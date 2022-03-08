U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

How to pre-order Apple's iPhone SE with 5G

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·5 min read
Apple

Apple's "peek performance" event today brought a bunch of new hardware across many of its product families. The new iPhone SE 5G brings long-awaited features to the small handset, including 5G support and an upgraded processor. The new iPad Air may look the same as the previous model, but it also has significant performance improvements thanks to the M1 chipset and 5G capabilities. On the Mac side, the new Mac Studio is powered by the most powerful M1 chip Apple's made yet, and the Studio Display sports over 14.7M pixels. Here's how to pre-order the iPhone SE 5G and everything else Apple announced today.

iPhone SE 5G

iPhone SE 5G
iPhone SE 5G

The new iPhone SE 5G will be available for pre-order starting at $429 on Apple's website on Friday, March 11th. It'll be widely available on March 18th.

Pre-order iPhone SE 5G at Apple starting at $429

As expected, Apple didn't reinvent the wheel here. The latest iPhone SE looks much the same as the previous model, featuring a 4.7-inch inch display and a physical Home button with TouchID. The biggest changes are inside the small handset, where Apple put an A15 Bionic chipset and support for 5G. The new processor should make the smartphone feel much zippier than before, and 5G support is a much-needed addition.

iPad Air M1

Apple iPad Air M1
Apple iPad Air M1

The new iPad Air with the M1 chipset will be available for pre-order starting at $599 on Apple's website on Friday, March 11th. It'll be widely available starting March 18th.

Pre-order iPad Air M1 at Apple stating at $599

Much like the iPhone SE, the new iPad Air will look familiar as all of the pertinent updates are inside the device. The updated tablet features the same 10.9-inch LCD display as the previous model, along with flat edges and a TouchID-toting power button. Inside, Apple upgraded the machine with its M1 chipset, a 16-core Neural Engine, 5G support and new front-facing cameras that support Center Stage. The M1 processor along with 5G will make this iPad even more viable as a productivity tool and laptop replacement, while Center Stage will keep you in frame during FaceTime calls.

Mac Studio & Studio Display

Apple Mac Studio
Apple Mac Studio

The new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display are available to pre-order today starting at $1,999 and $1,599, respectively, from Apple's website and both will be widely available on March 18th.

Pre-order Mac Studio at Apple starting at $1,999 Pre-order Studio Display at Apple starting at $1,599

Apple's latest desktop is designed for creative professionals and those that want a ton of power in their main computer. It looks like a taller Mac Mini, featuring an aluminum body with a rounded-square design. It'll come powered by either Apple's M1 Max or new M1 Ultra chipsets, with the latter being the most powerful M1 chip Apple has made yet.

In addition to the performance gains you'll get from either chip, the Mac Studio has a variety of connectivity options. On its back edge are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI port and a pro audio slot. Apple also added a few connectors to the front edge, too — M1 Max machines have two USB-C ports on the front, while M1 Ultra devices have two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and both tote an SD card slot, too. On top of that, the Mac Studio supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 and connecting to up to four Pro Display XDRs or a 4K TV.

Unsurprisingly, Apple's positioning the Studio Display as the ideal companion screen for the Mac Studio. The "all-screen" monitor has an aluminum enclosure and a 27-inch 5K Retina panel that has 14.7M pixels, a peak brightness of 600 nits and support for TrueTone. You'll be able to tilt the standard model up to 30 degrees, but Apple's also offering a tilt- and height-adjustable model as a $400 upgrade if you need more control over your screen. There will also be a VESA-mount option as well.

Inside the Studio Display are some powerful components, too. It runs on an A13 Bionic chip and it has the same 12MP ultra wide camera found in the latest iPads, so it supports Center Stage. There's also a three-mic array, which should help keep your voice loud and clear during video conferences. The display also has a six speaker sound system that supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, along with three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port. While it's designed to work with the Mac Studio, the Studio Display can be used with MacBooks as well — and you can connect up to three of the monitors to a MacBook Pro.

iPhone 13 (green)

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro green
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro green

Apple's adding two green hues to its iPhone 13 lineup. The regular iPhone 13 will get a colorway simply known as "green," while the Pro family will get the Alpine Green color. You'll be able to pre-order both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pros in the new green colors this Friday, March 11th, and they'll be widely available starting March 18th.

Pre-order iPhone 13 (green) at Apple starting at $699

Catch up on all of the news from Apple’s Peek Performance event right here!

