How to pre-order the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

OnePlus impressed us last year with its flagship 8 Pro Android handset and today the company announced its successor. The new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones build upon the solid foundations of last year's model with new cameras made in collaboration with Hasselblad, updated Snapdragon processors and new display technology. If you're itching to get your hands on one, here's how you can pre-order the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 smartphone held in hand.

The OnePlus 9 5G starts at $729 and is available for pre-order from OnePlus' website starting today. It'll be widely available starting April 2 and comes in three colors: winter mist (a light purple), arctic sky (a cerulean-esque blue) and astral black. Those who pre-order will receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z in white.

Pre-order OnePlus 9 5G starting at $729

The OnePlus 9 runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.55-inch 2400x1800 AMOLED display capable of reaching a 120Hz refresh rate.

The general build of the OnePlus 9 hasn't changed much from last year, but the rear camera setup has moved from the center of the handset's back to the top-left corner. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new camera setup on the OnePlus 9 includes a 48MP main with a 1/1.43" Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. There's also a new Hasselblad Pro Mode in which you're able to manually adjust ISO, exposure time, white balance and numerous other aspects of your shots. When it comes to video, the rear camera array can record in 8K 30fps.

Building upon the stellar performance of last year's handsets, OnePlus added new gaming features to the OnePlus 9. "Pro Gaming Mode" blocks notifications from apps for a more immersive experience and the new "Cool Play" cooling system improves heat dissipation when a game pushes the CPU and GPU to their limits. The handset also has dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos, too.

The OnePlus 9 still has the in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, but it adds face unlock as another option. The smartphones 4,500 mAh battery supports Warp Charge 65T, the company's fast-charging technology which can power up the device from 1 to 100 percent in only 29 minutes. That's via wired charging, but the OnePlus 9 also supports 15W Qi wireless charging, too. When it comes to 5G support, the OnePlus 9 works with T-Mobile's sub-6 5G network and the company is working with Verizon to fully certify the handset to use its 5G network.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $969 and is available for pre-order from OnePlus' website starting today. At the time of publication, only the 12GB RAM/256GB model is available for pre-order and it costs $1069. It'll be widely available starting April 2 and comes in three colors: morning mist (a mirror-finish silver), pine green and stellar black. Those who pre-order will receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z in white.

Pre-order OnePlus 9 Pro 5G starting at $969

We were able to review the OnePlus 9 Pro already and gave it a score of 88 for its fantastic display, excellent performance and improved main camera. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.7-inch 1440x3216 AMOLED LTPO display capable of reaching a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the standard OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro has a "Smart 120Hz" feature, which automatically matches the refresh rate to whatever you're doing so it'll be lower when you're doing things like viewing photos and higher when watching videos.

The 9 Pro shares a lot with the standard handset's rear camera setup but its main 48MP shooter has a larger Sony sensor and it supports optical image stabilization. The 9 Pro also has a fourth, 8MP telephoto lens with a 30x optical zoom, which is great to see since the lack of telephoto camera was something we missed on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has all of the new features, like Pro Gaming Mode, that the standard handset has, and it supports WarpCharge 65T in addition to Warp Charge 50 Wireless. The latter allows the 9 Pro to power up from 1 to 100 percent in only 43 minutes when using the company's revamped wireless charging stand. The OnePlus 9 Pro has the same 5G situation as the standard handset — it works on T-Mobile's 5G network right now and the company is working with Verizon to bring the handset to its network.