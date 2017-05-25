How the Media Has Failed -- The Invitae (NVTA) Story is Strong





Written by Ophir Gottlieb



* This is a snippet from a CML Pro dossier originally published on 5-25-2017.



LEDE

Spotlight Top Pick InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has seen its stock decline and one culprit was a recently published article “How a cancer test maker started by former Twitter, Google execs hopes to change the world” that has caught the market off guard.





We encourage everyone, in all aspects of life, to recognize the difference between news and knowledge.





STORY

This is it. This is why you subscribe to CML Pro.



The main stream media doesn’t have the vocabulary to understand breaking technology. Even further, the top analysts that represent the wealthiest 0.1% of Americans have no interest in sharing the data they are keenly aware of. In fact, it’s the information asymmetry they created that has generated immense wealth to the benefit of the top 0.1% at the expense of the many.



Friends, what has happened with Invitae relative to this news story is a wonderful example of all of this.



FIRST

In the story “ How a cancer test maker started by former Twitter, Google execs hopes to change the world”, we get these snippets:





With its $249 test to screen for 30 genes linked to eight hereditary cancers, Color Genomics Inc. has pushed to detect cancer earlier but also take price away as a barrier.



Out-of-pocket payments are relatively painless in Color’s case because of its test’s $249 price tag. Other genetic disease tests can cost more: Ones from San Francisco-based Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA), which covers a wide range of diseases including and beyond cancers, can cost upwards of $475 if solely paid for by an individual; its list price is $1,500 per clinical area.





This sounds like a direct competitor but for less, and faster. Great, the mainstream media has done its job – people clicked on the article and the publisher reaped the rewards of advertising revenue.



Of course, if you measure, “doing its job” in a different way, perhaps in a way that holds journalists accountable for doing even a little bit of research and opening the narrative up for conversation, you may feel they failed.



SECOND

We have a great relationship with Invitae. We have published one-on-one discussions with both the CFO and CEO in separate dossiers. We also speak with the investor relations team. Here is the email exchange we shared, and I warn you, when you read this you may feel a little cheated by the article we referenced above.



First, our email to Invitae:



“Hi Kate,



Wall Street appears shaken by the recent Color Genomics coverage by large insurers as well as large corporate accounts. Can you help me navigate this news as it pertains to Invitae?



My very best,

Ophir”



And now, their full response, with analysis to follow. We have added our own bolding to the email which was not included in the original.





Hi Ophir,



The news is a bit misleading. As you know, Color shares our goal of removing cost as a barrier to access to genetic information. We can all applaud that.



However, we have remained committed to quality in that quest, specifically diagnostic grade quality to ensure patients are accessing the most meaningful and actionable information to make informed choices regarding their health and care.



Color offers a much more limited cancer testing panel (30 genes to our >20,000). So far, they haven’t invested the capital required to produce a true diagnostic grade result.



Their test lacks the technological advancements needed to capture difficult variants and we have certainly heard accounts of missed variants or misclassified variants.



So, while the price point is splashy from a news perspective and ideologically aligned, it isn’t really a competitor amongst clinicians and genetic counseling seeking high quality testing for diagnostic purposes.



On recent coverage from large insurers, my understanding this is limited to specific geographical regions and limited test codes. So while they stated they are in network for some of the largest providers, it appears to be only on a single state or limited state basis for BRCA1&2. They don’t have any preferred status over Invitae at any network.



In the end, as with much other new in the area, we are encouraged in interest and any additional visibility that is brought to bear on accessibility and utility of genetic testing, but we really don’t see Color as a competitive threat.



Happy to discuss further if that would be helpful.



Thank you and kind regards,

Kate



Kate McNeil

Communications and Investor Relations

www.invitae.com

