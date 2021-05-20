How to clean your laptop after a year of working from home

For many of us, a year of working from home has meant breakfast, lunches, and the occasional dinner with our laptops nearby. Couple that with kids running around and pets, being, well pets, and your formerly pristine work computer has probably collected some serious grit and grime. Thankfully, there are a few easy steps to quickly clean off your machine, and have it sparkling in no time.

Here’s what you’re going to need.

Microfiber cloth

Isopropyl alcohol

Q-tips

Flossing stick

Compressed Air

Spray it inside and out

First thing’s first, unplug and turn off your computer. You don’t want to short it out while cleaning it.

Next, spray down your laptop or desktop with a can of compressed air, which you can easily find online or at your local hardware store. It’s not as easy as blasting it from a distance and walking away, though. You’re going to need to point the can’s straw into your system’s ports and vents and give them a quick blast for about a second or two to clear out any dust and debris.

Next, point your air can at your keyboard and fire some compressed air at your keys. If you’ve been eating in front of your computer, you’re bound to have collected a few crumbs here and there. Blast away with the compressed air and you should knock them loose.

Image: Getty

If you’re using a desktop or external keyboard with your laptop, you can usually take the keys off to make cleaning between them a lot easier. Make sure your keyboard actually has detachable keys first, though. Some keys are irremovable and trying to pry them off will break them.

If you’ve got any stubborn pieces of dust or crumbs stuck between your keys or in your ports, you’ll want to try to clear them by gently prodding them with your Q-tip. If that doesn’t do the trick, grab your flossing stick and give them a poke. You don’t want to dig at your computer’s ports like you’re searching for gold, though. Any stab or scratch could do some serious damage.

Finally, if you’ve got an external mouse, you can clean it off using your microfiber cloth and a dab of that isopropyl alcohol to give it a scrub.

Cleaning that chassis

My laptop is an absolute wreck of spilled soda, coffee, and various other...beverages I’ve had while working and or watching movies. But you can’t just grab a Lysol wipe and scrub your computer. That’s because doing so can damage or discolor the system’s casing.

Instead, wipe down the outside of your machine using your microfiber cloth. If you’ve got stubborn stains, dab the cloth with the isopropyl alcohol and wipe it down again. Don’t drench the cloth, though. Doing so runs the risk of allowing alcohol to enter your machine and ruin it.

A few wipes here and there should get your whole computer shining again. If you’re cleaning a laptop, be extra careful around the keyboard, since openings under the key could allow alcohol in, as well.

Wipe down that screen

To clean your screen, you’re going to want to go back to your microfiber cloth. Don’t use paper towels, because they can leave more dust on the screen. Gently wipe the screen in a circular motion without applying too much pressure. Press too hard, and you run the risk of breaking the screen. Yeah, it turns out laptops are pretty sensitive.

If you’ve got a smudge, you can dampen the cloth with water, but be sure you’re not drenching it. Water could accidentally drip down the screen and into your computer. Finally, avoid using any Windex or other glass cleaners, since that can also harm your screen’s exterior.

By now, your computer should look as good as new. The only thing to do now is start ruining it again.

