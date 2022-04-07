U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.17
    -25.98 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,332.39
    -164.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,712.69
    -176.13 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.92
    -28.01 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.83
    -1.40 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.10
    +14.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6500
    +0.0410 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9170
    +0.1170 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,445.05
    -292.33 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.87
    +4.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How Nvidia became a giant of the chip industry

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NVDA
    Watchlist
  • INTC
  • AMD

It’s safe to say Nvidia (NVDA) has become a giant within the chip industry. A leader in the creation of graphics chips and cards for gaming, in addition to content creation, the company has morphed into one of the preeminent artificial intelligence processing companies on Earth.

Founded in 1993 by Jensen Huang (the company’s current CEO), Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, the trio of engineers didn’t expect the silicon they were building would eventually be chosen to power supercomputers at facilities, including The Energy Department’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The firm, which initially focused on gaming and entertainment products, launched its first chip, the NV1, in 1995. While it wasn’t a massive success, it did put Nvidia on video game maker Sega’s map. Sega originally considered using Nvidia’s NV2 chip in its Dreamcast console, but later abandoned the effort.

In 1996, Nvidia launched its first Microsoft (MSFT) DirectX drivers, specialized software used to render 3D graphics on Windows-based PCs. The following year, the company launched its first hit product the NV3, otherwise known as the Riva 128. Nvidia would later go on to sell a whopping 1 million units in the card’s first four months of availability, helping generate revenue for the research and development of future products.

In January of 1999, Nvidia hit the public markets at $12 per share, and by 2000, Nvidia’s market position was strong enough to swallow former rival 3DFX. The same year, Microsoft chose the chip giant to power the graphics in its first Xbox console.

Eventually, Nvidia’s graphics capabilities moved beyond gaming. In 2003, the company not only worked with Blizzard on the launch of its massively popular “World of Warcraft,” it also teamed up with NASA to create a photorealistic simulation of Mars.

Nvidia continued its work with console makers in 2005 when Sony chose the company to power the graphics in its PlayStation 3. Five years later, Nvidia became the graphics chip supplier for Audi, powering the interfaces for the automaker’s various vehicles. In 2015, the company launched its Nvidia Drive chip for powering driver assistance systems.

In 2016, Nvidia went all in on AI with its DGX-1 server for artificial intelligence applications. Since then, the company has continued to pour money into its AI capabilities. The company’s stock price has matched that march, rising from $7.40 per share in 2016 to $70.25 by the end of 2018, thanks to its data center offerings and a run on graphics cards for crypto mining.

Two years later, Nvidia launched its RTX platform, which brought real-time ray-tracing technologies to games and digital graphics spaces. The tech makes it so that lighting in graphics applications looks as realistic as real life, dramatically improving immersion.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, makes a point at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, makes a point at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Today, Nvidia continues to power the graphics in gaming PCs and consoles around the world. But it’s gone far beyond that. In March 2022, the company debuted its first discrete CPU for data centers and announced it is using its version of the metaverse, called Omniverse, to better understand climate change.

While the global chip shortage has made it difficult for consumers to get their hands on new Nvidia cards, they’re still among the most sought after on the market.

However, Nvidia isn’t alone in the graphics chip market. AMD (AMD) has its own line of powerful Radeon chips, and Intel (INTC) is moving forward with its own discrete graphics chips for laptops and desktops, putting further pressure on Nvidia to continue holding its position as the leader in graphics technology.

Still, for a company that's gone from three engineers working on a graphics card, to thousands of employees working on chips that will power the AI supercomputers of the future, Nvidia remains at the top of its game.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter
Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 companies get the most analyst Buy ratings in over a decade

    U.S. equity markets endured a gnarly first quarter. All three major indexes logged their worst performance in two years as rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions dampened investor sentiment. But even against that backdrop, Wall Street pros stayed bullish.

  • Controversial SEC proposal would rein in large shareholders like Elon Musk

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure on Monday that he acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR) represents just the type of surprise for investors that U.S. regulators may soon curtail.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses following back-to-back sell-off

    U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that hinted officials were poised to intervene more aggressively to curb inflation.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, but plunged after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    U.S. first-time unemployment claims are expected to come in around 200,000 in the latest weekly data, with the rate of layoffs and firings staying relatively low compared to pre-pandemic averages.

  • My Top Stock to Buy in April

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock dropped more than 8% on Thursday, March 31, following a downgrade by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who believes that the chipmaker could be headed for a cyclical slowdown in 2023. Curtis lowered his rating on AMD stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and slashed the price target to $115 from $148.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a

  • Consumers may be wary but they're still spending: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

  • Oil Slides With IEA Crude Reserve Release Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third session as traders faced the prospect of millions of barrels of crude from strategic reserves and tighter U.S. monetary policy while top-crude consumer China grapples with fresh virus outbreaks.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Si

  • HP soars to a record after Buffett's Berkshire reveals $4.2 billion stake

    HP Inc's stock soared to a record high on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed it had taken an 11.4% stake valued at about $4.2 billion in the maker of personal computers and printers. Berkshire said on Wednesday night it owned nearly 121 million HP shares, including 11.1 million purchased this week. Buffett has until recently struggled to deploy more of the $146.7 billion cash pile his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate had accumulated, citing high market valuations and competition from private equity and other investors.

  • What Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss what Amazon’s first union means for Google, Activision Blizzard, and other tech companies.

  • GM, Kraft Heinz, Intel Make Goldman's List of Short-Duration Stocks

    Short-duration equities are ones that generate a larger share of their cash flows in the near future.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    If you're following the technology sector or even just the news in general, you've probably heard about the global semiconductor shortage. Chips are being added to more devices, an increase in economic activity as companies bounce back from the worst of the pandemic, and other factors are combining to create significant supply constraints. Business and everyday life will only become increasingly reliant on chips going forward, and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has leading positions in key semiconductor equipment categories that will help it capitalize on this trend.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.