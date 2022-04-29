Don't like that Elon Musk is buying Twitter? Here's how to delete your account

In case you haven’t heard, Elon Musk is buying Twitter (TWTR) for $44 billion. Pending the appropriate shareholder and regulatory approvals, of course. Depending on your general feelings about the perpetually online billionaire, you’re either ecstatic or looking to ditch the platform entirely.

If you’re an Elon acolyte, then by all means, continue tweeting and retweeting with gusto. But if you’re less than happy that Musk (aka the most powerful troll on the internet) is buying one of the most influential social media platforms on Earth, then you might want to delete your account.

But Twitter, like most social media apps designed to keep you hooked as long as possible, makes it a pain to quit. Luckily for you, I’ve got the directions you need in order to successfully quit Twitter for good. Here’s how.

Sign into your Twitter account and, if you’re using the iOS or Android app, tap on your profile photo to access the information panel. If you log in via a web browser, simply click the More button.

Next, choose Settings and privacy and select Your account.

You'll need to deactivate your account before you can actually delete it. (Image: Twitter)

From there you’ll see the Deactivate your account tab. Yes, that’s a broken heart icon next to it.

Don’t get the wrong idea, the deactivate option is how you delete your account, but Twitter wants to make sure you’re ready to bounce. In other words, Twitter wants you to chill out before deciding to wipe your account.

To do that, the company doesn’t let you straight up delete your profile. Instead, you need to select either a 3-month or 12-month period to let your account remain active, before Twitter will delete it.

Before that, you’ll want to disconnect your Twitter account from all services you've used it to sign into. Think TweetDeck or something along those lines.

If you don’t log out of any of those services, Twitter will notice you signing into your account, and cancel your deactivation.

Now that you’ve logged out of your other accounts, you can choose the duration you want to wait before Twitter deletes your account and tap confirm. And with that, your Twitter account will soon be history.

Story continues

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.