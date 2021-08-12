U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.52
    -5.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,478.59
    -6.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,736.50
    -28.63 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0270 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5010
    +0.0830 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,699.52
    -1,624.34 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.48
    -37.10 (-3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.11
    -17.03 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

UN climate report lead author: ‘How hot it gets is still up to us’

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·4 min read

A sobering report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this week, placed the blame for global warming squarely on human activity. But while the report makes clear that the impact from rising temperatures will continue to worsen over the next three decades, a lead author of the study said "how hot it gets is still up to us."

Dr. Kim Cobb, a professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech University, told Yahoo Finance Live that current activity, and government actions to curb greenhouse gas emissions will have lasting consequences for the latter half of this century.

“One thing the report makes very clear is that this package of climate and weather extremes will get worse with each additional increment of warming that we let slip through our fingers,” she said. “We are looking at either an additional half a degree of Celsius to keep warming to 1.5 degrees, the most ambitious goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, or let it slip to 2 degrees Celsius or warmer. Each have that additional increment associated with the worsening of these climate impacts.”

The three-year analysis, based on more than 14,000 studies from around the globe brings added urgency to climate action, as global leaders and climate activists look to gather at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Climate change is already wreaking havoc around the world, according to the report. The study ties rising temperatures to melting glaciers, intense rainfall, the rise of sea levels, and coastal flooding.

“Extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century,” the report said.

Ambitious goals

The UN warnings intensify pressure on the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers to act on climate legislation, as the U.S. is the world’s second largest carbon emitter. While the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate this week includes investments in EV chargers and electric school buses, a separate $3.5 trillion budget, backed by Democrats, details more expansive action on climate, including a new tax on imported fuels tied to carbon emissions, federal aid for clean energy developers, and investments in low-carbon cars.

President Biden has already committed to slashing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half of 2005 levels, by the end of this decade.

“The most ambitious goals that are outlined by the administration are consistent with achieving net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050,” Cobb said. “That is a critical benchmark outlined in this new report consistent with the most ambitious trajectory of reducing warming as much as possible to this century, and reserving the right to cool into the latter half of this century.”

Still, Cobb stressed the importance of the private sector in accelerating decarbonization. ESG (environmental, social, and governance) has become increasingly important pillars, by which investors judge companies, prompting major banks and asset managers to publicly declare sustainability as a key factor driving investments.

The percentage of asset managers required to invest in ESG products has nearly doubled in the last year, according to a report from EY. That number is expected to nearly double again in the next two years.

Meanwhile, the urgency of climate change has brought in a flood of capital to venture capital-backed climate tech companies. Global investors have already raised more than $14.2 billion worldwide this year, 88% of the total for all of 2020, according to data from Pitchbook. More climate-focused funds have closed in 2021 than the previous five years combined.

“Some of the most important advances that may come in helping us to accelerate action will come from public private partnerships,” Cobb said. “Their stakeholders and shareholders understand what the risks are that we face with ongoing climate change and articulate why it's important to their bottom line that we reduce the coming risks of climate change as well. All of these reasons are critically important motivators I hope, for the private sector to continue to up the ante and raise their ambitions to be a part of this transition and make it as fast as possible.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

    U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

  • 3 Hydrogen Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in hydrogen has long been on my radar, and these three stocks look like they could be the way to do it.

  • Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on reducing emissions and creating new value

    TC Energy Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and privately held Irving Oil have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the joint development of a series of proposed energy projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating new economic opportunities in New Brunswick and Atlantic Canada.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Less Heat, Low LNG Demand Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Report

    Ahead of Thursday’s government storage report, traders are looking for the Energy Information Administration (EIA) to report a 51 Bcf injection.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Debt in a warm climate: coronavirus and carbon set scene for default

    Where COVID-19 has precipitated unprecedented debts, climate change could trigger defaults across a planet which a United Nations panel says is dangerously close to runaway warming. But a report earlier this year by BofA put it at $54-69 trillion by 2100, which compares to a valuation of the entire global economy of around $80 trillion. The financial repercussions could manifest themselves in under a decade, a study by index provider FTSE Russell warns.

  • What If Fashion Forecasted Climate Disasters Instead of Trends?

    The financial risk of climate change is making businesses want to predict the future. Fashion is still hung up on data and innovation gaps.

  • Commodity Inflation Squeezes Profits for Wind Giant Vestas

    (Bloomberg) -- One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains.Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about 3% lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.Commodities rallied in 2021 as global economies rebound f

  • Replay: Bloom Energy CFO and CMO Join CorpGov Fireside Chat to Talk Hydrogen, Carbon Capture and the Infrastructure Bill

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a live fireside chat with the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) on Tuesday, August 10 at 2 pm EDT. The live event features Greg Cameron and Sharelynn Moore, who discuss the transition to a hydrogen economy and their recent electrolyzer launch, joined […]

  • Learn from Miami regarding NC 12. Start planning now for it to disappear.

    NC Earth Sciences professor: ‘There is not the slightest doubt that N.C. 12 is a goner. The only question is when.’ (NC Voices)

  • White House Sends Conflicting Signals On Oil, Climate

    The White House called on OPEC+ Wednesday to boost production to prevent oil prices from stalling the economic recovery.

  • The IPCC's journey from "probable" to "unequivocal" on human-caused warming

    Out of the more than 3,000 pages in Monday's landmark climate report, one word stood out: "unequivocal." What they're saying: "It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land," the report stated. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is how solid the tie is between a warming planet and human emissions of greenhouse gases, scientists and government representatives agreed. Why it matters: It's the strongest description the

  • Bitcoin energy usage cleaner than every major industry – report

    According to recent research by Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin energy usage seems to be cleaner than every major industry and represents a rounding error in total energy consumption.

  • DeSantis tells Floridians to 'review their disaster plans' as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

    Florida’s governor warned residents to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Fred as it powered through the Caribbean and headed toward the state.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Slip Despite Emergence of Tropical Storm Fred

    The weather is expected to remain warmer than normal

  • Sicily may have set Europe's all-time heat record as temperatures climb to nearly 120 degrees

    A weather station in Sicily may have set an all-time high temperature record for all of Europe on Wednesday, when the temperature climbed to a scorching 48.8°C (119.8°F) amid a regional heat wave that has shown few signs of relenting.The big picture: The intense heat wave continues to roast the Mediterranean and northern Africa. The hot and dry weather has played a large role in creating the conditions conducive for explosive and devastating wildfires in Turkey and Greece.Get market news worthy

  • Analysis-Sunrise or another false dawn for technology to bury emissions?

    A surge in markets that put a price on planet-warming emissions could make technology to capture and sequester carbon dioxide commercially viable after decades of false starts. Some experts say carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is essential to meeting the goal of a net carbon zero economy by 2050 because behavioural change alone will be insufficient. Although the technology has existed for decades, it has yet to be widely deployed because it has been uneconomic - until now.

  • Wisconsin sets 300-wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

    Wildlife officials in Wisconsin set a 300-animal limit Wednesday for the state's fall wolf hunt, exceeding biologists' recommendations as they study the impact of a rushed spring season that saw hunters take almost twice as many wolves as allotted. State Department of Natural Resources scientists asked its policy board to cap kills at 130 animals, saying board members must be cautions because the four-day season in February took place during wolves' breeding season and the long-term ramifications on the population are unknown. The board ultimately voted 5-2 to set aside the department's recommendation and up the quota to 300 animals.

  • Thousands of flood-damaged cars await their fate in China

    After China's deadliest floods in decades in July, thousands of flood-damaged vehicles now sit in a massive parking lot awaiting disposal.

  • Australians work to free whale tangled in nets

    SeaWorld and Queensland Department of Fisheries tried to free the eight-meter (26 feet) subadult mammal as members of its pod stayed close by, but abandoned the rescue attempt to resume on Thursday (August 12) morning after placing a tracker on the mammal.According to local media, six whales became entangled in shark nets on the Gold Coast in 2020 and all were successfully released.