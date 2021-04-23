U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.25
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,690.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,774.00
    +23.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.40
    +13.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.51
    +0.08 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.36
    +0.18 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    -0.0140 (-0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    18.59
    +1.09 (+6.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.6050
    -0.3550 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,032.30
    -5,930.66 (-10.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,121.51
    -121.55 (-9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,896.36
    -41.88 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

How to order Apple AirTags

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·5 min read

Apple announced a bunch of new devices at its "Spring Loaded" event earlier this week and now you can actually buy them. Key among them are the company's new Bluetooth trackers called AirTags, which will compete with the Tiles and the Samsung SmartTags of the world by helping you easily find your lost items. Also forthcoming are a redesigned iMac with the new M1 chipset, upgraded iPad Pros and a new purple iPhone 12. Here's how to order Apple's AirTags, plus more information on when Apple's other new products will be available.

AirTags

Apple AirTags
Apple AirTags

After months of rumors, Apple finally unveiled its Bluetooth tracking tiles dubbed AirTags. They're available to order today starting at 5am PDT/8am EST from Apple and Amazon and cost $29 each or $99 for a pack of four. AirTags will be widely available April 30 at other retailers, but you can already pick up AirTag accessories like protective cases and keyring holders at Amazon.

Buy AirTags at Amazon - $29 Buy AirTags at Apple - $29

Similar to Tile devices and Samsung SmartTags, AirTags use Bluetooth connectivity to help you keep track of your keys, wallet and other items. They connect to Apple's Find My app and the Find My network so you can pinpoint the last location of your AirTag easily. Apple devices with the U1 chip, like the latest iPhones, also have a feature called Precision Finding to guide you to your lost AirTag-toting item using information provided by the iPhone's camera, accelerometer and gyroscope. As far as battery life goes, AirTags should run for more than one year on a cell that you can replace yourself.

iPhone 12 (purple)

iPhone 12 in purple
iPhone 12 in purple

Apple also introduced a new color into its iPhone 12 lineup — purple. Rather than a deep royal purple, this new color is more akin to lavender. The purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available directly from Apple today and will be widely available starting April 30.

Buy iPhone 12 mini (purple) at Apple - $699 Buy iPhone 12 (purple) at Apple - $799

2021 iMac

2021 Apple iMac
2021 Apple iMac

The redesigned 24-inch iMac will be available to order April 30 and starts at $1,299. It'll be widely available in the second half of May.

Buy 24-inch iMac at Apple starting at $1,299

Apple brought a new design, new colors and its latest chipset to this year's iMac. The desktop's frame is thinner than before, measuring 11.5mm thick, and it now holds a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. While the display is larger, the body is only slightly larger than that of the previous 21-inch iMac. The screen reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports True Tone technology, and a new 1080 webcam sits atop the panel.

Apple claims the new iMac running on the M1 chipset will be up to 85 percent faster than previous models, and its improved GPU will be up to 50 percent faster. Inside the iMac is an updated thermal system, which promises to keep the machine cool and quiet even when you're taxing it. As far as connectivity goes, the new iMac supports up to four USB-C ports (including two Thunderbolt ports) and up to one 6K display. It'll come with a magnetic power cable and a new, smaller power adapter that has a built-in Ethernet port, which should help keep your desk area less cluttered.

iPad Pro

2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro

The 2021 iPad Pros will be available to order on April 30 starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model. They'll be widely available in the second half of May.

Buy iPad Pro at Apple starting at $799

As rumors suggested, Apple focused on internals with this iPad Pro update. The design looks nearly identical to last year's models, but inside these are the latest M1 chips found in the new MacBooks and the Mac Mini that came out last year. According to Apple, this should give the new iPad Pros 50 percent better CPU performance than the previous model.

While the display sizes remain the same, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR panel. Apple essentially took some of the technology in its Pro XDR display and brought it to the iPad Pro. Using 10,000 mini-LEDs, this screen can reach 1,200 nits of full-screen brightness and 1,600 nits of brightness at its peak.

Apple also added 5G support and Thunderbolt USB-C ports to the new iPads Pros, both of which make the tablets even more capable laptop replacements when paired with the right accessories. There's also a new 12MP, ultrawide camera that enables a feature called Center Stage, which automatically pans to keep you in view when you're video chatting.

Apple TV 4K

2021 Apple TV 4K
2021 Apple TV 4K

Apple's updated 4K set-top box will be available to order on April 30 starting at $179. It'll be widely available in the second half of May.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Apple starting at $179

As with the new iPad Pros, the new Apple TV 4K looks unchanged but it has a lot of updated internal hardware. It now has the A12 Bionic chipset, which the company claims will let the device stream HDR content with Dolby Vision at higher frame rates and decode video faster. It'll also come with a redesigned Siri remote that's made from 100 percent recycled aluminum and features new buttons, including an on/off button for your TV. It'll also have a new clickpad that doubles as a jog wheel so you can more easily jump to specific points in shows and movies.

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Testing Apple's AirTags

    Today’s headlines: CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' made hundreds of millions despite the refunds, Signal hacked some Cellebrite’s phone hacking software used by law enforcement and the next version of iOS may revamp notifications.

  • The 2020 iPad Pro is at an all time low as 2021 pre-orders open

    The 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with LTE is now on sale for $1,000, or $250 off the regular price -- the best deal we've seen yet.

  • iOS 15 may revamp notifications and the iPad home screen

    Apple is reportedly planning to give iOS 15 significant upgrades to notifications, the iPad home screen and the lock screen.

  • Weather and news are coming to the Windows 10 taskbar

    The tool creates a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to check the weather, as well as catch up on the latest news, sports scores and stock prices.

  • Apple's 256GB MacBook Air M1 is down to an all-time low at Amazon

    Apple's MacBook Air M1 is down to an all-time low price on Amazon for both the silver and space grey models with 256GB storage.

  • Apple's new AirTags are as simple as they should be

    If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I. Lose. Everything. That character flaw, in tandem with a complete inability to see things smack in front of my face sometimes, means I’m perhaps the perfect person to try out Apple’s new AirTags. Good thing, then, that Apple sent along a few to test — along with a purple iPhone 12 running the new (and required) iOS 14.5 update.

  • SpaceX successfully launches four astronauts into orbit for ISS rendezvous

    SpaceX has successfully launched four astronauts into orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) and stuck the landing with the Falcon 9's first stage booster.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • Apple says AirTags aren’t designed for tracking your kids or your pets

    Apple unveiled a brand new product on Tuesday during its “Spring Loaded” press event: AirTag trackers that leaked more than a year ago. The gadget is similar to what’s available from Tile and Chipolo, two companies that have their own smartphone-connected trackers. But the AirTag has two significant advantages over its rivals. It’s built with strong privacy protections in place to prevent data interception and abuse, and — most importantly — it relies on about a billion Apple devices, most of them iPhones, to locate objects anywhere on earth. AirTags can be used with any object that you want to track, including keychains, bags, bikes, or anything that you’d want to find if it goes missing. But they’re not designed to track pets or children, Apple stresses. Apple explained to Fast Company how it designed the AirTag to be private and stalker-proof. AirTags work by sending out a Bluetooth ping to nearby Apple devices, like an iPhone passing by a lost set of keys with an AirTag attached. The data exchange is end-to-end encrypted, which allows that iPhone to inform the AirTag’s owner of the location of the keys. The owner won’t know who found the tracker, and neither will anyone else. That’s how AirTag works in the wild. The obvious problem here is that in the absence of an iPhone, the AirTag can’t transmit its location and the object remains lost. If someone finds a lost object with an AirTag on it, say a bag, they could just ditch the tracker or take out the battery. Still, the AirTag owner would at least have the last known location on the map in Find My. Importantly, all AirTags are locked to the Apple ID that paired them, so a thief could not erase that connection and steal the tracker and the object. Misplaced AirTags, like the ones a stalker might hide in the personal belongings of an unsuspecting victim, will make a sound after three days of being separated from their owner. This will inform the victim of the presence of an AirTag. If the victim uses an iPhone, it will detect the foreign tracker before that chime goes off, pointing the AirTag out to the owner. Regardless of the victim's phone, they’ll be able to discover the tracker and disable it. These are essential AirTag features to be aware of to better understand Apple’s stance on using AirTags with pets and kids. Apple’s VP of worldwide iPhone product marketing Kaiann Drance told Fast Company that Apple Watches would be better for keeping an eye on your kids than an AirTag tracker: When I asked Drance about parents using AirTags to track their small children (such as during an outing at an amusement park) or pets (we know you’re up to something shady, Fluffy) she was quick to stress that the company designed the AirTag to track items, not people or pets. If parents would like to safely track their young children, she suggests an Apple Watch with Family Setup might be a better choice. The Apple executive was more lenient about pets, but made it clear that the pets will have to be in range of a Find My device to show up on a map. “If people do that, they just have to make sure that their moving pet gets into range of a device in the Find My network,” Drance said.

  • Comcast takes another step toward '10G' with test of a multigigabit chip

    If you can't get a fiber connection, DOCSIS 4.0 and '10G' could be your route to multigigabit speeds for uploads and downloads.

  • Twitch is adding threaded replies to chat

    In an effort to make all of that chaos more manageable, Twitch is introducing threaded conversations.

  • Internal Facebook report finds the company bungled its 'Stop the Steal' response

    Facebook missed several opportunities to crack down on the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled the Jan. 6, insurrection at the U.S Capitol, according to an internal report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

  • Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?

    Death by suicide is the number one cause of death for young adult Asian Americans. Kelvin Murray/Getty ImagesRacially motivated violence looks like the mass shootings that killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Chung Park, Hyun Grant and Suncha Kim in Atlanta on March 16, 2021. Racially motivated violence also looks like suicide, which is defined as a deliberate act of self-directed violence in order to cause injury to oneself that results in death. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. When broken down by race, suicide is the first leading cause of death among Asian American young adults age 15-24. This is true of no other racial group in this age range in America. Despite this disparity, very little attention is paid by society and by gatekeeping institutions like academe and private and public funding agencies as to what causes suicidal behavior among racial minorities like Asian Americans. There is not enough research on how to prevent suicide among Asian Americans in particular. What makes this research more challenging to do is that Asian Americans are also the least likely racial group to seek and utilize mental health services. I am a doctoral candidate studying public health, with a focus on minority mental health disparities research. Here’s what I think is important to know about how violence, suicide and disparities all connect to affect Asian American lives. Determining who might be at risk for death by suicide is a difficult task. MStudioImages/via Getty Images Beyond risk factors When an Asian American death occurs by suicide, it is not simply because that person experienced risk factors. Sure, the evidence suggests that the risk of a suicide attempt increases if there are easily accessible means such as guns in the home or if the person knows someone who died by suicide. But is that the full picture for Asian Americans, or even for other racial minorities? The truth is, the people who study suicide are still trying to come up with a profile of who is “at risk” in order to precisely predict, and ultimately prevent, suicidal behavior and death. Today, many research dollars go into the development of computer algorithms and genetic biomarkers to precisely calculate who is at risk. Will these methods do justice to the racialized experience of being Asian American in the U.S.? Only one national study targeting Asian American mental health So the question now becomes: How can research scientists better understand and develop suicide prevention efforts that precisely address racial minorities like Asian Americans? To answer this question, there must first be research on Asian Americans to study. Unfortunately, the first, only and last study that assesses national epidemiological prevalence estimates of mental disorders in the Asian American community occurred and was published in the early 2000s, nearly two decades ago. Since these data were collected, the U.S. Asian population grew 72% by 2015, making Asians the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, surpassing Hispanics. In my view, suicide among Asian Americans is a seriously unaddressed problem that could become endemic in a rapidly growing community with little to no direction on how to stop it. Comic Anna Akana discusses stigma about mental health issues in Asian Americans. Centuries of stigma What if there was a way to scientifically account for racism as the fundamental cause of health disparities? The answer lies in understanding stigma. Stigmatized identity is arguably a universal phenomenon. People who are stigmatized are unwanted by society, negatively stereotyped, rejected and excluded, and ultimately othered. Asian Americans have experienced this kind of stigmatization institutionally since the early years of modern America as racial categorizations began to solidify. As America continues to racialize Asian Americans, it continues a legacy of structural violence and historical trauma. This means that anti-Asian violence exists within the very fabric of American society. It is this societal oppression and violence that becomes internalized into self-hatred, self-harm and ultimately the self-directed violence that is suicide. When it comes to being Asian in America, though, the story is incomplete with looking only at race. There are plenty of violently oppressive systems that Asian Americans face that pile on the risk of self-directed violence. These are intersecting in nature. It is the intersectionality, or cross-sections, of Asian American identity that must be closely investigated to uncover insights into suicide prevention for this incredibly diverse community. Being an immigrant and experiencing xenophobia, for example, is a dominant experience for many Asian Americans. Although many have lived in the United States for several generations, Asian Americans do account for a large portion of today’s adult second generation. Second-generation immigrants are people who are native-born citizens in the United States and have at least one parent who is foreign-born. What makes this important to know? Current trends indicate that the U.S. is explosively growing into an immigrant-rich nation. More than 36% of all Americans are projected to be of immigrant origin – that’s first- or second-generation – by 2050. By that time, the overwhelming majority – 93% – of the country’s working-age population will be of immigrant origin, too. Here’s the problem: Second-generation immigrants are considered an at-risk group for suicidal behavior and death by researchers across the world. Researchers aren’t fully sure why yet, and that’s why this research is so timely. Signs of suicidal thinking are hard to know. Everyday actions may not change at all. Sean Justice/Getty Images A complicated and time-consuming issue Research takes decades to implement. It also takes decades to figure out the problem and how to address it. The public health scientists who work on disparities research are aware of the complex problems facing minority populations like Asian Americans. If there were an intervention to end racism and xenophobia, perhaps many Asian American lives would be saved both from homicide and suicide. The reality is that white supremacy runs so deep in America that even reversing racism would not undo the disparities in health outcomes such as suicide. This is because assimilation is “traumagenic.” That means the traumatic exposures of racist and xenophobic violence and discrimination hold the power to disrupt psychological and physiological functioning and alter genetic code for generations to come. Race-based traumatic stress holds the power to predispose entire populations, entire communities like Asian Americans, to self-directed violence. In my view, what is left to do is to work to change the norms of inclusion. It won’t take years of research to do that. Just start now. Act locally. Here’s a first step. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Amelia Noor-Oshiro, Johns Hopkins University. Read more:Are America’s schools safe for Asian Americans?Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemic Amelia Noor-Oshiro does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yields Still Dictating Gold’s Direction

    Gold is likely to remain strong until Treasury yields find the “sweet spot” or balance point.

  • Covid firm 'sorry' for negative test results error

    The mistake is the latest in a series of problems travellers have had with private Covid testing firms.

  • Intel Data Center Sales Slump Stokes Concern About Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest chipmaker, reported a drop in data center revenue and a steep decline in gross profit margin, a sign it’s losing market share to rivals and customers who are designing their own components.The PC business performed better on continued demand for laptops that run Intel processors. But the company’s Data Center Group generated first-quarter sales that fell 20% from a year earlier and missed Wall Street estimates. The unit is Intel’s most profitable businesses, so the lower revenue dented overall margins.New Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger inherited a company that’s struggling with production technology that was once the foundation of its industry dominance. Delays have allowed other chip companies to catch up and tempted customers to design their own components. Intel argued the server business is going through a temporary slump caused by too much inventory. The first quarter was the bottom and growth has returned, executives said.That didn’t diffuse questions from analysts on a conference call focused on whether Intel is losing market share and when profitability will start to expand. Gelsinger said Intel is now in “investment mode” during a critical period for its return to leadership, and promised he’ll deliver products that are again the best in the industry.“The days of Intel having a stranglehold on this business have gone,” said Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward D Jones & Co. “The competitive landscape has shifted and it’s shifted quickly. That is going to weigh on this business.”Intel said its gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 55.2%, down more than five percentage points from the same period in 2020. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins above 60%.The shares fell about 2% in extended trading after closing at $62.57 in New York. Investors had been optimistic about Gelsinger’s recovery plan, pushing the stock up 26% this year through Thursday, after it declined 17% in 2020 and lagged far behind its rivals.The Santa Clara, California-based company raised its full-year sales forecast slightly to $72.5 billion. While that’s down from last year’s record $77.87 billion, the company still gets multiple billions of dollars more in sales than faster-growing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. Those companies though, have passed Intel in manufacturing technology and are spending heavily to maintain the gap with budgets the U.S. company will struggle to match, according to Purk of Edward D Jones.Amazon.com Inc. and other big cloud providers are designing more chips in-house for their data centers. These businesses have been major Intel customers for years, so the trend is a concern for the company and investors. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has also rolled out more competitive data center processors recently.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelIntel said sales of chips to cloud service providers fell 29% from the same period a year earlier. That huge drop, according to Intel, was caused by “digestion” -- customers pausing orders while they work through unused stockpiles of chips.While this has happened before and rebounds have followed, investors are increasingly concerned that delays in new Intel products have led this crucial group of customers to shop elsewhere and they won’t come back.Gelsinger’s revival plan is getting a boost from the PC market, though. The Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work and study from home, driving a surge in purchases of laptops and other computer gear.Intel’s PC chip division had first-quarter revenue of $10.6 billion, up 8% from a year earlier. Analysts projected $10 billion.Gelsinger said there’s no sign of a slowdown in PC demand. The company’s 2021 forecast is constrained by supply shortages, while profitability is being squeezed as costs increase and the company competes aggressively to win market share, he added.“We are here to win and we’re going to be very competitive in our approach to gain market share,” he said.(Updates with analyst comment in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Gain as Yields, Dollar Trend Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is headed for a third straight weekly gain as bond yields and the dollar continued their downtrend after surging at the start of the year.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low, weighing on demand for haven assets and pushing bullion down from the highest in nine weeks. The metal did trim its loss after Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden would propose almost doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals, which hammered U.S. stocks.Gold is heading for a small weekly gain as U.S. bond yields continue to trend lower after rising in the first quarter, making the non-interest bearing metal more attractive. Also adding support is weakness in the dollar and a revival in consumer demand in Asia. Shipments from Switzerland to India and China rose last month, indicating renewed buying by the top consumers after a year on the sidelines.That’s unlikely to send prices higher in the long term though, for which gold relies on investment demand. Outflows from exchange-traded funds -- which were crucial to bullion’s rally to a record price in August -- have slowed but not stopped in recent weeks, while net-bullish bets on the metal by hedge funds on the Comex remain low.Spot gold added 0.3% to trade at $1,789.10 an ounce at 12:35 p.m. in London and is on track for 0.7% gain this week. Prices dropped 0.6% on Thursday after earlier rising to $1,797.93, the highest level since Feb. 25. Silver steadied and platinum advanced 1.8%. Palladium added 0.4%, closing in on the record price it set this week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreated 0.3% is poised for a third weekly decline.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.