U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.24
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    +45.00 (+2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.44 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    +0.0206 (+2.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0366 (+3.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5470
    -5.8630 (-4.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,937.09
    +1,835.35 (+11.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.90
    +39.62 (+10.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     
1

How Meta went from a trillion-dollar company to mass layoffs

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

Meta’s (META) recent mass layoff marks a turning point for a company whose business model once seemed untouchable despite years of controversies over privacy and Russian election interference.

While some might blame Meta’s fall on CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with the immersive online world known as the metaverse, that’s only one factor that helped send its stock price plummeting 70% in the last year. Other major blows include the rise of short-form video platform TikTok, Apple privacy changes that hurt advertising revenue, and a lack of Gen Z users.

“The company literally has one foot in one direction, which is the metaverse, and another foot in short form video trying to compete with TikTok, and it's not doing either particularly well at the moment,” Forrester Research Director Mike Proulx told Yahoo Finance.

TikTok’s rise, and a graying Facebook

Meta faces threats from both its own aging user base and the rise of TikTok, a Chinese app with more than 1 billion monthly active users.

The key to TikTok’s success is its short-form video format and algorithmically driven For You page, which serves up a stream of videos designed to mesmerize you. As TikTok rose, Meta focused on taking on rival Snapchat, aping its ephemeral video features. TikTok continued perfecting its algorithm and creating a new destination for Gen. Z users.

Meta’s attempt to take on TikTok’s short-form video, Reels, isn’t catching on with those younger users either

Apr 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; TikTok signage before the game between the Portland Timbers and the Real Salt Lake at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
TikTok is eating into Meta's performance with younger audiences. (Image: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

“We know that meta has a Gen Z problem,” Proulx explained. “The market share for Reels amongst Gen Z is far lower than that of tech TikTok.”

According to Forrester, just 40% of teens between 12 and 17 say they use Facebook weekly — down from 48% in 2021. Sixty-one percent of those teens say they use Instagram weekly, and 69% use TikTok.

An August Pew Research Center survey found that just 32% of teens use the main Facebook app, while 62% say they use Instagram. TikTok is pulling in 67% of teens.

Unfortunately for Meta, TikTok continues to gain traction among both users and advertisers.

“Two years ago it wasn’t clear that TikTok was going to be as dominant as it is,” Julie Biel, portfolio manager and senior research analyst Kayne Anderson Rudnick, told Yahoo Finance Live. “They’re kind of eating [Meta’s] lunch, and seeing an economic downturn, we shouldn’t be surprised that advertisers are pulling back spending [at Meta].”

The economy and Apple are squeezing Meta’s moneymaker

The weakened economy is also hammering Meta, which generates the vast majority of its revenue through online advertising. One of the first line items companies cut as part of their cost-savings measures is their ad budgets — directly impacting Meta’s bottom line.

Meta is also still dealing with the fallout from Apple’s (AAPL) iOS privacy changes called App Tracking Transparency. The feature, which Apple rolled out in 2021, lets users choose whether apps track them across third-party apps and websites. Before the ad market started drying up, Zuckerberg warned that Apple’s privacy changes would kill digital advertising.

Apple CEO Tim Cook visits the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 range in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Apple CEO Tim Cook has instituted iOS privacy changes that have taken a bite out of Meta's bottom line. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The slowing economy and Apple’s privacy changes combined to create a bleak couple of quarters for Meta. In the second quarter of this year, it reported its first year-over-year drop in sales — and it reported its second-ever decline the following quarter.

Meta is plowing cash into a massive gamble

Even with declining revenue growth, Zuckerberg continues to put pressure on the company by steering billions of dollars towards his plans for the metaverse.

In 2021, Meta spent $10 billion on its Reality Labs division, which builds out the firm’s metaverse hardware and software. Meta has already spent more than $9 billion on the project so far this year. During Meta’s recent third-quarter earnings call, CFO Dave Wehner said metaverse spending will increase even more in 2023.

These billions will go to fund an endeavor that people might never even sign up for. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta’s “Horizon Worlds” is, so far, a dud. Meta initially wanted to have 500,000 users in the app by the end of 2022, but it scaled that back to 280,000. That’s because there are fewer than 200,000 running around the lonely digital domain.

In October, Zuckerberg suggested the metaverse could also become a virtual workspace, but experts remain skeptical of the Meta CEO's business case for Reality Labs.

“They’ve been trying to convince us that the business use case for VR is really there, and I have yet to have someone really explain it to me in a way where the economic model makes a lot of sense,” Biel said. “I don’t think anyone really wants to sit in a VR space and conduct office meetings. They’re already bad enough as it is.”

While Meta will cut costs by axing workers, Proulx said the company also has to rebuild its business plan if it wants to ramp up momentum. Turning things around at Meta could mean the company choosing between the metaverse Zuckerberg sees as its future, or the social media apps that made it giant.

In the meantime, Proulx said, “We predict a bleak 2023 for Meta.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Clermont land sells to Costco for Plaza Collina store

    Costco has purchased the land in Clermont where it intends to build a new, long-rumored store, Orlando Business Journal has learned. The location, within the Plaza Collina development on State Road 50, just west of the Orange-Lake county line, will soon be home to a 151,000-square-foot Costco store and its associated parking. Meanwhile, the opening of the store will create full- and part-time job opportunities, as the typical Costco employs more than 300 people, according to Buzzfeed.

  • AMC CEO: Elon Musk would be 'foolish' to destroy Twitter

    Be careful with Twitter, Elon, AMC's power-using CEO says.

  • Twitter’s Cybersecurity Chief Is Leaving the Social-Media Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of Twitter Inc.’s top privacy and security officials said they’re leaving, heightening concerns about the company’s ability to keep its platform secure and comply with regulatory rules.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zucke

  • Meet Mastodon, the Twitter ‘killer’ Elon Musk is keeping an eye on

    Eugen Rochko was, by his own admission, a heavy user of Twitter.

  • Verified Bush And Tony Blair Profiles Work To Make Musk's Twitter 'Completely Unusable'

    "I miss killing Iraqis," tweeted the fake George W. Bush account as a critique on Elon Musk's $8-a-month verification process.

  • Twitter to introduce 'Official' label for some verified accounts

    (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform Twitter will introduce an "Official" label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday. Crawford also confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users' identities. Already, such concerns have caused Twitter to hold off on launching the new version of Twitter Blue until after the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity.

  • Instagram on the web has been redesigned for large screens

    After finally allowing posting last year, Instagram continues to make changes to its desktop web app.

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter advertisers he wants to stop fake accounts, pursue truth

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told advertisers on Wednesday he aimed to turn the social media platform into a force for truth and stop fake accounts in an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that have increasingly been backing away. Days after Twitter rattled users and advertisers by cutting half its staff, over 100,000 listeners tuned in to hear Musk speak on Twitter's Spaces feature.

  • Netflix mulling investments in live sports streaming

    Sources told the Wall Street Journal that Netflix executives hope to turn sports such as surfing into large franchises and create new sporting tournaments or events.

  • Netflix Eyes Sports Leagues, Streaming Rights Bids To Expanding Streaming, Boost Revenue

    Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) weighed offering live sports on its platform as long as it can do so without breaking the bank. Netflix recently bid for the streaming rights for the ATP tennis tour for some European countries, including France and the U.K., but dropped out, the Wall Street Journal reported. It also discussed bidding for other events, including U.K. rights to the Women's Tennis Association and cycling competitions. Also Read: Netflix Explored Cloud Gaming To Boost Growth: Report Netf

  • U.S. election misinformation limited, not stopped, on social media -experts

    (Reuters) -Scores of posts on Twitter and Facebook challenged Democratic successes in U.S. midterm elections without evidence on Wednesday, social media experts said, but the misinformation did not rise to the firestorm levels that followed President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Researchers who study misinformation are closely monitoring online discussion following Tuesday's voting, which will decide control of Congress. False narratives about fraud during the 2020 presidential race, promoted by then-President Donald Trump on Twitter, fueled a deadly siege of the Capitol.

  • Twitter blocks new accounts from signing up to its $8 Blue subscription

    The company edited its subscription service's help page to add that accounts created on or after November 9th, 2022 "will be unable to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time."

  • Doja Cat pleads with Elon Musk after being stuck with ‘Christmas’ name on Twitter

    The problem is related to the new Twitter Blue subscription service that Musk has launched

  • What is Mastodon? Some Twitter users flock to new social platform

    Mastodon is rising in popularity as some users are using it to replace Twitter. But some users are still struggling to navigate it.

  • The Rise and Fall of Instant Groceries

    “Convenience at all costs” has been the norm for so long, it’s hard to remember what life was like before. Since the dawn of the smartphone, we’ve been living in a much more fast-paced world. We’re all busy, but we all still need groceries. GoPuff, an instant grocery delivery service, understands this sentiment well.

  • WakeMed, Duke Health argue no harm done in Facebook-patient data case

    Two of the Triangle’s largest hospital systems are trying to get a judge to throw out a lawsuit alleging they sent patient information to Facebook without users’ consent.

  • Will Tesla CEO Musk Charge You 20.5 Cents For a Tweet?

    Twitter's ad revenue plunged and it sees subscription as the last way to save the company. That could make one Tweet cost 20.6 cents

  • Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.” The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a number of major advertisers have paused […]

  • FTX Website Experiences Temporary Outage, Warns Users Not to Make Deposits

    While the FTX US website remains operational, FTX.com is experiencing widespread outages.

  • "Not Hanging Around:" Celebrities Leaving Twitter Following Musk Takeover

    With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. Here's a list.