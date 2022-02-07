U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +14.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.56 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0970
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,945.07
    +2,271.16 (+5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.30
    +24.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
    Watchlist
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL

Try to find Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook’s home on the street view modes of Google Maps or Apple Maps, and you’ll hit a pixelated brick wall. It’s no accident, either. Cook’s house went incognito after he won a restraining order against an alleged stalker in January.

But Cook isn’t the only person who can make his home disappear from two of the most used mapping apps out there. Regular users can do the same thing, especially if you happen to find their street view features a bit too revealing for your taste.

If you’re unfamiliar, Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Street View, and Apple’s version, Look Around, allow you to get a close-up look at locations from a street level.

The idea is to give you a better view of the address you’re looking up. Chances are you’ve used it a few times to get a look at someplace you're heading to, like a restaurant where you're meeting friends.

Apple CEO Tim Cook&#39;s home is blocked on Apple Maps and Google Street view. Here&#39;s how you can do the same. (Image: Howley)
Apple CEO Tim Cook's home is blocked on Apple Maps and Google Street view. Here's how you can do the same. (Image: Howley)

But the features also put your home on the internet for all the world to see. Yes, people can just drive by your house in real life and see it, but there’s something creepier about having the place where you spend most of your time on display for the entire world.

Thankfully, you can blur your house via either app, making them less visible to other users. And doing so is actually surprisingly quick and easy. Here’s how.

Google Maps

Using the Google Maps app on either your iPhone or Android device, type in your home address. Tap the image of the location to get a Street View of your residence. Then press the options button, represented by three horizontal dots, in the top right corner of the screen.

From there, select “Report a problem.”

You’ll then be brought to a screen with an image of your home. Arrange the photo so that your house is in the red square. Then under the “Request blurring” option choose “My home.” Next, enter your exact address in the dialog box to blur your house. You can also blur your car and license plate if you’d rather no one see those, either.

Clicking on Report a problem from the Google Maps screen will give you the option to block your home on the app&#39;s Street View feature. (Image: Howley)
Clicking on Report a problem from the Google Maps screen will give you the option to block your home on the app's Street View feature. (Image: Howley)

Then enter your email address and click submit. It can take some time for the blurring to take effect, but once the request is submitted, it will be permanently blocked. That means you can’t un-blur it either, so make sure this is something you want to stick with.

If you’re using your laptop or desktop, the process is identical to the one for the app. Just look up your address, enter Street View, click report a problem, and choose blur “My home.”

Apple Maps

Apple Maps makes things a bit easier than Google Maps. Instead of having to go through a request process, you can submit an email to Apple at MapsImageCollection@apple.com and request that your particular address be blurred on Apple Maps.

The whole process is very straightforward. Just be sure you are certain you want to blur the location for good. I personally like to go on a digital stroll around my childhood neighborhood every once in a while to kill time and see what’s changed in the years since I moved. If that’s something you might want to do in the future, then it’s best to leave your home easily visible.

If not, blur away.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Kohl's board must be sent packing, hints activist investor

    Out with the old and entrenched board members at struggling Kohl's, in with the new and open-minded.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks erase earlier gains to end lower

    Stock turned lower to close a choppy session at the start of another busy week for corporate earnings and fresh economic data, as investors continue to assess the Federal Reserve's path forward for monetary policy.

  • Peter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump Political Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel, the tech investor and conservative provocateur who has advised Mark Zuckerberg for nearly two decades at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., will step down from the company’s board after Meta’s annual shareholder meeting in May. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in B

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Elec

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock soared on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.

  • Americans ditched high-tax states during pandemic, study finds

    States with higher income tax rates saw significant population declines, whereas states with lower taxes had accelerated population growth.

  • Used Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • Buy the dip? Why it may be ‘too soon to go all in’ after stock-market stumble

    Stock-market investors appear eager to buy the dip after a rough January, but the bounce looks suspect, says Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Why Peloton Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were popping today on multiple reports that showed the connected fitness company gaining interest as a potential acquisition target. Activist investors have pushed the company to sell itself, and media reports on Friday indicated that both Amazon and Nike were considering making an offer. As of 2:32 p.m. ET today, Peloton stock was up 19.7% on the news.

  • 4 Mistakes Clients Make With Roth IRAs and Their Estate

    Beneficiaries will not be able to maximize their tax savings with a Roth IRA unless it is passed down in a certain manner.

  • Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

    Over the coming 12 months, Zillow foresees U.S. home prices rising 16%. That’s up from its previous forecast of 11%.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Unruly behavior on airplanes won't be tolerated

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighs in on unruly passengers taking flights.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum surged above the $3,000 level of resistance over the weekend as it looks to complete a full recovery from January’s plunge to $2,160.