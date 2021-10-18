U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

How to pre-order Apple’s new AirPods and MacBook Pros

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·4 min read

Apple's "Unleashed" event today focused on music and the Mac, with the company revealing updated products in each category. We finally got word of the next-generation AirPods, which have a new design and support for spatial audio plus MagSage wireless charging. The company also unveiled new colors for its HomePod mini smart speaker and two new MacBook Pros for the power users among us. The laptops run on the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets and sport revamped designs with webcam notches, Liquid Retina XDR displays and extra ports (HDMI and an SD slot!). Here's how to pre-order everything Apple announced today.

AirPods

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)
Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple kicked off the show by talking about music and revealing new AirPods. The third-generation AirPods bring a new design, wireless charging capabilities and spatial audio support. They're available for pre-order today from Apple's website and cost $179. They'll be available in stores on October 26th.

Buy AirPods (3rd gen) at Apple - $179

The third-gen AirPods have a contoured design that looks similar to the AirPods Pro, but they don't have the interchangeable ear tips of Apple's more advanced earbuds. Inside the buds is a new low-distortion driver that produces powerful bass along with crisp highs. These buds have a few features previously only available on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, including spatial audio and Adaptive EQ, the latter of which automatically adjusts frequencies in real time based on what you're listening to.

The new AirPods have a sweat and water-resistant design and Apple improved the battery life, too. These should last up to six hours on a charge, and you'll get an hour of listening time after only five minutes of charging. The case is now MagSafe and wireless-charging capable and it holds four additional full charges, so you can enjoy around 30 hours of total listening time.

Apple is keeping the second-generation AirPods around, which will be good for anyone who doesn't want to shell out $179 for the new ones. The second-generation AirPods are now priced at $129, and the AirPods Pro are still listed $250 (although you can often find them for less) and they now come with a MagSafe charging case.

MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro 2021
Apple MacBook Pro 2021

Apple's latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros come equipped with the company's new M1 Pro or M1 Max processors, and feature a brand new design with a webcam notch and some much-requested extra ports. Both models are available for pre-order today from Apple's website. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 while the 16-inch version starts at $2,499. They'll be widely available on October 26th.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Apple starting at $1,999 Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Apple starting at $2,499

The new MacBook Pros have aluminum enclosures and an advanced thermal system that's built to handle the power that comes with Apple's latest, high-end chipsets. The laptop ushers in several significant design changes, including a new keyboard that's supposed to be more similar to the company's Magic Keyboard for iMac. Also, the TouchBar is gone; it's been replaced with physical Function keys, something that TouchBar skeptics will likely cheer.

These MacBook Pros are thicker than previous models because they actually have a healthy variety of ports. Both have a total of three Thunderbolt 4 ports along with an HDMI socket, an SD card slot, a headphone jack and a MagSafe connector for charging (although you can power up via the Thunderbolt ports as well). This will be a welcome change for power users who have been living the dongle life for years with previous-gen MacBook Pros.

Additionally, the new laptops have Liquid Retina XDR displays that reach almost to the end of the machines' lids, interrupted by a notch that holds the 1080p webcam. The 14-inch model has a 14.2-inch 3,024 x 1,964 resolution screen, to be precise, while the 16-inch model has a 16.2-inch 3,456 x 2,234 panel. Both support ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Apple is promising up to 17 hours of video playback on the 14-inch model and up to 21 hours of video playback on the larger version. As for other specs, you can customize the laptops with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a whopping 8TB of storage.

HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini
Apple HomePod mini

Lastly, Apple announced new colors of the HomePod mini: yellow, orange and blue. Those join the existing space gray and white color options and will be available to order from Apple's website in November for $99.

Follow all of the news from Apple’s Mac event right here.

  • Apple's latest MacBook Pros have MagSafe, SD card slots and camera notches

    It’s been five years since Apple released a totally redesigned version of the MacBook Pro, a laptop that opened the company up to years of criticism for everything from its flawed keyboard design and the Touch Bar to its lack of any ports besides USB-C. But as expected, Apple is giving the MacBook Pro a complete do-over again, and it sounds like it’ll be an improvement in a number of areas over the models it replaces.

  • M1 Pro and M1 Max are Apple's high-end Mac chips

    Apple is taking a two-pronged approach with M1 Pro and M1 Max, the two chips powering the company's 2021 MacBook Pros.

  • Apple's redesigned AirPods bring Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ for $179

    For the first time since 2019, Apple has refreshed its AirPods.

  • Apple unveils two new MacBooks, AirPods and a $5 music streaming service

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday launched two new MacBook Pro models powered by new in-house Apple Silicon chips as well as a new generation of its AirPods wireless earbuds and a $5-per-month music subscription service. The new MacBook Pro laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch displays are powered by the new chips. The models eliminated the "Touch Bar" that Apple's fans had groused about and restored several connectors - including the company's "MagSafe" power connector - that had disappeared in recent years, angering some of the company's users.

  • Watch Apple's 'Unleashed' event here at 1PM ET

    Apple is streaming its 'Unleashed' event at 1PM Eastern — here's how to watch the live presentation with possible launches of new MacBook Pro models and AirPods.

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group says it has been hit by a ransomware attack

    The hackers obtained data from the company's servers.

  • Amazon one-day sale knocks up to 43 percent off Sony TVs

    Sony OLED and LED TVs are down to all-time-low prices at Amazon for today only.

  • AMD Radeon RX 6600 review: The opposite of future-proof

    AMD's Radeon RX 6600 is its cheapest RDNA 2 GPU yet, but it's unclear who actually needs it.

  • 'Elden Ring' is delayed by five weeks

    If you're lucky, you can play a chunk early as part of a closed network test in November.

  • Get Thanksgiving ready during the massive All-Clad cookware factory sale

    Update your kitchen essentials with markdowns of up to 76% on All-Clad cookware at the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale this week.

  • Apple event – live: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pro, Apple Music voice discount and more products unveiled

    Apple has unveiled a host of new products at its “Unleashed” virtual event on Monday. The star of the show is an updated MacBook Pro, which will include a new M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. The new MacBooks will come alongside the updated MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini and iMac that were released with Apple’s M1 chip – the first “Apple Silicon” processor designed by Apple itself rather than Intel.

  • Apple Unleashes New MacBooks, AirPods, Low-Cost Apple Music Plan

    Apple on Monday announced new MacBook Pro notebooks, new AirPods wireless earbuds and a lower-priced tier for its Apple Music service.

  • MacBook Pro: Apple launches totally redesigned new laptop that is ‘reimagined in every way’

    Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro, which comes with a total redesign. The new computer comes in two sizes – 14- and 16-inch – and includes the new M1 Pro and Max chips that Apple says are the most powerful ever to be put into a laptop. Apple made a whole range of similar claims.

  • USDC Added to Hedera Hashgraph as Enterprise-Minded Network Eyes DeFi

    USDC, the dollar-backed stablecoin used to grease the wheels of cryptocurrency trading, has made its way into the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem. Hashgraph, an alternative to blockchains that uses directed acyclic graphs to time-sequence transactions without bundling them into blocks, sees the introduction of USDC opening the door to large-scale development around areas like decentralized finance (DeFi). “We believe USDC is a key building block for DeFi and payments use cases in the crypto economy,” said HBAR Foundation CEO Shayne Higdon.

  • Apple debuts updated AirPods, faster MacBook Pro laptops

    Apple on Monday announced an updated MacBook Pro lineup featuring higher-performance chips, faster screen refresh rates and the return of MagSafe magnetic charging cords. It also introduced redesigned AirPods wireless headphones that feature a new, water-resistant design and spatial audio.Why it matters: The move is the latest step in shifting the Mac from Intel chips to Apple designed processors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chip tech firm Arm plans to slash development time for connected devices

    Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm in the midst of a $54 billion takeover by Nvidia Corp, on Monday announced tools aimed at cutting the development time of so-called "internet of things" connected devices by some 40%. For decades, the process of developing most computing devices saw chips and hardware first completed, then prototypes passed on to software developers to write code for the chips. Arm on Monday released tools that it hopes will let makers of "internet of things" devices, from connected traffic control lights to smart home appliances, develop their chips and code at the same time, shaving two years off the typical five-year timeline to create a device.

  • Apple to unveil new products

    The company is expected to unveil redesigned MacBook Pros along with next generation AirPods at its Oct. 18 event.

  • Apple launches the M1 Pro

    As expected, Apple today announced a new chip -- though with a name few people expected: the M1 Pro, a more powerful version of the M1 chip, which made its debut last November and has since started to power a variety of Apple devices. Apple promises that the M1 Pro is up to 70% faster than the original M1. In addition, it also launched the M1 Max, an even more powerful version of the Pro.

  • Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

    Customers signed up to both brands will be rewarded with double data and faster broadband, in the first move since a £31 billion merger.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped 5% Today

    What happened Shares of media-streaming technology expert Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) traded 5% higher as of 1 p.m., EDT. A household name in consumer electronics is getting back to the American TV market after a six-year hiatus.