Not bad for a company that started in a garage.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter
Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood becomes latest to integrate Bitcoin's Lightning Network

    The so-called second-layer application appears to be the what’s next for the largest cryptocurrency as it takes center stage at the annual Bitcoin conference.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks attempt comeback following back-to-back sell-off

    U.S. stocks climbed back to turn positive in the final hour of trading Thursday as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that hinted officials were poised to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Federal Reserve Fears Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Rockets; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot higher while Tesla stock spun its wheels.

  • Amazon Follows Apple and Tesla With a Big Move

    Dips in stock prices often appear to be good entry points for investors who are considering buying a stock. A few weeks ago, Real Money Columnist Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle took a look at Amazon following a sharp drop to $2,749.06, its lowest close since June 2020. Guilfoyle considered the company's fundamentals, which he said were pretty good, and its technical chart picture, not so hot.

  • Stocks Rebound, Curve Steepens on Policy Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets stabilized on Thursday as traders weighed comments from Federal Reserve officials following minutes from the central bank’s latest meeting, which provided more clarity on the bank’s campaign to quell rampant inflation. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Sides

  • Amazon, Alphabet, Wells Fargo top LinkedIn ranking of best places to grow a career

    A few of the companies that LinkedIn ranks highly may surprise some of the workers at those businesses. Amazon, for instance, faces a unionization effort pushed by unhappy workers.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) By 46%?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Cantaloupe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTLP ) by estimating...

  • GM, Kraft Heinz, Intel Make Goldman's List of Short-Duration Stocks

    Short-duration equities are ones that generate a larger share of their cash flows in the near future.

  • Alibaba, SoftBank Score 2022’s First IPO Windfall With GoTo

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fr

  • ‘Risks of recession were already increasing’ before Fed tightening

    Jordan Jackson, Global Market Strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, discusses the latest data surrounding recessionary risks.

  • Atlanta company returns to the courts in years-long dispute against Intel

    The most recent lawsuit filed, April 4, is the latest step in a years-long dispute between the companies that dates to February 2019.

  • Obama claims he had to 'drag' Europeans 'kicking and screaming' to respond to Russia's Crimea invasion

    Former President Barack Obama said in an interview Thursday that he often had to force European countries into responding to Russian aggression.

  • US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

    The U.S. rolled out a new wave of financial sanctions on Wednesday against Russia that President Joe Biden said would place a lasting penalty on the country’s economy. The United Kingdom quickly followed suit, and more pain was coming from the European Union as the allies pressed forward with an escalating campaign to tighten the economic screws on Russian President Vladimir Putin for “war crimes” in Ukraine. Making it personal, the U.S. sanctions singled out the Putin's family, targeting his two adult daughters in addition to blocking two key Russian banks.

  • Russia to pay bonds in rubles, which may cause default

    Russia said Wednesday that it made a debt payment in rubles this week, a move that may not be accepted by Russia’s foreign debt holders and could put the country on a path to an historic default. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement that it tried to make a $649 million payment toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase — but that payment was not accepted because new U.S. sanctions prohibit Russia from using U.S. banks to pay its debts. Russia said it has instead transferred the funds in rubles into a special bank account with Russia’s National Settlement Depository, the country’s securities regulator.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as investors digest hawkish Fed remarks, eye more sanctions

    U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday morning as investors eyed more Western sanctions against Russia and digested hawkish remarks from key monetary policymakers.

  • Fed will tip U.S. economy ‘into a recession by the end of next year’: Deutsche Bank economist

    Deutsche Bank Securities Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the Deustsche Bank is the first major bank to call for a recession in 2023 as the Fed pivots to fighting inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia slipped closer to a technical default after foreign banks declined to process about $650 million of dollar payments on its bonds, forcing it to offer rubles instead.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fo