How to pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google finally revealed the long awaited (and much rumored) Pixel 6 smartphones today. The $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro have revamped designs and run on Google's new Tensor processor, plus they have under-display fingerprint readers as well. The Pixel 6 handset has an OLED display, a dual-camera setup plus support for dual SIM cards, WiFi 6 and USB-C charging, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a 120Hz LTPO OLED screen, a triple rear camera system and 12GB of RAM. Here's how you can pre-order the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The Pixel 6 smartphone is available for pre-order today for $599 and will be widely available starting October 28. Instead of buying the phone outright, you can get it for $45 per month with Pixel Pass, Google's new subscription service that also includes access to Google One, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass and Preferred Care.

The Pixel 6 is the smaller of the two new Google handsets, with a 6.4-inch 1,800 x 2,400 OLED display that supports HDR and refresh rates up to 90Hz. One of the smartphone's kicker lies under the screen — fingerprint reader that you can use to unlock the device. The handset also has Google's Titan M2 security chip for enhanced security, along with camera and mic toggles.

When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 6 has a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra wide shoot on the back, plus an 8MP front-facing camera. The rear setup can shoot video in up to 4K/60fps while the front camera tops out at 1080p/30fps. Google added a bunch of new camera features to the smartphone, too, including Magic Eraser, which automatically suggests objects like random people or cars to remove from a shot, Face Unblur and Motion Mode.

Inside the Pixel 6 is Google's Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Google claims it has a "beyond 24-hour" battery life and that you can get up to 48 hours of use in Extreme Battery Saver mode. It supports fast charging, so you can get 50 percent of juice in just 30 minutes, and you can power up with wireless chargers, too. It has one USB-C port along with support for 5G, WiFi 6 and dual SIM cards.

The Pixel 6 Pro smartphone is available for pre-order today for $899 and will be widely available starting October 28. Instead of buying the phone outright, you can get it for $55 per month with Pixel Pass, Google's new subscription service that also includes access to Google One, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Pass and Preferred Care.

The higher-end Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1,440 x 3,120 LTPO OLED display that supports HDR and refresh rates up to 120Hz. It automatically adjusts the refresh rate depending on what you're doing and it can go as low as 10Hz to save battery. The key differences between the Pixel 6 Pro and the regular Pixel 6 are in battery size and cameras. The 6 Pro has a slightly larger battery, but Google gives the same battery life estimations for both handsets. Both also support fast charging and wireless charging.

The Pixel 6 Pro has one extra rear camera: a 48MP telephoto shooter that supports super-res zoom up to 20x. That's on top of the 50MP wide camera and the 12MP ultra wide lenses that also appear on the regular Pixel 6. The 6 Pro also has a slightly better front-facing camera, which is a 11MP shooter with a wider, 94-degree field of view.

The Pixel 6 Pro has all of the same security features that its smaller counterpart does, including the under-display fingerprint sensor. It also runs on the same processor but comes with 12GB of RAM — storage options remain the same, too.

