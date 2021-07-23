U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.41
    +35.93 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,043.56
    +220.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.04
    +113.45 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.88
    +1.41 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.80
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    +0.0300 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5140
    +0.3990 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,406.95
    +81.53 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    787.21
    -6.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.10
    +58.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

How to clean and organize your PC

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·10 min read

Outside of your phone, your PC is likely the one piece of technology you use the most. If for no other reason than that, you should take care of it. Not only will it last for longer, but it will also work better over the time that you keep it. In this how-to, we'll share some tips on how to take care of your PC. Of course, it's impossible to cover this topic from every angle, so think of this guide as an introduction more than anything else.

How to clean your computer and peripherals

Back to School cleaning products
Back to School cleaning products

Windows PCs, especially desktops, come in various shapes and sizes, but the tips we're about to go through here will help you clean your computer whether you bought it prebuilt or put together yourself. If you own a laptop, look at our recent Mac organization guide. All the steps we detail there will work just as well for a Windows portable.

Before cleaning the inside of your computer, start with your display and peripherals. At this stage, all you'll need is some distilled water in a spray bottle and a microfiber cloth. You can buy the former at a grocery store or make it yourself. And if you don't already own any microfiber cloths, Amazon sells affordable 24-packs you can get for about $15. Once you have those in hand, spray the water onto a clean cloth and wipe down your computer's display before moving to the mouse and keyboard. You want to start with your screen to avoid transferring dirt and residue to the panel.

It’s possible to write an entirely separate guide on how to clean keyboards, but the short version is you'll want to pick up a keycap puller and use that to give you unobstructed access to any debris and gunk that has been building up under your keys. If the keycaps have a lot of dirt and residue on them, your best option is to soak them in warm water and use a toothbrush to scrub away the buildup. Give them plenty of time to dry before reinstalling them on your keyboard.

Back to School cleaning products
Back to School cleaning products

Once you’re done with those, turn off your PC and unplug everything that's connected to it. You'll also want to switch off the power supply unit (PSU) by flipping the toggle on its outside to the "O" position. Next, push down on the power button a couple of times to discharge any static electricity that you might be carrying around.

If at all possible, do most of the steps we're about to describe outside. The last thing you want to do is go through the trouble of cleaning your computer and then let it pull in all that dust again.

Once you've moved your computer, start by removing the side panels. Most modern cases allow you to do this without any tools, but you'll need at least one screwdriver for most of the work we'll detail in a moment. When it comes to most screws inside your computer, a 4-inch Phillips screwdriver should be all you need. Some components, such as your GPU, may include Torx screws and the like, but don't worry about those for now since we won't be taking them apart. If you don't already own a decent set of screwdrivers and have something of a DIY streak in you, a driver kit from iFixit is your best bet. The 16, 32 and 62-bit kits it sells are an excellent starting point, and they'll come in handy with more than just your computer.

If your PC has any dust filters, remove those now and give them a rinse at the sink before setting them aside to dry. Depending on how long your computer has been collecting dust, you may want to remove some components such as the GPU to make it easier to clean everything. If that's something you feel comfortable doing and it's your first time removing any of the internals, use your phone to take photos of the interior. The images will help you put all the parts in their original place at the end. That's important to do since there's an optimal way to install many of the components in your computer. For instance, you always want to install your GPU in the fastest available PCIe lane. When it comes to removing any PCI cards, first unscrew its mounting bracket and then push the corresponding release on your motherboard before pulling the card out.

Back to School cleaning products
Back to School cleaning products

Whether you decide to keep all your computer's internals in place or not, you'll need something to blow all that dust away. A can of compressed air is one option, but I like to use a Giottos Rocket Blower. It was designed for cleaning camera sensors and won't damage any of your components. It's also a one-time purchase. Whatever you have at hand, use it to blow away the dust that's been building up on your computer's internal components, fans and grills. Pay special attention to the heatsinks attached to your PC’s CPU, GPU, chipset and voltage regulators. They will likely have most of the hardest to remove dust in your system thanks to their tight fin stacks. What’s more, especially bad buildup can make them ineffective at cooling those components, which will, in turn, affect their performance.

When cleaning any exposed PCB, use an antistatic brush (like this one from OXO) instead of a microfiber cloth. You'll avoid damaging any of the sensitive components on the board. You can go over any non-electronic part with a dampened microfiber cloth.

At this point, all you need to do is put everything back in its place. As one final tip, if there's any way you can avoid leaving your desktop on the floor, you'll end up spending less time cleaning it since it won't be near all the dust and dander that collects there. If your desk setup or living space makes that not an option, a PC tower stand is a cheap but effective way to elevate your computer off the ground and help it pull in less debris.

How to organize your PC’s storage drives

CleanMyPC
CleanMyPC

If it's been a while since you've done an audit of all the software you have installed on your computer, the best place to start is in the Task Manager. It's here you can see how much of its resources your computer is devoting to specific processes. Since everyone will have different software installed on their PC, it's hard to offer blanket recommendations, but using the Task Manager you can get a sense of the apps that may be slowing down your computer. For most people, there will be two main culprits: bloatware and antivirus software.

If you bought your PC from a system integrator like Dell, it will almost certainly include software your computer doesn't need to operate. So you can safely uninstall those apps to improve performance and save on space.

This next tip may be contentious for some, but I believe as long as you avoid clicking on sketchy links and stay away from the dark corners of the internet, Windows Defender is all you need to protect your computer from the majority of malware that's out there. While there are good antivirus programs like Bitdefender and Malwarebytes, the majority cost far too much for what they offer and will only slow down your computer. If you don't feel comfortable uninstalling your antivirus software, then by all means, leave it on your computer.

While you're in the task manager, you'll also want to click on the "Startup" tab to see what programs your computer is launching when you power it on. You can speed up that process simply by limiting that list to as few apps as possible. As for the actual process of deleting any software you don't need, always uninstall programs from the Control Panel as this will leave the fewest leftovers when everything is said and done. If you've used Windows for a while, you'll have errant files, folders and registry entries all over the place. It's possible to cull those manually, but doing so can be time-consuming. So we recommend using a program like Iolo System Mechanic or CleanMy PC to complete a deep clean of your system.

If you have any mechanical drives installed in your computer, it's good to get into the habit of defragging them regularly. First, launch the built-in Defragment and Optimize Drives app and click the "Optimize" button. Depending on the size of your hard drive, this process may take a while. Don't defrag your SSDs, as you'll only shorten their lifespan for little to no performance improvement.

How to organize your apps, tabs and other windows

Melbourne, Australia - Jun 13, 2016: Clicking the Windows Store icon on Surface Pro 4. It is an app store for Microsoft Windows, allowing users to download apps, ,games, music, movies and TV shows.
Melbourne, Australia - Jun 13, 2016: Clicking the Windows Store icon on Surface Pro 4. It is an app store for Microsoft Windows, allowing users to download apps, ,games, music, movies and TV shows.

Say what you will about Windows 10, but the fact is it comes with some of the best window management tools built right into an operating system. You don't need to download any additional software to organize your desktop, but there are some settings you can tweak to get even more out of its signature Snap functionality.

As you may already know, you can press the Windows and Tab keys at the same time to bring up the Task View pane. It's here that you can add additional virtual desktops. If you're not already using virtual desktops, they're great for organizing your active windows so that you don't have to constantly rearrange them when you're trying to find a specific one. You can quickly press the Windows key, Ctrl and either the left or right arrow keys to move between desktops. But to make things even simpler, head to the Settings app and into the Multitasking section of the System menu. Under the "Virtual desktops" heading, switch both settings to "All desktops." You can now use the Alt-Tab shortcut or taskbar to switch to any app on any desktop.

When it comes to wrangling your tabs, a lot of that will depend on the browser you use. But as a decent starting point, all the most popular ones include a feature that allows you to pin tabs. I use this to keep the websites I visit most frequently throughout a workday (in my case, Gmail, Trello and Google Drive) open at all times and at the top of my tab bar. In that way, those tabs never get lost among the countless other websites I might have open for a story I'm writing. What's more, in the case of Brave, the browser I use, I can use a handful of keyboard shortcuts to jump to those tabs quickly.

In closing, we want to highlight just how much customization Windows 10 offers you when it comes to the organization of your computer. As just one example, you can right-click on items located on the taskbar and start menu to put the apps and shortcuts you use most frequently within easy reach. However, if you want to really dig into all the options Windows 10 offers on that front, websites like Windows Central have detailed how-tos that are an excellent starting point.

Recommended Stories

  • The best Chromebooks you can buy

    Here's the list of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, as reviewed by the experts at Engadget.

  • Best Buy's 'Black Friday in July' sale knocks hundreds off OLED TVs from Sony, LG

    Save big on OLED and LED smart TVs during Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale.

  • The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $380 at Woot

    It's a great price for a solid, but aging, flagship Android phone.

  • Tesla Powerwall owners can sign up to help balance California's energy grid

    Tesla has launched its virtual power plant in California, giving Powerwall owners a chance to kick power back to the grid in times of high usage.

  • Alphabet's latest moonshot aims to make industrial robots more practical

    Alphabet has launched its latest X moonshot company, Intrinsic, with the goal of making industrial robots more practical for many people.

  • Kaseya deploys a master decryption key to unlock systems hit by REvil attack

    Kaseya has announced that it has obtained a universal decryptor for victims of the July 2nd REvil ransomware attack.

  • Amazon says most Echo speakers will support the Matter smart home platform

    Amazon's support for the Matter smart home platform is coming into focus.

  • Australia’s Mawson Infrastructure Increases Count of Bitcoin Mining Machines in US Operation

    Gross margins are expected to be more than 80% based on the current bitcoin price and its network difficulty.

  • Corning's new Gorilla Glass protects smartphone cameras while letting in more light

    Corning is bringing Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ to smartphone camera lens covers.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will ‘most likely’ accept bitcoin again when it becomes more eco-friendly

    Tesla will 'most likely' resume accepting bitcoin as a form of payment once the mining rate for the cryptocurrency reaches 50% renewables, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation, remarks that are in line with statements he made last month on Twitter. Tesla started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in February, the same time that the company purchased a historic $1.5 billion in bitcoin — before reneging on its decision just three months later, citing environmental concerns. Cryptocurrencies get a bad rap for energy usage because they do indeed use up an awful lot of energy, at least many of them do.

  • Here's everything EA announced at its Play Live 2021 event

    EA covered a lot of ground during its recent Play Live 2021 event. Here's everything it announced.

  • There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

    Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week. About The ETF: The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: RIGZ) is a new launch that gives investors exposure to companies mining cryptocurrency and the mining infrastructure industry. Over 50% of North American mining is done using renewable energy sources, according to Viridi, which is the theme of the fun

  • TikTok users creeped out by woman’s ‘terrifying’ apartment building

    TikTok users creeped out by woman’s ‘terrifying’ apartment building. TikTok users creeped out by woman’s ‘terrifying’ apartment building. If you’ve never seen an apartment with an “indoor balcony,” consider yourself lucky. If you’ve never seen an apartment with an “indoor balcony,” consider yourself lucky. The clip, posted by a user named Rachel (@rayyy.of_sunshine), shows what she called “the weirdest apartment complex I’ve ever seen”. In the past, TikTokers have discovered “secret rooms” on their roofs and “hidden staircases” leading into walled-off basements. Rachel’s clip shows the apartment complex where she’s currently staying is full of indoor balconies that hang over the windowless main hall. Rachel’s clip shows the apartment complex where she’s currently staying is full of indoor balconies that hang over the windowless main hall. “Just so weird,” she captioned her post. The clip immediately went viral, drawing more than 1.4 million views in just two days. The clip immediately went viral, drawing more than 1.4 million views in just two days. TikTokers seemed mainly spooked out by the building, which they called “terrifying” and compared to a prison. TikTokers seemed mainly spooked out by the building, which they called “terrifying” and compared to a prison. “This apartment gives off horror movie vibes,” one commenter wrote

  • Patek Philippe’s Green-Dial Nautilus Shatters Pre-Sale Estimates to Sell for $376,000

    A buyer's fee brings the overall sale up to $470,000.

  • The Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony featured an orchestrated video game soundtrack

    Orchestrated video game music was used as athletes marched through Tokyo's Olympic stadium.

  • Today's Google doodle is an anime-infused sports game

    Google's latest doodle marks the start of the Tokyo Olympics with an interactive sports game that lets you play table-tennis and skateboarding.

  • Square Wants in on the DeFi Boom

    Square's (NYSE: SQ) interest in cryptocurrency just took a big step up. Decentralized finance, an industry that uses blockchain technology to replace centralized institutions like banks and exchanges, has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Dorsey and company think the industry is still in its early stages and that it presents a big growth opportunity for Square.

  • Intel Server-Chip Woes Drag on Sales Forecast; Shares Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the worst of a sales slump has passed and struck a bullish tone about the chipmaker’s prospects for the rest of the year and beyond. Investors are waiting to see proof that the company can regain dominance in the semiconductor industry.The key to winning them over will be Gelsinger’s ability to lure back some of the largest companies in technology -- cloud giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- whose purchas

  • Major websites begin to come back following widespread outage

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reports the latest on the global internet shortage.

  • After $27.7 billion deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack

    Business software maker Salesforce.com on Wednesday closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack's workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft Corp, the top workplace software provider whose Teams app competes with Slack for market dominance. The merger partners hope the deal will bolster efforts to connect their joint customers to smooth out common business deals, Salesforce President Bret Taylor and Slack Chief Executive Stewart Butterfield said in an interview on Wednesday.