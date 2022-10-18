How to pre-order Apple's 2022 iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K

Today, Apple introduced a new crop of iPads alongside a refreshed Apple TV 4K. The new gear was announced through a trio of press releases, not the usual pomp and circumstance of a livestreamed event. For the most part, that makes sense: the new iPad Pros and Apple TV 4K don't bring many sweeping changes, while the all-new iPad largely takes after the existing iPad Air, albeit with a few compromises.

That said, new is new, and all of the updated devices are available to pre-order as of today through Apple's online store. If you're curious about upgrading to a new tablet or high-end media streamer, here's a quick rundown of what's new, how much everything costs and how you can pre-order everything announced today.

Apple iPad (10th gen)

Apple iPad (2022)

The 10th-generation iPad represents the most significant revamp of the gadgets unveiled today. It's available to order now in four finishes: blue, pink, silver, and yellow. Prices start at $449 for a 64GB model or $599 for a 256GB model. You can add cellular connectivity to those storage counts for $599 and $749, respectively. Apple says the tablet will be available in stores starting on October 26.

Pre-order iPad (10th gen) at Apple - $449

Design wise, the 10th-gen iPad follows closely in the footsteps of the iPad Air. It features a similar 10.9-inch IPS display with a sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution and 500 nits of rated max brightness. The design has flatter edges, slimmer bezels, no dedicated Home button, a USB-C port, and a Touch ID sensor located in the sleep/wake button. Battery life is still rated at up to 10 hours of video viewing and web browsing on WiFi.

There's a 12MP wide camera—up from the 8MP sensor in the ninth-gen, 10.2-inch iPad—which Apple says can take 4K video and utilize the company's "Center Stage" frame-centering feature. Notably, the front-facing camera is located along the landscape edge of the tablet, which should make it particularly accommodating for group video calls. The device supports WiFi 6, too, while the cellular version works with 5G networks. Like other new iPad models, it also ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new iPad is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic system-on-a-chip, which was previously found in the 2020 iPad Air and the iPhone 12 family of phones. This should be a handy upgrade over the 10.2-inch iPad's A13 Bionic chip and give more than enough post for most uses, but it'll still be a few ticks behind the M1 chip found in the iPad Air. The new iPad's display also remains non-laminated—so you'll see a small air gap between the image and the glass layer covering it—and it only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, not the second-gen stylus with more convenient magnetic charging.

Alongside the 10th-gen iPad, Apple is rolling out a $249 Magic Keyboard Folio case, which looks to work similar to the existing Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air and Pro, but includes a 14-key function row, but doesn't let the tablet "float" over the top of the keyboard, instead relying on a built-in kickstand.

Apple says it will continue selling the 9th-generation iPad at the same $329 MSRP (but frequently less than that online) for those who want a more affordable option, albeit with an aged design.

11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with M2

iPad Pro M2 with folio keyboard

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are a bit more familiar, with the main upgrade being internal: both slates now run on Apple's M2 SoC, which is also found in the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both devices are again available in either silver or space gray finishes. Like the 10th-gen iPad, the new iPad Pros are available to order now and will hit stores beginning on October 26.

Pre-order iPad Pros (2022) at Apple - $799 and $1,099

When we reviewed those M2 Macs, we found the M2 to bring a nice performance bump over the M1, though you'll likely need to go well beyond basic tablet uses to see a major difference in real-world use. Still, for those who want a tablet for video editing and other intensive tasks, it should be more futureproof all the same.

The new Pros will also support speedier WiFi 6E networks, Bluetooth 5.3, and, according to Apple, "more 5G networks around the world." For those with second-gen Apple Pencils, there's also a new "hover" feature that lets the tablets detect the stylus when it's up to 12mm away from the display, similar to past Samsung phones and tablets. Apple says this will allow you to preview of marks you can make before you actually apply the pen.

That's about it, though. Both tablets still support up to 120 Hz refresh rates, though the 12.9-inch model remains the only one with a brighter and more vibrant Mini LED panel, while the 11-inch model has a lesser (by comparison) LED display. The ports, cameras, accessory support, and overall design is largely the same as before. Perhaps strangely, Apple has decided not to move the front camera to the side on the more expensive Pro models, leaving that feature to the far cheaper 10th-gen iPad alone.

The Pros should remain the best tablets in Apple's lineup nevertheless, though their pricing will likely keep them limited to the most involved iPad users. The 11-inch model again starts at $799 for 128GB of storage, while the 12.9-inch model will begin at $1,099 for the same amount of space.

You can also upgrade to 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage, with the 1TB and 2TB models also doubling the included RAM from 8GB to 16GB. For the 11-inch model, those'll cost $899, $1,099, $1,499, and $1,899, respectively. For the 12.9-inch Pro, those jump to $1,199, $1,399, $1,799, and $2,199. Adding cellular connectivity to whatever option you pick costs an extra $200.

Apple TV 4K (3rd gen)

Apple TV 4K 2022

The new Apple TV 4K also gets a performance bump, jumping from 2018's A12 Bionic SoC to the faster A15 Bionic chip introduced last year and seen in the iPhone 13 family of phones and the latest iPad Mini. The set-top box also supports HDR10+ playback in addition to the usual Dolby Vision HDR, and the included Siri Remote now charges over USB-C instead of Lightning. Physically, the box itself is 50 percent lighter and slightly thinner, too.

Pre-order Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) at Apple - $129

The rest is largely the same as before, but the most notable (and welcome) change is the price: the new Apple TV 4K now starts at $129 for 64GB of storage. That's still a good ways more expensive than a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but it's a nice drop from the previous model's $179 starting price and 32GB of storage either way. (Though we've seen a number of deals on that device in recent months.)

If you need more storage space for Apple Arcade games and the like, you can order a model with 128GB of storage for $149. This version adds a Gigabit Ethernet port and support for the Thread mesh networking protocol for certain smart home devices, too.

The new Apple TV 4K is available to order now at Apple's online store, though Apple says it won't be available until November 4. It's also worth noting that, with the introduction of the new streamer, the company has also discontinued the 1080p-only Apple TV HD.