How to order Apple AirTags

Apple announced a bunch of new devices at its "Spring Loaded" event earlier this week and now you can actually buy them. Key among them are the company's new Bluetooth trackers called AirTags, which will compete with the Tiles and the Samsung SmartTags of the world by helping you easily find your lost items. Also forthcoming are a redesigned iMac with the new M1 chipset, upgraded iPad Pros and a new purple iPhone 12. Here's how to order Apple's AirTags, plus more information on when Apple's other new products will be available.

After months of rumors, Apple finally unveiled its Bluetooth tracking tiles dubbed AirTags. They're available to order today starting at 5am PDT/8am EST from Apple and Amazon and cost $29 each or $99 for a pack of four. AirTags will be widely available April 30 at other retailers, but you can already pick up AirTag accessories like protective cases and keyring holders at Amazon.

Similar to Tile devices and Samsung SmartTags, AirTags use Bluetooth connectivity to help you keep track of your keys, wallet and other items. They connect to Apple's Find My app and the Find My network so you can pinpoint the last location of your AirTag easily. Apple devices with the U1 chip, like the latest iPhones, also have a feature called Precision Finding to guide you to your lost AirTag-toting item using information provided by the iPhone's camera, accelerometer and gyroscope. As far as battery life goes, AirTags should run for more than one year on a cell that you can replace yourself.

Apple also introduced a new color into its iPhone 12 lineup — purple. Rather than a deep royal purple, this new color is more akin to lavender. The purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available directly from Apple today and will be widely available starting April 30.

The redesigned 24-inch iMac will be available to order April 30 and starts at $1,299. It'll be widely available in the second half of May.

Apple brought a new design, new colors and its latest chipset to this year's iMac. The desktop's frame is thinner than before, measuring 11.5mm thick, and it now holds a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. While the display is larger, the body is only slightly larger than that of the previous 21-inch iMac. The screen reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports True Tone technology, and a new 1080 webcam sits atop the panel.

Apple claims the new iMac running on the M1 chipset will be up to 85 percent faster than previous models, and its improved GPU will be up to 50 percent faster. Inside the iMac is an updated thermal system, which promises to keep the machine cool and quiet even when you're taxing it. As far as connectivity goes, the new iMac supports up to four USB-C ports (including two Thunderbolt ports) and up to one 6K display. It'll come with a magnetic power cable and a new, smaller power adapter that has a built-in Ethernet port, which should help keep your desk area less cluttered.

The 2021 iPad Pros will be available to order on April 30 starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model. They'll be widely available in the second half of May.

As rumors suggested, Apple focused on internals with this iPad Pro update. The design looks nearly identical to last year's models, but inside these are the latest M1 chips found in the new MacBooks and the Mac Mini that came out last year. According to Apple, this should give the new iPad Pros 50 percent better CPU performance than the previous model.

While the display sizes remain the same, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR panel. Apple essentially took some of the technology in its Pro XDR display and brought it to the iPad Pro. Using 10,000 mini-LEDs, this screen can reach 1,200 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of brightness at its peak.

Apple also added 5G support and Thunderbolt USB-C ports to the new iPads Pros, both of which make the tablets even more capable laptop replacements when paired with the right accessories. There's also a new 12MP, ultrawide camera that enables a feature called Center Stage, which automatically pans to keep you in view when you're video chatting.

Apple's updated 4K set-top box will be available to order on April 30 starting at $179. It'll be widely available in the second half of May.

As with the new iPad Pros, the new Apple TV 4K looks unchanged but it has a lot of updated internal hardware. It now has the A12 Bionic chipset, which the company claims will let the device stream HDR content with Dolby Vision at higher frame rates and decode video faster. It'll also come with a redesigned Siri remote that's made from 100 percent recycled aluminum and features new buttons, including an on/off button for your TV. It'll also have a new clickpad that doubles as a jog wheel so you can more easily jump to specific points in shows and movies.