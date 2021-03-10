How to organize your desk at home

More people are working from home than ever before, which has led some to level up their WFH environments with new gear, new accessories and yes, new furniture. But if you want to make your home office a more functional space, you should try to keep it neat and clutter-free as well. Here are a few recommendations from our staff that will help you organize your desk and hopefully be more productive as a result.

Monitor risers

Amazon Basics monitor riser

We suggested getting an external monitor in a previous WFH guide, too, and for good reason. It seriously increases your screen real estate and is oftentimes easier on the eyes. However, not all monitors are height adjustable and they do take up quite a bit of desk space. A monitor stand or riser is a way to resolve that. A simple yet effective one is the Amazon Basics model, which has stackable legs for your desired height (up to 4-⅞ inches) plus an 11-inch wide storage space underneath to store your laptop or other knick knacks.

If, on the other hand, you want something a little more stylish, this bamboo monitor stand from Stellar Importers is a particularly attractive one. It comes with compartments designed to fit your phone, coffee mug, stationary, notepads and more. There are also well-placed cut-outs to help manage your cords and cables. The legs attach together magnetically so it’s super easy to assemble. We should note that the height isn’t adjustable, but in my experience its 3.5-inch range was enough to raise our monitor to eye level. This particular model also works well as a laptop stand thanks to three holes designed for optimal heat ventilation.

If you really don’t want a monitor on your desk at all, consider a monitor arm. This is an especially good choice if you’re restless and need to change your monitor position frequently. One of our favorites is the Jarvis monitor arm by Fully, which features a 360-degree swivel. It has a removable VESA plate and a clamp mount, plus the option of mounting the arm to grommet holes if your desk has them. It accommodates 13- to 32-inch monitors and can support a max weight of 19.8 pounds.

Buy Amazon Basics monitor riser at Amazon - $23 Buy bamboo monitor riser at Amazon - $25 Buy Jarvis monitor arm at Fully - $99

Laptop stands

Rain Design iLevel2 Stand

If you’re using your laptop as-is on your desk or on your lap, you’re doing it wrong. Hunching your shoulders to look at your screen is harmful for your posture, which can lead to back, neck and arm pain if you’re not careful. Instead, you’ll want your screen to be at eye level, and if you don’t have an external monitor, that means elevating your laptop with a stand. This has the added benefit of giving you more desk space as well.

We particularly recommend the Rain Design iLevel2. The height is easily adjustable thanks to a front slider, and its tilted design is also great for keeping your laptop cool. A slightly more affordable option is the Amazon Basics Laptop Stand, and though it has a fixed height, there’s a cable organizer in the back that helps keep wires tucked away.

If you do own an external monitor but don’t have a lot of extra space, we recommend a vertical stand. This one from Omoton can hold your closed laptop upright, which goes a long way in keeping your desk organized. It has an adjustable width varying from 0.55 to 2.71 inches, which should fit most laptops. The stand itself is made from scratch-resistant anodized aluminum alloy and has a wide, heavy base that will prevent your laptop from tipping over.

Buy Rain Design iLevel 2 at Amazon $51 Buy Amazon Basics laptop stand at Amazon - $22 Buy Omoton vertical stand at Amazon - $22

Laptop dock

CalDigit TS3 Plus

Most laptops only have a limited number of ports, which could mean juggling multiple cables and cords. With a dedicated laptop docking station like the CalDigit TS3 Plus, however, you might never have to do that again. By attaching your laptop to the TS3 Plus, one Thunderbolt 3 port can turn into 15. That includes six USB ports (one USB-A and one USB-C), Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, optical audio, a 3.5mm jack, a DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3 port. It offers up to 87 watts of power to charge your laptop and you can connect up to two 4K monitors via DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally so it will likely fit in most desk setups.

Buy CalDigit TS3 Plus at Amazon - $250

Phone chargers

Mophie 3-in-1 charger

A dedicated phone stand is a great way to keep your desk clutter-free while charging your handset at the same time. If you have a phone without wireless charging, we recommend the Lamicall stand, as it has a feeder hole for the charger cord on the back. The stand is made from a high-quality aluminum alloy and the cradle can be tilted back and forth for different viewing angles. If you like, you can position your phone horizontally to watch videos.

If you do have a phone with wireless charging, we strongly recommend using a wireless charger so you don’t have to mess around with pesky cords. The Anker PowerWave Stand is a good option as it supports 10W high-speed charging with the latest Samsung Galaxy handsets and 5W charging with the iPhone 12. We especially like how affordable it is ($16 as of this writing), though keep in mind that you need to supply your own power brick.

If you want to charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once, consider a multi-device charger. One of our favorites is the Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, thanks to its compact form factor. We like that it has a small divot that was designed perfectly to hold an AirPods case so that there’s no risk of misalignment. Another excellent choice is the Logitech Powered 3-in-1 Dock, which could potentially be great for couples or those of you who own two handsets. That’s because the flat surface area for the AirPods case can also be used to charge a second phone.

One way to really save some space is to get a lamp with a wireless charger built into the base. The IKEA Hektar has a classic look with a 5W induction charger, plus an extra USB port so you can charge two devices at once. For a more futuristic design, the Taotronics LED desk lamp’s slim style might be more your speed. It supports fast charging up to 7.5 watts (for iPhones) or 10 watts (for Samsung Galaxy phones) an extra USB port on the side; five different color temperatures; and an option for a one-hour dimmable desk lamp timer that’ll turn off when you go to bed.

Buy Lamicall stand at Amazon - $14 Buy Anker PowerWave Stand at Amazon - $19 Buy Mophie 3-in-1 stand at Amazon - $106 Buy 3-in-1 dock at Logitech - $100 Buy Hektar at IKEA - $65 Buy Taotronics LED lamp at Amazon - $60

Standing desk converter

Cora from Fully

For those who want to get into standing desks but don’t have the money or space, a standing desk converter is a great alternative. It can convert any table into a work space, plus it provides additional storage underneath. The Cora from Fully is one that we like a lot, thanks to its sturdy aluminum frame. Lifting or lowering it is as easy as pressing the handles on either side, and it’s super lightweight so you can easily move your workspace out of sight at the end of the workday.

Buy Cora desk converter at Bully - $130

Cable management

Cable Clips

Like most people, you probably have a mess of cords dangling behind your desk. A simple way to overcome that is with a few simple cable management tools. The easiest would be to use either twist ties or Velcro wrap ties like these, which are strong, reusable and affordable. Another option is to use a cord management organizer like these cable clips. They let you organize seven cables with a single clip, which you can then attach to your desk or wall with a self-adhesive backing. You’ll never have to worry about the cord falling behind the desk.

Buy Velcro wraps at Amazon - $13 Buy cable clips at Amazon - $9

Headphone stands

Lamicall headphone stand

Over-the-ear headphones provide superior sound, but can take up a good deal of space on your desk when not in use. Instead, try hanging them on a headphone stand which, aside from keeping your space tidy, can also protect your headphones from getting scratches. This affordable one from Lamicall is made out of aluminum and ABS plastic and has a low center of gravity, which makes for a more stable base. It also has a simple and stylish “bird-shaped” look that will add a nice touch of flair to your desk space.

Alternatively, you can also choose to keep your headphones out of sight entirely with an under-desk hook like the Anchor, which has space for two sets of headphones. It’s made out of premium silicone and secures safely to your desk with 3M adhesive strips. There are optional screw mounts if you want to make the placement a little more permanent.

Buy Lamicall headphone stand at Amazon - $12 Buy Anchor headphone hook at Amazon - $12