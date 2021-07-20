U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,329.86
    +71.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,537.88
    +575.84 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,536.68
    +261.69 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.82
    +74.14 (+3.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8690
    +0.4010 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,830.33
    -869.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.18
    +11.97 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

How to find bitcoin and other crypto asset 'fundamentals': Goldman Sachs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins and a PC motherboard are pictured in Kyiv on 19 July, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins and a PC motherboard are pictured in Kyiv on 19 July, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Valuing a cryptocurrency is not nearly as simple as valuing a stock. A stock is a piece of a company, and you can look at what the company owns and its revenue, costs, profits, and trends to determine some sort of estimate of its worth.

For crypto, it’s far more nebulous since coin values aren’t usually connected to revenues, profits, or any of the usual fundamentals that factor into valuations. It’s more about popular opinion — otherwise known as the network effect.

In a research note this week from Goldman Sachs's economics research team, authors Zach Pandl and Isabella Rosenberg, explored using some attributes that digital assets have to find analogs to stock fundamentals.

Previously, the authors wrote, equating it to precious metals like gold ("a store of value") was a common framework to view assets like bitcoin. The big difference is gold doesn’t really have networks of users.

But social media does.

“Cryptocurrency prices may also be related to the value of their underlying distributed networks, in the same way that equity valuations of social media companies like Facebook are related to the value of their proprietary networks,” the authors wrote. “We therefore compare cryptocurrency valuations to various proxies for network size, similar to the way in which social media valuations are compared to network metrics such as monthly active users (MAUs).”

A way to think about crypto’s fundamentals

Using blockchain addresses to estimate the number of users on a network (say, bitcoin or dogecoin), the Goldman analysts compared this with the currencies’ market capitalization (how many coins are in circulation multiplied by the coin’s value). They did the comparison for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, XRP/Ripple, and Zcash.

“We observe a clear correlation between market capitalization and network size in cross-sectional data,” the analysts wrote.

How big the correlation is the question, however. The network effect is often seen in a relationship in which the value increases by the square of the number of nodes or participants. (So 10 nodes would give a value of 100, and 9 would give 81.) In this theory, the value correlates to the number of connections.

But for cryptocurrency assets, there’s already a real value attached — the market cap — so the Goldman analysts looked at the relationship between the number of participants and the market cap to see how it aligned with the “clear correlation” they observed across those eight crypto assets.

“Cryptocurrency market caps have generally been positively correlated with network size, and have risen more than one-for-one with network growth,” the analysts wrote. The average growth curve, they calculated from historical data, is something like value = users to the 1.4 power. This gives a benchmark ratio for what fundamentals “should” be, similar to using a historical P/E ratio as a benchmark to what a stock “should” be priced at.

Bitcoin's market cap is far greater than its ‘fundamentals’

For bitcoin, there’s a serious deviation from the value it should have (its “fundamentals”) based on the amount of user growth compared to the value it actually has in the form of its market capitalization.

Over the past few years, the analysts said, the value of bitcoin rose 520% from its 2018 average, while its network only grew between 60% and 100% (depending on where in 2018 you count from.)

Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins and a PC motherboard are pictured in Kyiv on 19 July, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Bitcoin cryptocurrency coins and a PC motherboard are pictured in Kyiv on 19 July, 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Based on its user growth, the increase in bitcoin’s value should have been lower – 90% to 150% – not 520%. Again, the idea here is this figure could represent the growth of bitcoin’s “fundamentals,” which, like with stocks, doesn’t always tell the whole story.

The difference between its fundamental value and its market capitalization means it’s either misvalued now, it was misvalued back in 2018, a combination of the two. Or there are other factors at play, like bitcoin being perceived as cool, new, an easy way to get rich quick or in some other way attractive.

Some of those factors, like sentiment, complicate things further. But how many people actually use a crypto asset is a form of sentiment – whether they’re joining the network and creating an address or buying and selling cryptocurrency.

That’s why looking at these network “fundamentals” is really only one tool in a valuation toolbox.

“Rising prices may generate more speculative trading activity and therefore address growth. For this reason, rising network activity may not represent an improvement in cryptocurrency ‘fundamentals’: the platforms do not have more economic value through network effects simply because of higher speculative trading,” Pandl and Rosenberg wrote. “For cryptocurrency networks to have sustainable value, activity will need to be driven by non-speculative use cases.”

For now, they added, those use cases just aren’t here.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Stock Bounced Tuesday

    After virtually a month of steady declines in the stock, AMC's business is getting some good news today.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steven A. Cohen, born on June 11, […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped and Then Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped nearly 3% in morning trading Tuesday, before stopping and reversing course, following the market higher. This morning, analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug stock to $35 a share. This wasn't a huge reduction -- Morgan Stanley had previously valued the stock at $36.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Thanks to its globally in-demand coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest companies on the market right now. In my view, Moderna will probably continue to outperform, but there's a solid chance that its growth could soon either slow down -- or potentially accelerate. The argument in favor of buying Moderna today is that its future revenue from vaccine sales will likely be even larger than today's.

  • Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Tilray, Inc. (TLRY)

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Why SolarWinds Stock Tanked More Than 40% Today

    Shares of SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) are down more than 41% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was just days before it was revealed by security firm FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) that a breach on its systems was exploited through SolarWinds IT monitoring and management software Orion -- which FireEye and a slew of other tech companies and government agencies use, and through which Russian hackers had infiltrated their systems. It's been tough going for SolarWinds ever since.

  • 3 Expensive Stocks I'd Sell Before the Next Market Crash

    The stock market has been soaring to new heights in recent weeks and months, even though the coronavirus persists in some places, the economy hasn't fully recovered, and stimulus payments are still propping things up. If I owned Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), or Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), I'd be considering selling them right now. Moderna has soared by 250% in 12 months, and for good reason -- its COVID-19 vaccine obtained emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Getting Clobbered After Blue Origin’s Success. Here’s Why.

    Galactic shares went from $15 to $50 over the course of about 2½ months starting in early May. That Icarus-like rise is as much as reason the stock is down today as the Blue Origin flight.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Boeing Fights Back; Virgin Galactic Falls As Bezos Blasts Off; AMC Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied as Boeing stock gained. Virgin Galactic stock fell as Jeff Bezos blasted into space. AMC stock was surging.

  • IBM releases Q2 results, beating on both top and bottom lines

    IBM released its second quarter earnings report after hours on Monday. The company beat on both top and bottom lines, with cloud demand helping to lift sales during the quarter. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down the tech company’s earnings report.

  • 10 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Within the world of dividend investing, there is quite a bit of diversity […]

  • I earn $35K, have $20K in credit-card debt, and $200K in stock. I dream of turning my studio into a rental unit and building a pool

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I read your column on a regular basis and feel almost out of league to be writing. Unlike most of your writers, I don’t have a huge or impressive portfolio. I am 61 years old.

  • Tesla Close To Semi Production; GM Confirms 3rd Electric Truck

    Tesla's Semi truck is said to finally be going into production as GM confirms third electric pickup truck.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Growth stocks, particularly those equipped to perform well amid the pandemic, were all the rage last year, and many of them doubled or even tripled in 2020. Case in point: Shares of telehealth giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are down by 26.6% year to date, while Square (NYSE: SQ) stock was recently up by 9%; by comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 15% on the year. Telehealth is one such example, and Teladoc is a leader in this field.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Make the Average Investor a Millionaire

    You can squirrel your savings under the mattress, invest in real estate, or buy bonds and bank CDs to generate interest income, to name a few ideas. Perhaps the best thing about the stock market is you don't need to have the investing intellect of Warren Buffett to achieve financial independence. It's my belief that the following four stocks can help John and Jane Q. Investor reach this financial milestone.

  • Moderna Stock Hits Record High As Covid Vaccine Heads To India — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?

  • Why Quidel Soared by Almost 8% on Monday

    Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), a manufacturer of diagnostic products, ended Monday up nearly 8%. As Quidel's fortunes are closely tied to its COVID-19 testing kits, the stock frequently rises or sinks in response to developments in the coronavirus pandemic. Quidel announced that it is partnering with the state of Delaware to provide a COVID-19 testing program throughout its schools.

  • How Much Income It Takes To Be One Of The Top 1% In Your State

    For Americans overall, the top 1% of earners average $1.697 million of annual income.

  • Why N-able Stock Tumbled 12.6% in Its Market Debut

    The cloud-based IT service software company completed its spinoff from SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), the tech-management company at the heart of a massive security breach that was revealed last December. Fortuitously, this was just days before cybersecurity firm FireEye revealed it was hacked through SolarWinds IT monitoring and management software Orion. It's been tough going for SolarWinds ever since, but spinning off N-able will allow the smaller software business to create some distance for itself from the embattled services that will remain under the SolarWinds name.

  • Bitcoin Is Falling Because High-Yielding Crypto Accounts Are in Regulators’ Crosshairs

    New Jersey's attorney general issued a cease-and-desist order to a cryptocurrency company in the latest headwind to hit the sector.